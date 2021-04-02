Arsenal vs Liverpool: Key quotes from Klopp's pre-match conference

Liverpool go into Saturday night's showdown seventh in the Premier League table, lying five points adrift of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

It's a must win game against Arsenal, and Jürgen Klopp has spoken to the press ahead of the crucial match.

Team news and Euros hope for Henderson and van Dijk

First up, the fitness of Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk.

"Bobby [Firmino] is back, all the others not. Jordan is not here at the moment, he cannot train. He will train in the next days or weeks, for sure. I have no idea about the Euros, to be honest. Nothing has changed, they are all in the place they should be at the moment. The rest, the time will show.

"I don’t want to take a player away from Holland or England - if they are ready they are ready and if they are not ready I cannot change that. In the moment, they are in the rehab process, so it’s not about me to make the decision."

Divock Origi and Caoimhin Kelleher remain sidelined, as do Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The benefit of the international break

Diogo Jota was on sensational form for Portugal in the break, scoring three times in two games. Klopp believes he and other members of the squad have benefited greatly from time away for their countries and hopes it can help Liverpool in their quest for success this season.

“Diogo is obviously in a good moment. He was before he left and showed that again in the international break.

"These are the rare benefits of an international break from a club point of view! But it is good. Shaqiri played really well for Switzerland, scored there as well and had some success and Thiago played a good role in the Spanish games.

“Scotland obviously played pretty well, Wales had a surprise, maybe a surprise, three points against Czech Republic. So a lot of things were going on and we were here, waiting and training. Now they are back, we train again and go again.”

Chasing down the top four

Klopp was also asked where he thinks the Reds will finish in the Premier League this season and was determined in his relatively short answer.

"Let’s go for it and have a look at the end. We don’t have a lot of points to waste any more. We will not hesitate and we will just go for it.”

The £538m investment in the club

The Fenway Sports Group recently confirmed a deal that will see RedBird Capital take more than a 10% of the American Liverpool owners' company.

When asked for his views, Klopp said: "As far as I know, it gives us consistency in what we did so far but that’s all. It’s good news because clubs suffer without supporters in the stadium. This gives us security that will go on like it did before.”