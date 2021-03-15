As it happened: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Liverpool in the Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you and Goodnight!
A word on Patricio...
Everyone at VAVEL UK wishes Rui a very quick recovery and our thoughts are with him, and his family.
Get well soon, Rui!!
Full time thoughts...
Diogo Jota converted one of Liverpool's chances but there was nothing for them to shout about apart from that.
As for Wolves, they created a number of chances but they couldn't convert. Traore looked better tonight for Wolves as he was positive down the right hand side.
FULL TIME: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Liverpool.
104' - Silva heads straight at Alisson.
102' - Added Time.
It has been officially given as 7 minutes but I think it will be longer than that.
100' - Back underway here...
99' - Wolves change.
OFF: Rui Patricio
ON: John Ruddy
98' - Patricio being stretchered off...
A huge 12 minute stoppage which has completely put a dampener on the game.
The only thing that matters now from a Wolves point of view is Patricio's health.
95' - Horrible scenes!
Coady looks distraught as it was him that collided with Particio.
90' - Collision with Conor Coady.
Thoughts are with him and his family.
88' - Real concern for Rui Patricio here.
Unsure who collided with him, but it does not look good at all for the Portuguese keeper.
85' - Salah has it in the net but the flag is up...
Patricio down and the stretcher is on. Doesn't look good.
82' - Wolves substitution.
OFF: Nelson Semedo
ON: Morgan Gibbs-White
81' - Liverpool change.
OFF: Diogo Jota
ON: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
78' - Silva heads on target!!
74' - Wolves change.
OFF: Ruben Neves
ON: Leander Dendonker
73' - Traore unleashes a strike...
Could have slid through Pedro Neto but chose to shoot instead.
69' - Wolves substitution.
OFF: Willian José
ON: Fabio Silva
66' - Liverpool changes.
OFF: Thiago, Wijnaldum
ON: Milner, Keita
64' - Wolves starting to apply the pressure...
62' - Willian José misplaces the pass...
59' - Traore fouls Robertson.
53' - Liverpool come close again.
48' - Coady heads over!!
45' - Second half underway!!
HALF TIME: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Liverpool.
Been an excellent game so far.
Wolves 1-0 Liverpool!!
46' - GOALLLL LIVERPOOL!!
Diogo Jota. 1-0 Liverpool!
44' - Huge Wolves chance!!
Big chance.
42' - Neves from the free kick.
He hits it well but not too worrying for the Liverpool keeper.
40' - Wolves looking for gaps.
37' - Mane fires wide.
Huge chance that for Liverpool, one that they should have scored.
33' - It's been an equal game so far...
As for Liverpool, Mane looks positive on the ball, trying to make things happen for the visitors.
30' - Neto looking for the counter...
21' - Pressure from Liverpool.
18' - Traore getting lots of the ball...
12' - Mane has a HUGE chance!!
10' - Wolves dominating this game...
04' - Semedo's shot saved!
This is very good play from Wolves so far...
01' - Penalty shout!!
Big shout for a penalty, but nothing given.
00' - KICK OFF
The teams are out!!
15 minutes to go...
Liverpool Centre-Half troubles...
Despite playing well in the Champions League earlier in the week, they will have a tough day at the office tonight defending against Pedro Neto and Adama Traore.
Willian José gets the nod...
José hasn't really hit the ground running yet at Wolves, but he will be hoping that tonight is his night.
Just over 30 minutes to go until kick off...
This game should be such a brilliant game if both sides look to be positive. Wolves have shown signs going forward recently, and if they can play well again today they can cause Liverpool lots of trouble!
Willy Boly is back!!
Wolves will be hoping that the Frenchman will be able to get up to speed quickly, as Liverpool will look to start on the front foot.
Nuno and his men are here!!
The team arrive at Molineux
🎙 @gemfrith pic.twitter.com/RSrJn02iJR
Diogo Jota is back!!
Liverpool Starting XI!!
🔴 Team news for #WOLLIV...— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 15, 2021
No changes to the starting XI. Divock Origi out with a muscle injury.
Wolves Starting XI!!
Here's how Wolves line-up for tonight's @premierleague fixture against @LFC. #WOLLIV
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/Cj2jTYvvz3
Both sides form coming into this game...
As for the visitors Liverpool, they have only won one game in their last seven games, which came against bottom of the table Sheffield United. A concerning contrast in their form from last season, when they were crowned champions.
Previous 5 Games:
Wolverhampton Wanderers: WWDLD
Liverpool: LLWLL
Kick Off Time!
Welcome!!
My name is Ed Hague-Saunders and I'll be your host for this game.
