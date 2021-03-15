As it happened: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Liverpool in the Premier League.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Andy Robertson of Liverpool is challenged by Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on December 06, 2020 in Liverpool, England. A limited number of fans (2000) are welcomed back to stadiums to watch elite football across England. This was following easing of restrictions on spectators in tiers one and two areas only. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

23:1419 days ago

23:1319 days ago

A word on Patricio...

Rui Patricio, a man who has been a vital cog in this Wolverhampton Wanderers machine was stretchered off tonight, after a nasty head injury.

Everyone at VAVEL UK wishes Rui a very quick recovery and our thoughts are with him, and his family.

Get well soon, Rui!!

23:1019 days ago

Full time thoughts...

A game that will be remembered as the game where Rui Patricio was injured in a nasty collision. 

Diogo Jota converted one of Liverpool's chances but there was nothing for them to shout about apart from that. 

As for Wolves, they created a number of chances but they couldn't convert. Traore looked better tonight for Wolves as he was positive down the right hand side. 

23:0719 days ago

FULL TIME: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Liverpool.

A goal from Diogo Jota wins the game for Liverpool, in a game that has been heavily overshadowed by the horrible injury to Rui Patricio.

 

23:0519 days ago

104' - Silva heads straight at Alisson.

Traore crosses the ball into the box, and Silva is able to get his head on it from close range, but isn't able to beat Alisson. 
23:0119 days ago

102' - Added Time.

It is a little unknown how much added time there will be. 

It has been officially given as 7 minutes but I think it will be longer than that.

23:0019 days ago

100' - Back underway here...

We are back underway at the Molineux. Horrible scenes and everyone at VAVEL UK's thoughts are with Rui Patricio and his family.
22:5919 days ago

99' - Wolves change.

Final Wolves change of the night.

OFF: Rui Patricio

ON: John Ruddy

22:5819 days ago

98' - Patricio being stretchered off...

Rui Patricio has been lifted up onto the stretcher and is being carried off the pitch. 

A huge 12 minute stoppage which has completely put a dampener on the game.

The only thing that matters now from a Wolves point of view is Patricio's health.

22:5519 days ago

95' - Horrible scenes!

Horrible scenes here at the Molienux as Rui Patricio is still down, surrounded by medical staff. 

Coady looks distraught as it was him that collided with Particio.

22:5119 days ago

90' - Collision with Conor Coady.

It was an accidental collision with captain Conor Coady that has hurt Patricio. The game has completely stopped. Very worrying time this for Rui Patricio. 

Thoughts are with him and his family.

22:4819 days ago

88' - Real concern for Rui Patricio here.

John Ruddy is getting ready to come on the pitch as Rui Patricio has not moved since colliding with another player on the pitch.

Unsure who collided with him, but it does not look good at all for the Portuguese keeper.

22:4619 days ago

85' - Salah has it in the net but the flag is up...

Salah sneaks down the right hand side and pokes the ball past Patricio, but the flag is raised. 

Patricio down and the stretcher is on. Doesn't look good.

22:4119 days ago

82' - Wolves substitution.

Another Wolves change.

OFF: Nelson Semedo

ON: Morgan Gibbs-White

22:4019 days ago

81' - Liverpool change.

Liverpool make their final change of the night.

OFF: Diogo Jota

ON: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

22:3819 days ago

78' - Silva heads on target!!

Semedo crosses in a ball from deep which is met by Fabio Silva, but his header is straight at Alisson who makes an easy save.
22:3419 days ago

74' - Wolves change.

Second change for Wolves tonight.

OFF: Ruben Neves

ON: Leander Dendonker

22:3219 days ago

73' - Traore unleashes a strike...

Traore unleashes a shot from just outside the box, but it doesn't trouble Alisson too much as it is right at him.

Could have slid through Pedro Neto but chose to shoot instead.

22:2719 days ago

69' - Wolves substitution.

Nuno makes his first change of the evening.

OFF: Willian José

ON: Fabio Silva

22:2619 days ago

66' - Liverpool changes.

The first substitutions of the night.

OFF: Thiago, Wijnaldum

ON: Milner, Keita

 

22:2319 days ago

64' - Wolves starting to apply the pressure...

Wolves are starting to apply the pressure here and turn up the heat. Traore did well to get to the bye-line before his cross is parried by Alisson.
22:2119 days ago

62' - Willian José misplaces the pass...

José has Traore running through one on one with Alisson but he misplaces the pass and the attack breaks down. Another 'nearly' moment for the hosts.
22:1919 days ago

59' - Traore fouls Robertson.

Adama is played through by Pedro Neto but he just can't get the run on Andy Robertson. Great defending from the Scot, using his body well to deny Traore.
22:1219 days ago

53' - Liverpool come close again.

Trent Alexander-Arnold whips a free kick into the box from the deep, but no one can get their head onto it. 
22:0819 days ago

48' - Coady heads over!!

Romain Saiss crosses a brilliant ball into the box that is right on the head of Coady, but his header is over the bar Great chance for the Wolves skipper, but he just couldn't guide it on target.
22:0319 days ago

45' - Second half underway!!

The second half is underway here at the Molineux. Can Wolves get back into this game.
21:5119 days ago

HALF TIME: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Liverpool.

The first half ends 1-0 to the visitors due to a late goal from former Wolves player Diogo Jota. Wolves have played well and have been good going forward, but they haven't been able to take their chances. 

Been an excellent game so far.

21:4919 days ago

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool!!

Diogo Jota hits the target but Patricio is beaten down to his right hand side. He will think he should have saved it as it wasn't hit too hard, and it was almost straight at him but he couldn't get down.
21:4719 days ago

46' - GOALLLL LIVERPOOL!!

It just had to be. 

Diogo Jota. 1-0 Liverpool!

21:4619 days ago

44' - Huge Wolves chance!!

Jonny Otto finds space down the and his cross goes all the way through, which finds Neves in space at the back post, but just fires wide.

Big chance.

21:4419 days ago

42' - Neves from the free kick.

Neves is stood over a free kick from 30 yards out. Dangerous for Liverpool.

He hits it well but not too worrying for the Liverpool keeper.

21:4219 days ago

40' - Wolves looking for gaps.

Wolves are moving the ball side to side, with men forward, trying to find a way through the Liverpool back line. Nelson Semedo once again playing well going forward, which will be a delight for Wolves fans.
21:3919 days ago

37' - Mane fires wide.

Mane finds himself unmarked in the Wolves box, and is picked out by Alexander-Arnold but he just can't hit the target with the diving header.

Huge chance that for Liverpool, one that they should have scored.

21:3619 days ago

33' - It's been an equal game so far...

The first half an hour of the game has been very even, with both sides playing well and looking to be positive. Neto and Adama both look good, and striker Willian José is also looking good.

As for Liverpool, Mane looks positive on the ball, trying to make things happen for the visitors.

21:3219 days ago

30' - Neto looking for the counter...

Neto strides down the left hand side and beats Thiago, before losing out to Trent Alexander-Arnold. He is looking up for it today, so to with Willian José.
21:2319 days ago

21' - Pressure from Liverpool.

Liverpool are slowly starting to turn the tide of this game. Mane takes the ball past Saiss before crossing in a ball for Diogo Jota, but it is saved by Patricio.
21:2019 days ago

18' - Traore getting lots of the ball...

Adama Traore is seeing a lot of the ball in this game down the right hand side, which is a positive for Wolves. He is trying his best and looking dangerous so far.
21:1519 days ago

12' - Mane has a HUGE chance!!

Sadio Mane was played through one on one with Rui Patricio before taking it around him but he can't quite get the ball on target in time before the Wolves defenders get back into position.
21:1219 days ago

10' - Wolves dominating this game...

Wolves have dominated the first 10 minutes of this game. They've had the two clear cut chances so far and for the large majority they have controlled the ball in decent areas.
21:0619 days ago

04' - Semedo's shot saved!

Semedo breaks into the box after being played through by Traore, but his shot is saved well by Alisson down to his left. 

This is very good play from Wolves so far...

21:0319 days ago

01' - Penalty shout!!

Adama is able to get to the bye-line and stand a cross up which is spilt by Alisson before he bundles into Semedo.

Big shout for a penalty, but nothing given.

21:0119 days ago

00' - KICK OFF

We are underway here at the Molineux!!
20:5819 days ago

The teams are out!!

The teams are out here at the Molineux. Diogo Jota is going to be the main man for Liverpool today against his former side.
20:4619 days ago

15 minutes to go...

15 minutes to go until kick off here at the Molineux!!
20:3619 days ago

Liverpool Centre-Half troubles...

Liverpool are still without their main centre-half's, Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez as they go with Kabak and Phillips.

Despite playing well in the Champions League earlier in the week, they will have a tough day at the office tonight defending against Pedro Neto and Adama Traore. 

20:2819 days ago

Willian José gets the nod...

The Brazilian striker gets the nod tonight over Fabio Silva, who is on the bench!

José hasn't really hit the ground running yet at Wolves, but he will be hoping that tonight is his night.

20:2419 days ago

Just over 30 minutes to go until kick off...

We have just over 30 minutes until kick off here at The Molineux. 

This game should be such a brilliant game if both sides look to be positive. Wolves have shown signs going forward recently, and if they can play well again today they can cause Liverpool lots of trouble!

20:1619 days ago

Willy Boly is back!!

Willy Boly is back in the Wolves starting XI after being injured for a month, as Leander Dendonker drops to the bench!!

Wolves will be hoping that the Frenchman will be able to get up to speed quickly, as Liverpool will look to start on the front foot.

20:1419 days ago

Nuno and his men are here!!

20:1319 days ago

Diogo Jota is back!!

Diogo Jota is back at the Molineux tonight as he starts for the visitors Liverpool. Is he going to break the hearts of the Wolves fans tonight by netting against his former side?
20:0719 days ago

Liverpool Starting XI!!

20:0019 days ago

Wolves Starting XI!!

20:3420 days ago

How to watch...

If you want to watch the game live on TV, you can watch it on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event at 19:00.

If you would like to follow the game online, VAVEL UK is your best option.

Stay tuned for more updates closer to kick off!

20:2920 days ago

Both sides form coming into this game...

The home side come into this game off the back of a mixed bag of results. Wolves drew to Aston Villa last time out in a game that they will feel they should have won as Romain Saiss missed an open goal. Nuno's side have only lost one game in their last seven in the Premier League.

As for the visitors Liverpool, they have only won one game in their last seven games, which came against bottom of the table Sheffield United. A concerning contrast in their form from last season, when they were crowned champions.

Previous 5 Games:

Wolverhampton Wanderers: WWDLD

Liverpool: LLWLL

20:2420 days ago

Kick Off Time!

The kick-off is on Monday 14th March, 20:00 BST. The match will be played at the Molineux, Wolverhampton.
20:1920 days ago

Welcome!!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool

My name is Ed Hague-Saunders and I'll be your host for this game. 
