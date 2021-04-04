Southampton vs Burnley Live Score and Stream Updates in Premier League (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
“I think this team is one of the teams you have to have a good performance if you want to win against them and they are always good, always organised. Always strong. Every team is struggling against them."
“They had some good results this season. We know about their good automatism, also they have good development in the team playing a very straight football and I am a fan from what they are doing with the options they have in the club.
“They took the maximum out of it and so praise for them and for the manager.”
Predicted Lineups
Forster; Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand; Redmond, Armstrong, Diallo, Minamino; Adams, Ings.
Burnley.
Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Vydra.
Team News - Burnley
Fellow Irishman Kevin Long is also absent with a calf injury.
Jack Cork and Charlie Taylor are back in contention after recovering from their respective injuries, while Ashley Barnes will miss the game despite stepping up his recovery.
Team News - Southampton
Danny Ings is in line to return against his former club having stepped up his recovery from a leg injury.
Theo Walcott is also in line to return after a thigh issue.
The bad news is that James Ward Prowse will be assessed after withdrawing from the England squad earlier this week before their game against Poland.
Oriol Romeu, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi remain out for the long term.
Start of the crucial run-in
These two are inseparable in terms of league positioning, with the same goal difference.
The Saints and The Clarets will both be looking for a win to increase the gap between themselves and the bottom three.
