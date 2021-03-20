As it happened: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 Newcastle United in the Premier League
That's all for now!

I've been Harry Roy and it's been a pleasure to bring you all of this evening's action, see you all next time!
The stats

Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 Newcastle United

 

Possession: 65%-35%

 

Goal attempts: 11-4

 

Shots on target: 6-1

 

Shots off target: 1-2

 

Blocked shots: 4-1

 

Free-kicks: 6-14

 

Corners: 3-1

 

Offsides: 2-1

 

Goalkeeper saves: 1-3

 

Fouls: 12-5

 

Tackles: 16-10

 

Yellow cards: 0-1

 

Red cards: 0-0

FT: Brighton 3-0 Newcastle

Full-time on the south coast and Brighton have recorded another 3-0 win this season over Newcastle – in a truly commanding performance from Graham Potter's side.

 

Goals from Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay ensures The Seagulls boost their chances of survival – as they go six points clear of the bottom three.

90'

Three minutes added on here at the AMEX and I bet both sets of supporters cannot wait for the final whistle...
89'

Brighton make their second change of the night, with Davy Propper coming on for Jakub Moder.
83'

Dubravka makes a top save to deny Welbeck from grabbing a brace.

 

After that chance he's substituted and replaced by Andi Zeqiri.

77'

Final change of the evening for Newcastle sees Sean Longstaff come on for Miguel Almiron.
75'

Fraser has a shot saved comfortably saved by Sanchez.
68' - GOAL! Brighton 3-0 Newcastle (Maupay)

Maupay gets Brighton's third and that should be that!

 

Gross tricks down the right-hand side and crosses into the box towards the Frenchman who slams the ball past Dubravka.

63'

Dummett is awarded a yellow card for a challenge on Gross.
62'

First change of the game for Newcastle sees Joe Willock replaced by Jacob Murphy.
51' - GOAL! Brighton 2-0 Newcastle (Welbeck)

What a strike that is from Welbeck – Brighton double their lead!

 

The former England international cuts in on Manquillo and slams the ball past Dubravka from around 20-yards out.

 

What a huge goal that is for Graham Potter's side...

49'

Fraser cannons the post!

 

Joelinton wins a 50-50 with Veltman, picks out Almiron who plays it wide to Fraser, whose side footed effort crashes off the post.

 

Best chance of the game so far for Newcastle.

46'

The home side get us started for the second half!
HT: Brighton 1-0 Newcastle

Half-time on the south coast and Brighton have the lead going into the interval courtesy of a Leandro Trossard goal.
45+3' - GOAL! Brighton 1-0 Newcastle (Trossard)

And almost straight after the restart, Brighton have the lead and it's a stunning goal from Trossard who curls the ball from the edge of the box into the far-right corner!
45'

Hayden is stretchered off the field and replaced by Hendrick – it looks a real nasty injury.

 

We are into stoppage time here at the AMEX, but we'll be going well over the three minutes added on by the fourth official.

42'

Hayden goes down after a collision with Bissouma and it does not look good for the Newcastle midfielder.

 

Jeff Hendrick is being prepared to come on.

38'

Trossard gets down the right-hand side for Brighton and cuts the ball back to Maupay, but his side-footed effort is blocked by Clark.
37'

Shelvey's cross to the far post finds the head of Hayden who cannot steer his effort onto target.
34'

Dubravka has gone down needing treatment – and after a minute or so on the deck – he is fine to continue.
21'

A little pause in play as Manquillo goes down, he's back up now.

 

Brighton have dominated this opening 20 minutes, with Newcastle offering next to nothing in the attacking department so far.

11'

Bissouma has a drive from the edge of the penalty area but it's easily gathered by Dubravka.
4'

Another chance goes begging for Moder!

 

This one is much better as a cross from Welbeck into the box finds Moder who forces Dubravka into an early save.

2'

A let-off early on for Newcastle as Maupay crosses to the back-post towards an unmarked Moder whose half-volley eventually sails over-the-bar.
1'

The away side get us underway here on the south coast!
The teams are out!

The two sides enter the pitch at the AMEX and kick-off is now imminent!
Starting XI - Newcastle

Starting XI - Brighton

Miguel Almiron is back for Newcastle...

Miguel Almiron is pictured walking through the AMEX Stadium confirming he is back for Newcastle tonight after missing the last two games with a knee injury.

 

Will he start from the off though?

Two hours to go!

We are officially two hours away from kick-off at the AMEX Stadium – stay tuned for team news at 19:00 BST.
Stat attack

- Brighton are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League meetings with Newcastle. (W3 D4)

 

- Newcastle have only score one goal in their last seven games against Brighton.

 

- With victory for Brighton today, it will be their first league double over Newcastle since the 1978-79 season.

 

- Newcastle have won just two of their last 20 Premier League games.

Form guide

Brighton: DLLLW

 

Newcastle: LLDDD

Previous meeting

The last time these two sides met was in September 2020, where Brighton thumped Newcastle by three goals to nil at St James' Park.

 

A Neal Maupay brace had The Seagulls two goals in front inside seven minutes, and a fine second half strike from Aaron Connolly secured a comfortable win on Tyneside for Graham Potter's side.

It's matchday!

Steve Bruce assesses Newcastle's relegation scrap

20:5215 days ago

Graham Potter on the prospect of facing Newcastle

20:3515 days ago

Predicted line-up - Newcastle

Dubravka; Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick; Willock; Fraser, Joelinton. (4-3-1-2)
Predicted line-up - Brighton

Sanchez; Veltman, White, Dunk, Burn; Gross, Lallana, Bissouma, Trossard; Maupay, Welbeck. (4-4-2)
Team news - Newcastle

Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Fabian Schar are ruled out of this evening's game for Newcastle.

 

One boost for Steve Bruce is that Miguel Almiron has recovered from a knee injury and is set to at least make the bench on the south coast.

Team news - Brighton

Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, Adam Webster and Florin Andone all remain ruled out for Brighton.

 

Dan Burn and Aaron Connolly are subject to a late fitness test to be involved tonight.

 

Newcastle in desperate need of three points

Despite being unbeaten in their last three games, Newcastle are winless in five league matches now they head into their biggest game of the season on the south coast.

 

If The Magpies reign victorious in this relegation six-pointer, they will move five points clear of 18th placed Fulham, also with a game in hand on Scott Parker's side.

19:2415 days ago

Brighton searching for back-to-back wins

After a run of three straight defeats, two of those to sides also in the bottom-half of the table, Brighton grabbed a vital win away at Southampton last weekend – a victory which has put them three points clear of the relegation places.

 

A win against Newcastle, a side just one point behind them,  will give them some much-needed breathing space in the fight to stay up.

19:1215 days ago

Kick-off time

Brighton vs Newcastle will be played at the AMEX Stadium, in Brighton, England.

 

The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 BST.

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: Brighton vs Newcastle!

 

My name is Harry Roy and I'll be your host for this game.

 

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.

