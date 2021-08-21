Harry Kane travels with Tottenham squad to face Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sky Sports have reported that Harry Kane has travelled with the Tottenham Hotspur squad for the club's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

The report revealed Kane could make his first appearance of the season against Nuno Espirito Santo's former team, but it was not disclosed whether this would be from the bench or the starting line-up.

The Kane transfer saga:

The England captain failed to appear in any pre-season friendlies for Spurs this summer and was not included in the matchday squads for Manchester City or Pacos de Ferreira.

This comes as the latest twist in the Kane saga, as the Spurs striker has been linked with a move away from North London all summer.

Tottenham turned down a bid of £100m from Man City earlier in the transfer window, as reported by Sky Sports. The Telegraph later claimed that Pep Guardiola's side had increased their offer to £125m.

Most recently, The Independent reported City were willing to go up to £150m to secure the star striker before the close of the window at the end of the month.

However, it appears that Kane could return to the Tottenham squad once more this weekend as the Lilywhites look to make it two wins from two in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Spurs defeated the reigning champions, and Harry Kane's most prominent suitors, Man City 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Sunday.

What has Nuno said?

Ahead of the Wolves match, Nuno revealed he would make a decision on Kane's availability following his final training session on Saturday.

He said on Friday (Football London): "He trained today, trained good. He'll train tomorrow and tomorrow we'll make a decision.

"I'm so sorry to keep on saying the same things but this is how we work.

"It's a day by day situation and decisions are made when we feel that we should make them, and we will make the decision on who's going to travel tomorrow."

Harry Kane remains the only senior, out-and-out striker at the North London club, with Carlos Vinicius returning to Benfica after his loan spell. 17-year-old Dane Scarlett led the line for Tottenham in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night in Portugal.

There are now ten days left of the summer transfer window and it appears as though the Harry Kane saga is destined to rumble on and on.