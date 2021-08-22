Espírito Santo returns to Molineux with a win

Nuno Espírito Santo went to the Molineaux Stadium for the first time ever as a Tottenham Hotspur manager following a four-year stint with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Portuguese manager received a warm reception by the Wolves fans.

In his time there, Espírito Santo led them to the Premier League promotion in his first season in charge of the squad and to European competitions for the first time in 39 years

On being back at Wolves

''In the beginning of the game and yesterday when we arrived it was always special,'' he said about having mixed emotions coming back to Wolverhampton. ''It was four years of our lives together and a lot of memories that will stick together and then the game starts and everything moves on.''

Despite those mixed emotions, Espírito Santo was ready to lead his squad to a victory, and he did.

Spurs have now won two tough games to start the Premier League season, and have also done it securing clean sheets in each of them, which is not an easy task to do.

Securing the victory

''We defended well against a tough team that caused us a lot of problems,'' Espírito Santo added. ''I think in the final situations is where we managed to keep a clean sheet. Hugo (Lloris) did amazing and the resto of the boys as well. Hard work.

Molineaux is tough place but I think we started very well, good dynamics. We lost a bit of control, but I'm really proud of the boys because we knew it was a hard task but the boys did amazing.''

According to OPTA, Spurs have opened a league campaign with two 1-0 victories for only the second time in their history, the other instance under André Villas-Boas in 2013-14.

Not only did Spurs win, but also the England captain Harry Kane made his first appearance for the Club this season following the transfer saga from the summer.

It is undeniable the team improved when Kane replaced Heung-Min Son with less than 20 minutes to go in the game, and Espírito Santo spoke about his fitness levels.

''He's better, he's better today,'' he added. ''He has to work tomorrow and keep improving. You cannot put a bar on that. It's day-by-day. Every day he improves, he improves.''

Once the game concluded, Kane clapped the Tottenham Hotspur away fans and hugged the Spurs manager on the pitch.