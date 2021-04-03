Leicester City vs Manchester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
In-form Iheanacho faces former team
How to watch Leicester City vs Manchester City Live TV and Stream
Previous meeting: Manchester City 2-5 Leicester City
Predicted Lineup: Manchester City
Predicted Lineup: Leicester City
Team news - Manchester City
Expect to see several changes from the side that started against Everton in the FA Cup.
Team news - Leicester City
Roma loanee Cengiz Under remains sidelined with a thigh injury.
Momentum key for City
The Citizens reacted well to their 2-0 defeat against rivals Man Utd by winning their last four games in all competitions.
They will want to keep the momentum going ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.
Leicester looking to go second
Victory will see them climb above Manchester United into second place and 10 points above fifth-placed West Ham.
However, defeat will give David Moyes' side the chance to close the gap to four points when they face Wolves on Monday night.
Kick-off time
Kick-off is scheduled for 17:30 BST.
