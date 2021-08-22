Spurs' Cristian Romero injury update

Cristian Romero was, without a doubt, one of the best transfers from the summer window in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur paid a transfer fee of £42.5m to acquire the Serie A defender of the year last season from Atalanta, but the centre-back is yet to start a game for Spurs in the Premier League.

Romero, who played five minutes in Tottenham's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the opening Premier League fixture of the campaign, missed out on Nuno Espírito Santo's squad list against Wolverhampton Wanderers due to an injury he picked up in training.

The 23 year-old, who had just recovered from a knee injury that was sustained during the Copa America final, started Tottenham's first leg fixture of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off against Pacos De Ferreira this week.

After playing 90 minutes in the Spurs 0-1 loss, Romero looked with a lot of fatigue, but fortunately no injuries for him during the match.

''When he finished the game in Pacos (De Ferreira) he was ok but by the end of the week in the training session he didn't feel totally comfortable, so we decided not to bring him,'' Espírito Santo said after Tottenham's 0-1 win over Wolves in Matchweek #2. ''He's getting treatment now and I think he's going to be better soon.''

Injuries? No problem so far

Despite not having him fully-available, Tottenham have managed to win their first two Premier League games of the 2021 / 22 season against quality opponents in Man City and Wolverhampton, and have done it without conceding a single goal.

Romero joined Joe Rodon and Cameron Carter-Vickers as the team's centre-backs who were sidelined for the Wolves fixture due to an injury.

Tottenham's backline has been highly-criticized over the last couple of season, and Romero is expected to be the pilar who transforms the defense into one of the most solid in English football.