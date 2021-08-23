As it happened: Barrow 0-6 Aston Villa

ADVERTISEMENT
Full-time!
Archer completes his hat-trick!
Double caution for the Bluebirds
Barrow yellow card
Villains piling on
Guilbert picks up the loose ball and fires it, left-footed, into the corner with Farmer still floored.
Aston Villa substitution
Barrow make another change
Barrow situation
Villa running away with it!
El Ghazi is then replaced by Aaron Ramsey.
Another chance for Villa
Chukwuemeka carries the ball forward at will and he shifts away from any tackle, progressing forwards before pulling it back to Philogene-Bidace on the edge of the box. He takes one touch to lose a defender and then drags a shot wide.
Barrow almost get one back!
Halftime
As for Barrow, they haven't had too much to talk about. If Zanzala had put away his first chance, this might be a different match. As it stands, all to do for the League Two side at the moment.
We'll be back shortly with the second half.
Villa running away with it!
Health and safety
It's now hanging rather precariously over the fans in the stand below.....
How did he miss?!
Remeao Hutton gets to the byline and stands up a very inviting delivery, which Zanzala meets. He rises and heads his effort onto the roof of the net. How he missed only he knows.
Villa dominating
Barrow waste an opportunity
Visitors double their lead!
El Ghazi steps up and beats Farman with a casual Panenka, his second goal from the spot in four days.
Another opportunity for Aston Villa!
He wriggles free from a couple of attempted challenges, but Paul Farman in the Barrow goal doesn't have too many problems with the resulting effort.
A lull in the action
Still, they're seeing more of the ball, but Barrow are certainly up for this.
Brighton ahead!
Aston Villa take the lead!
Barrow go close!
Match is underway!
Score updates
Countdown to kickoff!
Norwich double their lead!
Barrow changes
Aston Villa changes
Other action
The other early start is at the Liberty Stadium where Swansea City and League One's Plymouth Argyle are goalless.
Barrow Starting XI
Aston Villa Starting XI
This is how we line up to face Barrow in the #CarabaoCup. 🟣 pic.twitter.com/n6n8kZnmDo— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 24, 2021
Barrow team news
Mike Jones is building his fitness after undergoing Achilles surgery and Jamie Devitt is still receiving treatment for a thigh injury, but Tom Beadling is a long-term absence with a partial tear in his cruciate ligament.
Aston Villa team news
Bertrand Traore, Morgan Sanson, Trezeguet and Keinan Davis have all spent time in the Villa treatment room during recent weeks and are unlikely to feature.
Previous meetings
Barrow predicted line-up
Farman; Brown, Ellis, Grayson; Hutton, Taylor, White, Banks, Brough; Williams; Zanzala
Aston Villa predicted line-ups
Steer; Targett, Hause, Tuanzebe, Guilbert; Hourihane, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka; Ghazu, Wesley, Philogene-Bidace
Barrow's season so far
Sandwiched around defeats to Stevenage and Harrogate Town was a victory over new boys Hartlepool United. They knocked out fellow Leaguw Two members Scunthorpe United 1-0 in the first round of this competition.
Aston Villa's season so far
They've played two Premier League fixtures so far, losing 3-2 at newly-promoted Watford followed by a 2-0 victory at Newcastle United.
Barrow can now turn their attention to League Two after witnessing a masterclass for the last two-thirds of the game or so. They'll fancy their chances of staying up and will always have this night no matter what the scoreline reads.
