Queens Park Rangers vs Coventry City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch 

Queens Park Rangers are looking to win their fourth game in six when they host Coventry City on Friday afternoon. The Sky Blues have only two games in their last 10 as they hope to make it three in the Championship.

A win for QPR will put them nine points behind the playoff places whereas a win for City will push them seven points away from the relegation zone.

Most recently, the R's drew away to Reading 1-1 at the Madejski Stadium.

Lyndon Dykes put the visitors 1-0 up on the stroke of halftime before Yakou Meite levelled the scoring in the 57th minute with a smart finish past the R's goalkeeper.

On Saturday afternoon, Coventry drew 0-0 when they hosted Wycombe Wanderers in the relegation clash.

Team news

Queens Park Rangers

Charlie Owens remains out for a few more weeks as he carries a knee injury.

Suffering with ligament injuries, Luke Amos and Tom Carroll are both out until May.

Coventry City

Coventry will be without Jodi Jones once again as he carries an ACL injury.

Kyle McFadzean is out for the clash as the defender faces suspension despite City appealing the red card last week.

Predicted lineups

Queens Park Rangers: Dieng; Dickie, Cameron, Barbet, Kane; Ball, Johansen, Hamalainen; Willock, Bonne, Austin.

Coventry City: Wilson; Ostigard, Rose, Hyam; Da Costa, Hamer, Kelly, James, McCallum; O'Hare; Biamou.

Ones to watch

Queens Park Rangers - Charlie Austin

He’s made 15 starts since joining and has scored six goals. The striker scored four vital goals in four big wins against Luton Town, Watford, Brentford and Millwall.

Coventry - Callum O'Hare

The 22-year-old is one of the more creative players in the City side with five assists, the most in the team, alongside two goals.

Usually staring in the central role, his skilfulness and agility will cause the Rangers defence a lot of trouble on Friday.

Previous meeting

Coventry City 3-2 Queens Park Rangers (18/09/2020)

Where to watch

Supporters will be able to watch the game live on the clubs' streaming services on Friday, 2nd April, with the game kicking off at 15:00BST.