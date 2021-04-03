Leicester City vs Manchester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2021

In-form Iheanacho faces former team

 

How to watch Leicester City vs Manchester City Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you want to follow live updates of the game, VAVEL UK is your best option! 
Previous meeting: Manchester City 2-5 Leicester City

Predicted Lineup: Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.
Predicted Lineup: Leicester City

Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy.
Team news - Manchester City

Guardiola once again has a fully fit squad at his disposal after players arrived back from international duty unscathed.

Expect to see several changes from the side that started against Everton in the FA Cup.

Team news - Leicester City

Leicester will welcome playmaker James Maddison back to the squad after he missed the last few games with a hip injury. Ricardo Pereira is also available after missing the FA Cup win against Man Utd with a knock.

Roma loanee Cengiz Under remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

Momentum key for City

Pep Guardiola’s men enter the game 14 points clear at the top of the league and have their sights set on winning the quadruple.

The Citizens reacted well to their 2-0 defeat against rivals Man Utd by winning their last four games in all competitions.

They will want to keep the momentum going ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Leicester looking to go second

The Foxes have an excellent chance to put last season's disappointment of missing out on the top four behind them.

Victory will see them climb above Manchester United into second place and 10 points above fifth-placed West Ham.

However, defeat will give David Moyes' side the chance to close the gap to four points when they face Wolves on Monday night.

Kick-off time

Leicester City vs Manchester City will be played at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Kick-off is scheduled for 17:30 BST.

