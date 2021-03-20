As it happened: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 Newcastle United in the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
The stats
Possession: 65%-35%
Goal attempts: 11-4
Shots on target: 6-1
Shots off target: 1-2
Blocked shots: 4-1
Free-kicks: 6-14
Corners: 3-1
Offsides: 2-1
Goalkeeper saves: 1-3
Fouls: 12-5
Tackles: 16-10
Yellow cards: 0-1
Red cards: 0-0
FT: Brighton 3-0 Newcastle
Goals from Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay ensures The Seagulls boost their chances of survival – as they go six points clear of the bottom three.
90'
89'
83'
After that chance he's substituted and replaced by Andi Zeqiri.
77'
75'
68' - GOAL! Brighton 3-0 Newcastle (Maupay)
Gross tricks down the right-hand side and crosses into the box towards the Frenchman who slams the ball past Dubravka.
63'
62'
51' - GOAL! Brighton 2-0 Newcastle (Welbeck)
The former England international cuts in on Manquillo and slams the ball past Dubravka from around 20-yards out.
What a huge goal that is for Graham Potter's side...
49'
Joelinton wins a 50-50 with Veltman, picks out Almiron who plays it wide to Fraser, whose side footed effort crashes off the post.
Best chance of the game so far for Newcastle.
46'
HT: Brighton 1-0 Newcastle
45+3' - GOAL! Brighton 1-0 Newcastle (Trossard)
45'
We are into stoppage time here at the AMEX, but we'll be going well over the three minutes added on by the fourth official.
42'
Jeff Hendrick is being prepared to come on.
38'
37'
34'
21'
Brighton have dominated this opening 20 minutes, with Newcastle offering next to nothing in the attacking department so far.
11'
4'
This one is much better as a cross from Welbeck into the box finds Moder who forces Dubravka into an early save.
2'
1'
The teams are out!
Starting XI - Newcastle
Starting XI - Brighton
Miguel Almiron is back for Newcastle...
Miguel Almiron is pictured walking through the AMEX Stadium confirming he is back for Newcastle tonight after missing the last two games with a knee injury.
Will he start from the off though?
Two hours to go!
Stat attack
- Newcastle have only score one goal in their last seven games against Brighton.
- With victory for Brighton today, it will be their first league double over Newcastle since the 1978-79 season.
- Newcastle have won just two of their last 20 Premier League games.
Form guide
Newcastle: LLDDD
Previous meeting
A Neal Maupay brace had The Seagulls two goals in front inside seven minutes, and a fine second half strike from Aaron Connolly secured a comfortable win on Tyneside for Graham Potter's side.
It's matchday!
Live updates here!
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United.
How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Live TV and Stream
Steve Bruce assesses Newcastle's relegation scrap
Graham Potter on the prospect of facing Newcastle
Predicted line-up - Newcastle
Predicted line-up - Brighton
Team news - Newcastle
One boost for Steve Bruce is that Miguel Almiron has recovered from a knee injury and is set to at least make the bench on the south coast.
Team news - Brighton
Dan Burn and Aaron Connolly are subject to a late fitness test to be involved tonight.
Newcastle in desperate need of three points
If The Magpies reign victorious in this relegation six-pointer, they will move five points clear of 18th placed Fulham, also with a game in hand on Scott Parker's side.
Brighton searching for back-to-back wins
A win against Newcastle, a side just one point behind them, will give them some much-needed breathing space in the fight to stay up.
Kick-off time
The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 BST.
