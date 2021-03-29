Gillingham v Wigan Athletic: Things to look out for

WIGAN, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Connor Ogilvie of Gillingham and Soloman-Otabor of Wigan Athletic in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Wigan Athletic and Gillingham at DW Stadium on September 19, 2020 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus - Getty Images)

Relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic take on play-off pushing Gillingham in the Sky Bet League One on Wednesday. Wigan's last three results have been very disappointing having drawn against Ipswich Town at home, losing away against Accrington Stanley and sharing the spoils on the road at AFC Wimbledon.

Gillingham, the hosts, will look to eye up a play-off spot as they gained five vital points in an available nine in their last three games, looking to hunt down the top six as they look to finish the season strongly. The Gills came from behind on Saturday afternoon to take a point against Hull City, Olly Lee the man on hand to grab the solitary point, a step in the right direction for the south east outfit.

Below is all you need to know ahead of the Sky Bet League One contest at Priestfield.

What team are both managers likely to name?

Steve Evans will be looking to keep the same Gillingham side after their hard-earned point away at the KCOM Stadium, picking up fives points from difficult matches against sides in the top six. Vadaine Oliver will lead the line a start player for the Gills, having scored four goals in his last four games to take his tally to 13 league goals for the season.

Manager Evans has doubts over Robbie Cundy following his recent knock. Striker Dominic Samuel will be wanting a place in the starting XI having played a part against Hull off the bench. However, Evans is still undecided regarding whether he'll start on the game or sit on the bench as he steps up his recovery from injury.

For Wigan, Gavin Massey missed the previous game through injury, and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit to return for the visitors. Jamie Proctor could also return to the Starting XI.

Head-to-Head

22 Aug 2015, Gillingham v Wigan Athletic, (L) 2-0, Sky Bet League One.

17 Oct 2017, Gillingham v Wigan Athletic, (L) 1-1, Sky Bet League One.