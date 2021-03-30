Kane casts doubt over Spurs future

Harry Kane proved once again that he really can do it all. The 27-year-old has taken his impeccable form with him onto the international stage as he provided a goal and assist in England's 0-2 win away to Albania on Sunday evening.

Kane currently sits top of the Premier League scoring and assist chart, showcasing his talent both domestically and internationally.

There has been debate surrounding Kane's future for a few years now, with outlets such as Sky Sports pushing the narrative that Spurs' vice-captain must leave Tottenham Hotspur to flourish throughout the remainder of his career.

Only recently, pundit Roy Keane highlighted (not for the first time) that Kane should move to another club.

"He's under contract and Tottenham will have a lot to say about it. But if you are in his shoes this summer, l think he has to move to win the big prizes. He's not going to do it at Tottenham."

Humble Harry

Whilst away on international duty this week, Kane spoke in an interview with Telegraph Sport about his future.

When asked about whether he was thinking about his future, Kane said:

“It’s important that all my focus is on the two England games coming up now and the rest of the season with Spurs and then the Euros. To be thinking about speculation or rumours would be damaging in terms of my own performance."

The centre-forward was adamant that he never lets rumours get in the way of his performances on the pitch.

Kane is known as a role model to many younger players and is an honest professional.

When asked again about whether he could achieve success with Spurs, he added:

“I always like to be focused on one goal and one job and that’s to finish strong with Spurs, win these qualifiers with England and hopefully go on and have a great Euros. Look, I try to stay out of that speculation as much as possible. I’m fully focussed on doing the job on the pitch from now until the end of the summer and then we’ll see where we go from there.”

Where will Harry Kane be playing next season? 🤔 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 28, 2021

Kane has been at Spurs for most of his professional career. He spent a few seasons out on loan at Millwall and Leicester, before integrating into the first team at his boyhood club.

He is yet to lift a trophy in the Lilywhite shirt, but the opportunity does present itself when Spurs face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup at the end of April.

🗣 "He's not going to do it at Tottenham."



Do you agree with Roy Keane? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 28, 2021

Spurs must finish strong

Whilst Kane may have stated that he is not focused on speculation surrounding him currently, Spurs failing to achieve anything this season may make his decision easier, come to the end of the season.

Kane spoke of his embarrassment of his clubs recent run of form and placed blame on everyone, including himself.

“I think it’s been a difficult spell at Spurs but, look, we went into the Arsenal game winning five games in a row,” Kane said. “Obviously the Arsenal game [a 2-1 defeat] was a difficult one to take and then, of course, the Europa League where we went out [to Dinamo Zagreb] was a big disappointment".

However, he has praised his club for how they have responded to a difficult few weeks. Kane hopes that Spurs can push on in the remainder of the domestic season and salvage some achievement in the last few games.

“But we bounced back last Sunday [against Aston Villa] with a win and I think, when you look at the bigger picture, we’re a couple of points off the top-four places and we’ve got a cup final to play so if we’re looking at it in the end of May and we’ve finished in the top four and won the Carabao Cup I think everyone will say it’s been a pretty good season."

Interestingly, it would take a tremendous fee for Daniel Levy to depart from Kane in the summer.

He is Tottenham's most prized asset, and his absence would leave a monumental hole in what is an already lacking squad.