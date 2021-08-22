Bruno Lage questions 'strange decisions' ahead of Forest trip

Wolves boss Bruno Lage says the scheduling of the Carabao Cup game with Nottingham Forestwas 'a strange decision'.

The Wanderers travel to the City Ground tomorrow evening, 48 hours after the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The club did appeal for the cup tie to be played on the Wednesday 25th, but they were rejected as Notts Outlaws and Hampshire Hawks meet in a T20 contest at Trent Bridge.

With Forest have an extra day to prepare, Lage expressed his frustration on the scheduling following the loss to Tottenham.

"It was a strange decision," the Portugeuse head coach said. "Why do we play today, on Sunday? Because Tottenham play on Thursday and they have three days to recover and prepare for the game.

"It's not our fault we play Sunday. Nottingham Forest don't have their stadium available to play, it's not our fault.

"In the middle of this question: Tottenham have the three days, Nottingham Forest continue to play at home and we are in the middle and no attention on us."

Wolves played six pre-season fixtures in four weeks and faced the consequences of that with Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera picking up injuries that have resulted in both defenders missing the start of the season.

But Lage has claimed the reasoning for a hectic summer schedule was regarding the tight turnarounds the club will face this season.

He said: "Now you guys can understand why the pre-season I did a lot of games and some games with that space. One day or two days to play a lot of games because I know this.

Embed from Getty Images

"We don't have time to argue, we just have time to go on and play. After these two games, we're going to see the players because I don't want to put anyone at risk and try to play with the best team on Tuesday at Forest," Lage added.

"We will work hard and prepare the game against Nottingham Forest for the League Cup the same way we prepare against Leicester and Tottenham."

Lage confirmed Boly and Daniel Podence has started training with the squad, but refused to comment on the fitness of Pedro Neto and Jonny until he has discussed the matter with the medical team.