Southampton vs Burnley Preview: How to Watch, Kick-off Time, Team News, Predicted Lineups and ones to Watch.

Team News

Southampton welcome back both Danny Ings and Theo Walcott from injury ahead of this game, after the international break has given some respite. James Ward-Prowse is a slight doubt after picking up a calf injury while on international duty with England. He has played every single minute for Southampton in 34 matches so far this season, with that run now in doubt. Elsewhere Oriol Romeu, Michael Obafemi and Will Smallbone are still out for the remainder of the season.

Burnley will welcome back Jack Cork and Charlie Taylor ahead of the game, although Robbie Brady will miss out due to picking up an achilles injury while representing the Republic of Ireland. Kevin Long is also a doubt, with Ashley Barnes still not back fit from his thigh injury.

Predicted Lineups

Southampton: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Diallo, Armstrong; Djenepo, Redmond; Adams, Ings.

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Vydra, Wood.

Ones to Watch

Danny Ings for Southampton will be looking to prove himself again after missing much of the campaign through injury; with his England place now in doubt ahead of the European championship this summer. He scored in the reverse fixture back in September against his former club.

Dwight McNeil scored a great goal last time out against Everton and is a real stand-out player for Burnley. He's got the ability to provide something out of nothing for the Clarets, or deliver something for one of the strikers.

Previous Meetings

Last time out, the game ended in a narrow, hard-fought 1-0 victory for Southampton at Turf Moor. Before that, Burnley earned a 1-2 away win at St Mary's last season in one of the last few games with a full crowd in attendance. The games between the two are usually tight and hotly contested.

Where to Watch on TV

The game will be live on Sky Sports at 12:00 midday on Easter Sunday.

What the Managers Have Said

Ralph Hassenhüttl:

"With the guys that have been here (during the international break), we could work on a few things we wanted to and bring them to a better shape,

"As soon as the injured players are coming back, you normally have more quality and more options for your game plan, this will help us.

"We can look forward to these games because we have shown we are on the way back to the way we played before this not so successful time."

Hasenhüttl added: "They are always good, organised, always strong. Every team is struggling against them. They had some good results this season again.

"We know about their good automatism, also with the ball they have good development in the team playing very straight football.

"I am a fan from what they are doing with the options they have in the club. They took the maximum out of it and so big praise for them and for the manager."

Sean Dyche:

"I am no really bothered with myself, (speculation linking him away) the first objective is to be in the Premier League. My focus is on the next game. I have been linked to clubs before but I am still here.

Of course talks are ongoing with the chairman about what the next steps are and what the club feel is right.

"I think there is more game understanding (Vydra and Wood) playing together. I think they are both rounded enough players, I think Vyds can still improve in Premier League world but he is having a good little spell and is enjoying it."