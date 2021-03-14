As it happened: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United
(Photo: @alanrzepa/@VAVEL)

22:0920 days ago

FINAL-TIME: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United

Boring. Boring and once again boring.

An own-goal from Craig Dawson the only goal of the game.

That's about it.

West Ham had a corner in the 93rd minute, but the referee ended it before they were able to take it.

Embarrassing bias from the officials.
21:5520 days ago
80' Said Benrahma broke through down the wing, got the ball to Manuel Lanzini who got it to Soucek with a beautiful backheel pass, but the midfielder's effort was blocked.

Would've been some goal, that.
21:5220 days ago
77' What a chance for Man United!

Greenwood broke through and, despite having Rashford to pass to, decided to have a go on his own, only hitting the post.

Should've done much, much better.
21:3920 days ago
64' Bowen, oh dear.

I know it was offside, but he should've been placing that header into the back of the net.

A perfect cross from Cresswell to set-up the chance.
21:3520 days ago
60' Fernandes with a shot from range, but it's another great save from Fabiański.
21:3020 days ago

GOAL: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United

What a header from Craig Dawson!

Just a shame, it was the wrong goal.

A great cross from a corner from Bruno Fernandes, McTominay with a header and Dawson himself steered it beyond Fabiański.

He just can't stop scoring!
21:2320 days ago
48' Slight twist to the formation by David Moyes.

It's now a 451 with Ben Johnson moving from left wing-back to right midfield with Jarrod Bowen going to left midfield instead.
21:2020 days ago
46' And we're back underway.

No changes.
21:0820 days ago

HALF-TIME: Manchester United 0-0 West Ham United

Well, that was boring.

Rashford should've done better with a header, Phenomenal save from Fabiański to deny Greenwood. Bowen striking the ball straight into Coufal's face.

And that's pretty much all that's happened in the first 45.
21:0020 days ago
44' Bowen's strike was straight at Coufal's head.

That's the first half summed up well.
20:5520 days ago
37' What. A. Save.

Greenwood thought he was scoring there with a low-driven strike, but a fabulous save from Fabiański turned the ball into the post, and out for a corner kick which was cleared.

You don't get better than that, that's for sure.
20:5020 days ago
34' Rashford and Shaw have been causing all sorts of trouble to Coufal so far.
20:4820 days ago
31' The hosts are starting to bang on West Ham's door there.

Two good, consecutive chances went begging. 
20:4320 days ago
20:4320 days ago
25' Mason Greenwood with a perfect ball into the box but Marcus Rashford didn't connect with it cleanly and put it away from the goal.
20:3720 days ago
19' Great cross from Aaron Cresswell but Dean Henderson punched clear, smashing into Bowen and Harry Maguire in the process.

The West Ham winger was down for a while but is already back up on his feet.
20:3120 days ago
15' West Ham were looking to break, but Fred fouled Jarrod Bowen with a late tackle to stop it.

Should've been a yellow card, to be fair.
20:2120 days ago
4' Luke Shaw, after a great piercing run beyond Vladimir Coufal, got the ball towards Mason Greenwood, but the youngster's shot was blocked by Craig Dawson.
20:1820 days ago

KICK-OFF: Manchester United 0-0 West Ham United

And we're underway!

Manchester United as the hosts are in their home kit tonight, West Ham, the visitors, in their away kit.

Perfectly balanced, as all things should be.
Closing on kick-off

Teams are out on the pitch, just awaiting the first whistle.
19:2120 days ago

West Ham Starting XI

Fabiański; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Johnson; Rice, Soucek, Noble; Bowen, Antonio.
19:2020 days ago

Manchester United Starting XI

Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, James; Rashford.
21:1321 days ago

Where to watch

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

If you can't, the game will be available through the NOW TV pass.

If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

21:0821 days ago

West Ham predicted lineup

Fabiański; Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.
21:0321 days ago

Manchester United predicted lineup

Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Diallo, Fernandes, James; Greenwood.
20:5821 days ago

Player to watch

With the absence of Jesse Lingard who isn't eligible to play due to Premier League's laws regarding domestic loans, the eyes most definitely will be on one of the other West Ham forwards.

And in my pick, Michail Antonio is the player to watch closely. 

The striker who, despite missing over two months with consecutive injuries, is enjoying a good season so far with seven goals and three assists. His ability and style of play should provide a very good outlet for the Hammers, given he's 100% fit the play all 90 minutes, which recently hasn't been the case.
20:5321 days ago

Previous encounters

The head-to-head record would suggest an even game, but with Manchester United coming out as the winners as out of the previous 10 games, they've won half, with the Hammers enjoying three wins and two draws against the Red Devils

The last time the teams met was in December 2020, where Man United's ten-minute rampage saw them come out winners after going 1-0 down in the first-half thanks to Tomas Soucek finish.

20:4821 days ago

Current form

The hosts, currently sitting second in the table, are coming into the game off a 2-0 win against their fierce rivals, and Premier League leaders, Manchester City.

The visitors, who have been overperforming all pre-season expectations, have won their latest match against Leeds United, also by two goals to nil, as they sit fifth with their European hopes still alive.

20:4321 days ago

Kick-off time

Manchester United v West Ham United will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:15 GMT.
20:3821 days ago

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match Manchester United v West Ham United!

My name is Alan Rzepa and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it's happening live here on VAVEL.com
