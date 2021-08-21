Spurs' Joe Rodon picks up injury in training

The season is just starting and Tottenham Hotspur's new boss Nuno Espírito Santo is already struggling with injuries from players.

Not only did the American centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers picked up an ankle injury during the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference Leagueplay-off against Pacos De Ferreira, but now it turns out Joe Rodon will also be sidelined for some time.

Small injury

The Wales International will remain sidelined as Spurs return to Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday at the Molineaux Stadium.

Rodon, who was supposed to play in the mid-week fixture against Pacos De Ferreira in Portugal, picked up an injury in training at the start of the week.

“Joe (Rodon) missed the game (at Pacos de Ferreira), and that was disappointing for us,” Manager Espírito Santo said in the pre-game press conference. “Especially because he’s one of the players who needs to play, who needs to get real competition time. He’s better, but not well enough to join us on Sunday.”

🗣️ | Nuno: "Joe [Rodon]... is better, but not well enough to join us on Sunday. I think [Romero's issue] was fatigue. He is well today and he is recovering. [Cameron Carter-Vickers] twisted his ankle, it doesn't look good."#FFScout #FPL #GW2 #THFC — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) August 20, 2021

Rodon is coming off a great summer with the Wales National Team in the European Championships, where he played a vital role in The Dragons round of 32 tournament run.

Competition

The 23 year-old is expected to have a big season with Tottenham, and compete for a starting spot in Espírito Santo's XI against the likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sánchez and Cristian Romero.

Spurs will try to keep their good momentum going following their win against the Premier League champions, Manchester City in the opening fixture of the 2021 / 22 campaign.