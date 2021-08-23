As it happened: Barrow 0-6 Aston Villa
21:43a day ago

Full-time!

FT The referee blows his whistle for the end of the match and the story of the night is Cameron Archer as the youngster has picked up a hat-trick to lead Aston Villa emphatically into the third round. Those first 20 minutes will be long forgotten.

Barrow can now turn their attention to League Two after witnessing a masterclass for the last two-thirds of the game or so. They'll fancy their chances of staying up and will always have this night no matter what the scoreline reads.

That's all for me for now. I will be back with you very soon. Until then, take care!

21:37a day ago

Archer completes his hat-trick!

GOAL! 88'88' Philogene-Bidace picks up the ball on the byline and pulls it back for Archer, who slams the pass into the far corner.
21:27a day ago

Double caution for the Bluebirds

81' Festus Arthur and Patrick Brough are shown yellow cards.
21:26a day ago

Barrow yellow card

78' Connor Brown is booked.
21:25a day ago

Villains piling on

GOAL! 75' Villa catch Barrow out at the back, and Ramsey and Philogene-Bidace are two on one. The former slips the latter in, he ought to score himself really but he takes one touch too many and Farmer the rushes out to knock the ball away from his feet.

Guilbert picks up the loose ball and fires it, left-footed, into the corner with Farmer still floored.

21:23a day ago

Aston Villa substitution

73' Caleb Chukwuemeka is replaced by his brother Carney.
21:22a day ago

Barrow make another change

71' Festus Arthur replaces Mark Ellis. Third substitution for the hosts.
21:21a day ago

Barrow situation

65' George Williams replaces Tom White for the Bluebirds.
21:10a day ago

Villa running away with it!

GOAL! 62' Archer is played in by El Ghazi. He dinks it over the onrushing Farman and the Villains are on their way to the third round.

El Ghazi is then replaced by Aaron Ramsey.

21:03a day ago

Another chance for Villa

56' 

Chukwuemeka carries the ball forward at will and he shifts away from any tackle, progressing forwards before pulling it back to Philogene-Bidace on the edge of the box. He takes one touch to lose a defender and then drags a shot wide.

21:01a day ago

Barrow almost get one back!

51' Banks brings the ball under his control on the edge of the box, getting away from Hause, and he looks to plant a side-footed shot into the corner but Steer reaches down low to his left and tips it around the post.

 

20:43a day ago

Halftime

HT The referee signals for the end of the first half with Aston Villa seemingly out of sight. They were shaky in the opening 20 minutes, but have since asserted their dominance.

As for Barrow, they haven't had too much to talk about. If Zanzala had put away his first chance, this might be a different match. As it stands, all to do for the League Two side at the moment.

We'll be back shortly with the second half.

20:41a day ago

Villa running away with it!

GOAL! 45+2' Hourihane again pulls the strings. He sends Guilbert away on the right, and the Frenchman's cross is superb to the back stick. There, El Ghazi finishes low past Farman. That ought to do it.

 

20:32a day ago

Health and safety

43' Zanzala has shot well over the bar here - and the ball has actually smacked a light that hangs above the Barrow supporters in the stand behind the goal.

It's now hanging rather precariously over the fans in the stand below.....

20:28a day ago

How did he miss?!

37' 

Remeao Hutton gets to the byline and stands up a very inviting delivery, which Zanzala meets. He rises and heads his effort onto the roof of the net. How he missed only he knows.

20:24a day ago

Villa dominating

34' More neat play by the visitors as they move it from the left to the right, with Hourihane, Archer, El Ghazi and Chukwuemeka all involved. Philogene-Bidace receives it on the edge of the area and, with left-back Patrick Brough sucked inside, Philogene-Bidace sends the onrushing Guilbert away down the right, but his low cross is claimed by Farmer.
20:21a day ago

Barrow waste an opportunity

29' A handball on Aston Villa gives Barrow a free-kick, but the Villains defense cuts it out.
20:14a day ago

Visitors double their lead!

GOAL! 24' Jaden Philogene-Bidace collects the ball on the right from Chukwuemeka, runs at Josh Gordon and goes past him, but Gordon pulls him down from behind.

El Ghazi steps up and beats Farman with a casual Panenka, his second goal from the spot in four days.

20:11a day ago

Another opportunity for Aston Villa!

22' Brilliant from Chukwuemeka. Terrific feet, as he collects the ball from Hourihane after decent work from Nakamba.

He wriggles free from a couple of attempted challenges, but Paul Farman in the Barrow goal doesn't have too many problems with the resulting effort.

20:07a day ago

A lull in the action

20' Aside from the goal, Aston Villa have been rather erratic in possession, particularly Marvelous Nakamba in the middle of the park.

Still, they're seeing more of the ball, but Barrow are certainly up for this. 

20:02a day ago

20:00a day ago

Aston Villa take the lead!

GOAL! 10' Conor Hourihane started the move, sending Anwar El Ghazi racing away down the left-hand side. He enters the box and pulls it across the face of goal, where Cameron Archer has the simple task of tapping into the net.
19:57a day ago

Barrow go close!

9' Free kick awarded to the Bluebirds on the corner of the penalty area. It's centered by Ollie Banks, but Josh Gordon can't connect at the back post and the ball passes wide of the far post.
19:47a day ago

Match is underway!

We have kicked off.
19:41a day ago

19:37a day ago

Countdown to kickoff!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the match starting. 
19:33a day ago

19:29a day ago

Barrow changes

Bluebirds boss Mark Cooper has opted for just one change from the side that lost at Harrogate Town on the weekend with Jason Taylor coming in for midfielder Josh Kay.
19:23a day ago

Aston Villa changes

Manager Dean Smith has made an astounding 10 changes to the side that defeated Newcastle United last Saturday with only Anwar El Ghazi in the starting lineup.
19:21a day ago

19:15a day ago

Barrow Starting XI

Farman; Brown, Ellis, Grayson; Hutton, Taylor, White, Banks, Brough; Gordon; Zanzala
19:12a day ago

Aston Villa Starting XI

19:05a day ago

Hello!

Welcome back to VAVEL's live coverage of the second round Carabao Cup tie between League Two side Barrow and Premier League outfit Aston Villa.

Wee will have all of the pregame buildup shortly.

10:232 days ago

Stay tuned!

That's all for now. I'll be back tomorrow for full coverage of this contest.

 

Until then, take care!

10:182 days ago

How to watch

The match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 7:30pm. Kick-off is set for 7:45pm.

 

If you can't watch the match, stay here with me for all of the action!

10:132 days ago

Barrow team news

The Bluebirds looks set to remain without former Villa youngster Dimitri Sea, while Matty Platt is likely to miss out as he recovers from a back problem.

Mike Jones is building his fitness after undergoing Achilles surgery and Jamie Devitt is still receiving treatment for a thigh injury, but Tom Beadling is a long-term absence with a partial tear in his cruciate ligament.

10:082 days ago

Aston Villa team news

The game is likely to come too soon for frontman Ollie Watkins, who sat out Saturday’s win over Newcastle United with a bruised knee, while summer signing Leon Bailey is battling a hamstring issue.

Bertrand Traore, Morgan Sanson, Trezeguet and Keinan Davis have all spent time in the Villa treatment room during recent weeks and are unlikely to feature.

10:032 days ago

Previous meetings

This is the first time Barrow and Aston Villa have ever played. 
09:582 days ago

Barrow predicted line-up

Bluebirds boss Mark Cooper looks to only make two changes from the side that tasted defeat at Harrogate with captain Jason Taylor and George Williams replacing Connor Brown and Josh Kay.

Farman; Brown, Ellis, Grayson; Hutton, Taylor, White, Banks, Brough; Williams; Zanzala

09:532 days ago

Aston Villa predicted line-ups

Expect manager Dean Smith to make several changes from the team that won at St. James' Park last Saturday.

Steer; Targett, Hause, Tuanzebe, Guilbert; Hourihane, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka; Ghazu, Wesley, Philogene-Bidace

09:482 days ago

Barrow's season so far

The Bluebirds are in their second season as a member of the Football League, having avoided relegation back to the National League by just five points and two places.

Sandwiched around defeats to Stevenage and Harrogate Town was a victory over new boys Hartlepool United. They knocked out fellow Leaguw Two members Scunthorpe United 1-0 in the first round of this competition.

09:432 days ago

Aston Villa's season so far

Being in the top flight has afforded the Villians the opportunity to enter this competition in this very round. 

They've played two Premier League fixtures so far, losing 3-2 at newly-promoted Watford followed by a 2-0 victory at Newcastle United.

09:382 days ago

Welcome!

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of this second-round Carabao Cup tie between League Two side Barrow and Aston Villa of the Premier League.

My name is John Lupo and I will guide you through all of the action with pre-game analysis, scores and predicted lineups!

