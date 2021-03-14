As it happened: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United

ADVERTISEMENT
FINAL-TIME: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United
80' Said Benrahma broke through down the wing, got the ball to Manuel Lanzini who got it to Soucek with a beautiful backheel pass, but the midfielder's effort was blocked.
Would've been some goal, that.
77' What a chance for Man United!
Greenwood broke through and, despite having Rashford to pass to, decided to have a go on his own, only hitting the post.
Should've done much, much better.
64' Bowen, oh dear.
I know it was offside, but he should've been placing that header into the back of the net.
A perfect cross from Cresswell to set-up the chance.
60' Fernandes with a shot from range, but it's another great save from Fabiański.
GOAL: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United
What a header from Craig Dawson!
Just a shame, it was the wrong goal.
A great cross from a corner from Bruno Fernandes, McTominay with a header and Dawson himself steered it beyond Fabiański.
He just can't stop scoring!
48' Slight twist to the formation by David Moyes.
It's now a 451 with Ben Johnson moving from left wing-back to right midfield with Jarrod Bowen going to left midfield instead.
46' And we're back underway.
No changes.
HALF-TIME: Manchester United 0-0 West Ham United
Well, that was boring.
Rashford should've done better with a header, Phenomenal save from Fabiański to deny Greenwood. Bowen striking the ball straight into Coufal's face.
And that's pretty much all that's happened in the first 45.
44' Bowen's strike was straight at Coufal's head.
That's the first half summed up well.
37' What. A. Save.
Greenwood thought he was scoring there with a low-driven strike, but a fabulous save from Fabiański turned the ball into the post, and out for a corner kick which was cleared.
You don't get better than that, that's for sure.
34' Rashford and Shaw have been causing all sorts of trouble to Coufal so far.
31' The hosts are starting to bang on West Ham's door there.
Two good, consecutive chances went begging.
⚒ @Michailantonio#MUNWHU 0-0 (26)
25' Mason Greenwood with a perfect ball into the box but Marcus Rashford didn't connect with it cleanly and put it away from the goal.
19' Great cross from Aaron Cresswell but Dean Henderson punched clear, smashing into Bowen and Harry Maguire in the process.
The West Ham winger was down for a while but is already back up on his feet.
15' West Ham were looking to break, but Fred fouled Jarrod Bowen with a late tackle to stop it.
Should've been a yellow card, to be fair.
4' Luke Shaw, after a great piercing run beyond Vladimir Coufal, got the ball towards Mason Greenwood, but the youngster's shot was blocked by Craig Dawson.
KICK-OFF: Manchester United 0-0 West Ham United
And we're underway!
Manchester United as the hosts are in their home kit tonight, West Ham, the visitors, in their away kit.
Perfectly balanced, as all things should be.
Closing on kick-off
Teams are out on the pitch, just awaiting the first whistle.
West Ham Starting XI
Fabiański; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Johnson; Rice, Soucek, Noble; Bowen, Antonio.
Here's how we line up tonight at Old Trafford...#MUNWHU
Manchester United Starting XI
Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, James; Rashford.
📋 Here's your 1️⃣1️⃣ #MUFC men to take on West Ham!
💻 https://t.co/YS4CBzXRmU
#️⃣ #MUNWHU
🏆 #PL
Where to watch
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.
If you can't, the game will be available through the NOW TV pass.
If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
West Ham predicted lineup
Fabiański; Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.
Manchester United predicted lineup
Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Diallo, Fernandes, James; Greenwood.
Player to watch
With the absence of Jesse Lingard who isn't eligible to play due to Premier League's laws regarding domestic loans, the eyes most definitely will be on one of the other West Ham forwards.
And in my pick, Michail Antonio is the player to watch closely.
The striker who, despite missing over two months with consecutive injuries, is enjoying a good season so far with seven goals and three assists. His ability and style of play should provide a very good outlet for the Hammers, given he's 100% fit the play all 90 minutes, which recently hasn't been the case.
Previous encounters
The head-to-head record would suggest an even game, but with Manchester United coming out as the winners as out of the previous 10 games, they've won half, with the Hammers enjoying three wins and two draws against the Red Devils
The last time the teams met was in December 2020, where Man United's ten-minute rampage saw them come out winners after going 1-0 down in the first-half thanks to Tomas Soucek finish.
Current form
The hosts, currently sitting second in the table, are coming into the game off a 2-0 win against their fierce rivals, and Premier League leaders, Manchester City.
The visitors, who have been overperforming all pre-season expectations, have won their latest match against Leeds United, also by two goals to nil, as they sit fifth with their European hopes still alive.
Kick-off time
Manchester United v West Ham United will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:15 GMT.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match Manchester United v West Ham United!
My name is Alan Rzepa and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it's happening live here on VAVEL.com
An own-goal from Craig Dawson the only goal of the game.
That's about it.
West Ham had a corner in the 93rd minute, but the referee ended it before they were able to take it.
Embarrassing bias from the officials.