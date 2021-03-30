Spurs looking at Marcel Sabitzer for the future

Multiple sources around Europe have linked German midfielder, Marcel Sabitzer for a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The 27 year-old, who wears the captain's armband for RB Leipzig, finished last season with 16 goals and 11 assists across all competitions, leading Julian Nagelsmann's team to the Champions League semi-finals and finished third in the Bundesliga.

The Austrian midfielder was a key piece in Leipzig's victory over Tottenham in the UCL Round of 16 last season, scoring twice in the second leg.

Sabitzer, who has put the Bundesliga on notice recording seven goals and six assists so far this season, is a multifunctional midfielder, being able to play as either a defensive or attacking mid.

"(Being linked to Tottenham) is definitely a confirmation of the performance you are showing. It’s good, it’s fun right now," Sabitzer said about a potential move to the Premier League next season. “I’m basically open to everything. I have nothing to rule out. We will see."

Who's gone?

Next season is expected to be one of the most competitive ones - internally - for Tottenham Hotspur, considering players come back on loan, along with the newest signings.

If Sabitzer arrives to North London, the battle for the midfield will be harder than ever.

Harry Winks, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko have all struggled to start games this season, and with Oliver Skipp's return from Norwich City, it shouldn't surprise us if one of them leaves Hotspur Way this summer.

Following his arrival from Southampton last summer, Pierre Emile Hojberg has been the only consistent player in the midfield for Jose Mourinho this season.

Hojberg, who has played every single minute of Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League 2020 / 21 campaign so far, is one of the most useful midfielders in the world.

What else do Spurs need?

The midfield is one of the two areas the Spurs are desperately looking to improve in the next transfer window.

Over the years good defending is something we are used to see in Jose Mourinho's teams, but this season Spurs have really struggled, keeping only 10 clean sheets in the 29 Premier League games they've played so far.