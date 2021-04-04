Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2021
Stu Forster/Getty Images 

23:49an hour ago

23:44an hour ago

How to watch

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 14:05 BST!
23:39an hour ago

Mourinho expects Newcastle to test Tottenham

In his pre-match press conference, Jose Mourinho said:

 "I expect a team trying to win the match, or at least trying to get a point. I think they are a difficult team to play against. So I expect a difficult match for us."

23:34an hour ago

Bruce still has support of Newcastle United owner, despite the slump in results.

In his pre-match press conference, Steve Bruce stated: 

"He (Mike Ashley) hasn't had a say at all. He sent a message of support.

"I have a regular rapport with CEO Lee Charnley."

Despite this, Bruce insisted that he is desperate to "erase Brighton" 

23:29an hour ago

Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI

Lloris; Aurier, Sánchez, Alderweireld, Regulion; Højbjerg, Ndombele; Son, Lo Celso, Bale; Kane.
23:24an hour ago

Predicted Newcastle United XI

Dúbravka; Manquillio, Lascelles, Clark, Dummet; S.Longstaff, Shelvey, Willock; Fraser, Joelinton, Almiron.
23:19an hour ago

Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Tottenham stars Sergio Reguilon and and Heung Min-Son are set to return from injury and Erik Lamela is eligible to play again after serving his one match suspension. 

 

Regular full-backs Ben Davies and Matt Doherty remain sidelined for the visitors. 

23:14an hour ago

Newcastle United Team News

Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin and Martin Dúbravka have all been deemed fit enough for a return in this fixture despite injury fears. 

 

Callum Wilson, Fabian Schär and Isaac Hayden remain out of action with injuries, although Wilson is expected to return sooner rather than later. 

23:14an hour ago

Kick-off time

The game will commence at 14:30 BST!
