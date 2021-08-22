As it happened: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 22: Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their side's first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on August 22, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

16:533 days ago

That's all from me!

Thank you for following along with today's match, I've been Mitchell Fretton, see you next time.
16:483 days ago

Next up for Spurs

Spurs face Watford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Sunday, whilst Wolves play Manchester United.
16:433 days ago

Spurs make it two from two!

Spurs were much better in the second half, Kane certainly came on and made a difference. Wolves were unlucky, but never really stretched Lloris.
16:383 days ago

FULL TIME!

Spurs have held on for the win! Wolves certainly deserved something from the game but Spurs defended very well.
16:333 days ago

3 minutes added time

Can Spurs hold on for thw win?
16:283 days ago

90' - Final Spurs sub

Winks comes on for Steven Bergwijn who has been excellent today.
16:233 days ago

89' - Close again from Wolves!

Traore does so well to hold up the ball before Reguilon sticks a foot in and Wolves get a corner, but it's cleared.
16:183 days ago

88' - Fantastic work from Hojbjerg

Spurs break and Hojbjerg nutmegs Marcal before his shot is deflected over the bar.
16:133 days ago

86' - Booking for Spurs

Hojbjerg is in the book for accidentally tripping up Silva.
16:083 days ago

84' - Wolves substitutions

Ait-Nouri and Fabio Silva replace Trincao and Roman Saiss.
16:033 days ago

81' - Kane should score

Bergwijn with some excellent play, he releases Kane one on one but the keeper is equal to him.
15:583 days ago

80' - End to end

The game is starting to open up in the last ten minutes. Both sides have had chances.
15:533 days ago

72' - Wolves sub

Joao Moutinho is replaced by Dendoncker.
15:483 days ago

71' - Harry Kane is about to come on for Spurs.

The England captain is replacing Heung-Min Son
15:433 days ago

68' - Another chance for Wolves

Moutinho fires yet another Wolves opportunity over the bar.
15:383 days ago

65' - So close for Spurs

Lloris releases Bergwijn who sees his effort saved, Son gets two chances on the follow up but both are saved.
15:333 days ago

61' - Massive chance for Wolves

Dier is caught in possession and Traore is played through one on one, but Lloris manages to keep his effort out.
15:283 days ago

57' - Wolves booking

Raul Jiminez is into the book for a foul on Reguilon. Son wastes the resulting free-kick.
15:233 days ago

56' - Shouts for another penalty

Shouts for another Spurs penalty, not given. Son was in behind but took too long to play the ball across the box.
15:183 days ago

52' - Similar early patterns

The second half has picked up as the first ended, Wolves piling pressure on Spurs.
15:133 days ago

46'

Wolves get us back underway.
15:083 days ago

We will be back underway shortly.

Neither team have made any changes.
15:033 days ago

Half-time

The halftime whilst blows. Wolves have been terrific but trail. You feel something needs to change with Spurs or Wolves will find a way back into this game.
14:583 days ago

45'

We're into 5 minutes added time.
14:533 days ago

43' - Another booking for Spurs

Skipp is booked for a brilliant tackle on Traore.
14:483 days ago

41' - Marcal is feeling that Tanganga challenge

Marcal needed some extended treatment, it was a nasty one from the Spurs right-back.
14:433 days ago

38' - First card of the game

Tanganga picks up a booking, he's in for a long afternoon.
14:383 days ago

37' - Chance for Spurs

Lucas plays Bergwijn in behind but his ball across the box is behind Dele.
14:333 days ago

31' - Spurs really need to wake up

Spurs continuously losing the ball and it looks to be a matter of time before Wolves find an equaliser.
14:283 days ago

27'- Lovely football from Wolves

Tanganga is not having the same level of success against Traore as he did against Grealish. Traore spins him and pulls it back for Jiminez who just clips it over Lloris' bar.
14:233 days ago

22' - Traore is causing so many problems down the Wolves left flank.

Sanchez can only be one or two fouls away from a booking.
14:183 days ago

19'

Some awful defending by Davinson Sanchez releases Jiminez, but it is pulled back for offside.
14:133 days ago

16' - Wolves really pushing here.

Spurs are defending well under a cascade of Wolves attacks, Dier puts the latest one behind for a corner.
14:083 days ago

13' - Big shouts for a Wolves penalty

Wolves have a big shout for a penalty as Skipp comes in late on Semedo, nothing given.
14:033 days ago

10'- Goal for Spurs!

No mistake from Dele who dispatches the penalty, sending the keeper the wrong way! 0-1 Spurs!
13:583 days ago

8' - Penalty for Spurs!

Dele is played in behind and is taken out by the Wolves keeper. He will also take the penalty.
13:533 days ago

7' - Bright work from Traore

Traore gets in behind with his lightning pace but cannot keep his balance and his pass is skewed.
13:483 days ago

3'

A BIG clash of heads between Japhet Tanganga and Marcal. Luckily both players look ok and ready to play on.
13:433 days ago

1' - KICK OFF!!

The players take a knee in support of the fight against racism, and Spurs get us underway.
13:383 days ago

Here we go!

The teams are out and we are moments away from kick off!
13:333 days ago

30 mins to go!

What are your predictions for the match?

I'm going for a 1-2 to Spurs. Son and Dele with Spurs goals and Jiminez for the hosts.

13:283 days ago

Harry Kane named on the bench

The England captain is part of the matchday squad today, but is only named on the bench for Spurs.
13:233 days ago

Hugo Lloris becomes Spurs' most capped Premier League player.

13:183 days ago

Adama Traore audition?

With the news emerging that Spurs are interested in signing Adama Traore from their opponents today, the Spaniard will be doing everything he can to put on a great show and impress those watching in the Spurs dugout.
13:133 days ago

Wolves Team News

13:083 days ago

Spurs Team News

13:033 days ago

Last time out...

The last time these two sides met Spurs emerged victorious with a 2-0 win. 

 

Harry Kane and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg were the two goalscorers.

12:583 days ago

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur

Today's game is not on live TV in the UK. But do not worry! You can keep up to date with everything that happens right here on VAVEL
12:534 days ago

Bruno Lage on Nuno returning to his former club

“He had four amazing years and the fans will give him a big welcome, because they don’t forget what he did. But after the whistle they will support us to help us to win the match.

“They will be behind me and my team because we’re working hard to give them success.

“I was here before and I felt the environment, now I want to feel it as the manager."

12:484 days ago

Nuno on captain Hugo Lloris

With Lloris set to get his 300th cap in the Premier League for Spurs, Nuno was full of praise for the Frenchman. 

 

"It is a fantastic achievement, 300 games for the club shows loyalty and respect and this is Hugo every day since we arrived. He prepares himself, he had a good game against City, he is the captain of the club, a huge achievement. I have been lucky to have a lot of good goalkeepers in my teams."

12:434 days ago

Full capacity at Molineux

The Midlands will be noisy today as Wolves get the chance to experience a full crowd for the first time in 18 months, something that helped give a boost to a lot of teams last weekend. 
12:384 days ago

Last results..

During the opening weekend, Wolves saw themselves miss out on three points courtesy of Leicester City, whilst Spurs managed an impressive win over Manchester City.
12:334 days ago

Kick-Off

Kick-off today is at 14:00 BST, you can follow along here on VAVEL.
12:284 days ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur. My name is Mitchell Fretton and I will be your host for today's game. 
VAVEL Logo