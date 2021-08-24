Huddersfield Town 1-2 Everton: How the action unfolded
HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Moise Kean of Everton has a goal disallowed during the Carabao Cup second round match between Huddersfield Town and Everton at the John Smith’s Stadium on August 24, 2021 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
21:41a day ago

Full Time: Huddersfield 1-2 Everton

That's it. Huddersfield played brilliantly, but Everton's clinical nature means they progress to Round Three.

Thank you all for joining me tonight, enjoy the rest of your evening.

21:35a day ago

Four added minutes

Can Huddersfield do it?
21:31a day ago

It's end to end stuff

Both sides are still going for it; Everton obviously waiting for their opportunities to counter. Demarai Gray runs 60 yards with the ball before taking it behind for a goal kick. He helped my Fantasy League team against Leeds, not there, though.
21:28a day ago

Five to go

Town have five minutes plus stoppages to take us to penalties.
21:26a day ago

Everton on top

Everton have Huddersfield exactly where they want them. The home side are fouling in desperation, now. Naby Sarr booked before a couple more challenges go in.
21:24a day ago

GOAL

And just like that, the game changes.

Alex Iwobi plays it to Andre Gomes who squares the ball from the byline to find Andros Townsend ready and waiting to bag his first goal in an Everton shirt, and that's exactly what he does. The free summer signing gets off the mark. The ten men lead with ten to go.

21:15a day ago

Freekick Huddersfield

It's in another dangerous area, too... but nothing comes of it and now Everton have one of their own in exactly the same position down the other end.
21:13a day ago

Corberan is 100mph

The only thing more animated than Carlos Corberan is Toy Story.
21:11a day ago

The hosts are reacting

Carlos Corberan is about to make two changes of his own: Lewis O'Brien and Ollie Turton for Danel Sinani and goalscorer Tom Lees.
21:08a day ago

Gomes is also on

In all the red card mumbo-jumbo, I missed that Andre Gomes came on for Jarrad Branthwaite.
21:06a day ago

A change is in the offing

Rafael Benitez has to blink first now and he is doing. Lucas Digne will be coming on for Tom Davies.
21:04a day ago

RED CARD

It's all happening here at the John Smith's! Moise Kean sees red mist after being caught late with the smallest of touches and loses his head. You just can't push someone in the face in modern-day football. No more than five metres away from the referee, too. Stupid.
21:03a day ago

GOAL DISALLOWED

Huddersfield think they've taken the lead, but Fraizer Campbell is adjudged to be impeding Begovic's view in an offside position and, to be fair, he was.

Still 1-1.

21:01a day ago

WHAT. A. SAVE.

Asmir Begovic you cruel, cruel man.

Duane Holmes unleashes a ROCKET which looked destined for the top corner, but the Bosnian claws it away with a simply miraculous save.

20:57a day ago

Corner to Everton

Everton respond with a teasing delivery that forces a corner. Townsend's delivery doesn't even deserve an explanation...
20:56a day ago

CLOSE

I literally just said "they've only got one man in the box", but Huddersfield almost find that man's head. Campbell just couldn't quite grow his neck far enough and the cross itself almost falls into the netting. Just wide of the far stick.

Everton need their heads banging together.

20:51a day ago

How long can Huddersfield keep it up?

The big question is whether Huddersfield can keep matching the Premier League side's fitness for the entire ninety minutes. If they can, anything is possible.
20:49a day ago

Second Half

And we're back underway.

45 minutes 'til penalties.

20:48a day ago

The teams are back out

Everton are out early. Statement of intent? Or just scared of Benitez's inevitable rant?

Here come Huddersfield now.

20:33a day ago

HALF TIME

And that's the last action of a pulsating first half. Let's all take a breather, shall we? See you in 15.
20:32a day ago

GOAL

AND THEY DO!

The hosts win a corner and: What. A. Delivery.

Sorba Thomas puts it on a michelin style plate for Tom Lees to power a bullet header into the back of the net from six yards! Begovic didn't stand a chance!

20:29a day ago

CLOSE

Fraizer Campbell has a go from just outside the box and the shot flashes inches passed the top corner. Begovic was rooted. Town on top. This is a quality spell. They HAVE TO capitalise on it.
20:27a day ago

This is quality stuff

Huddersfield don't look out of place here; they have their Premier League opponents on the ropes.

Nkounkou really needs help defending. When left isolated one on one, he's struggling to handle Duane Holmes and Sinani wins the ball back before shooting at goal, but Begovic was never going to let that one go in.

20:25a day ago

The hosts are defending deep

They really are. Everyone's back inside their defensive third as Nkounkou fires another half-volley aimlessly, harmlessly over.
20:23a day ago

Half time approaches

Less than ten minutes to go 'til half time. Still 0-1.
20:20a day ago

WHAT A CHANCE TO EQUALISE

HOW HAS HE NOT BURIED THAT?!

Brilliant passing from back to front creates space for Duane Holmes down the Huddersfield right. His ball picks out Danel Sinani who puts his first effort straight at Begovic before firing the rebound over with the goal at his mercy. The two men on the line must have put him off...

20:15a day ago

Freekick to Huddersfield

Sorba Thomas gets taken down as a result of his neat footwork. It's in a dangerous area, but the delivery is well defended and the ball ends up all the way back with Lee Nicholls.
20:14a day ago

GOAL DISALLOWED

Moise Kean now has the ball in the net, but he's flagged offside.
20:12a day ago

GOAL

As I type the the hosts go close, Tom Davies strides through the centre of the pitch, plays Alex Iwobi through and the ex-Arsenal man finishes with aplomb. Easy as you like, 1-0.
20:10a day ago

Town go close!

That's a beautiful floated ball over the top of the Everton defence, but Fraizer Campbell just can't stretch to get there ahead of Begovic. The away side can't afford to switch off.
20:05a day ago

Everton create again

The Toffees open the home side up again, but Nkounkou can't keep his half volley down and sends it into the stand behind Nicholls' goal.
20:02a day ago

From Istanbul and the Millennium Stadium, to Huddersfield.

Rafael Benitez has a pretty impressive trophy cabinet, but it's 0-0 against little old Huddersfield thus far.
19:58a day ago

Huddersfield are getting into it

The Terriers are playing some great football!

Some wonderful exchanges down their left flank create space for the cross, which goes straight into the arms of Begovic.

They give it away in their own half twice shortly after, though, and give Everton all the momentum back.

19:52a day ago

The hosts are confident

I rate how Carlos Corberan makes his team play it around. Very commendable. They've got to be careful not to give it away in their own half again, though.

High pressure forces Asmir Begovic into a couple of rushed clearances and the home crowd react! Oh how I've missed fans in stadiums...

19:50a day ago

It's all Everton

Moise Kean forces a cracking low stop from Lee Nicholls in the Huddersfield goal! From just under six yards out, that's an impressive save.
19:48a day ago

Chance!

Poor from Scott High, who gives it straight to Moise Kean. The striker bore down on goal, but fired a strong shot just wide of the 'keeper's right-hand post. Would've had little chance had it been on target.
19:46a day ago

Kick off!

Both sets of players take the knee to resounding applause and we're underway here in West Yorkshire!
19:42a day ago

It's almost time for kick off!

The teams are making their way out!

 

It does look a tall order for Huddersfield, but this is Cup football and, as we all know...

Anything. Can. Happen.

19:37a day ago

The atmosphere is building

I can't believe so many people hate those cardboard clappers. They make a proper racket (and a nice poster on a bedroom wall if they don't disintegrate by full time). The home fans are smacking them loud and proud.

 

Looks like an almost-sold out away end, too. Good effort, Toffees!

19:31a day ago

15 minutes to go!

Just fifteen minutes 'til we get underway!
19:31a day ago

Pre-match build-up

Can't believe I'm the only one in the press box singing along to Sweet Caroline...

All together now!

19:29a day ago

Interesting kit choices

Kit reviews have become somewhat of a hit within the football community, and I can't imagine Everton's away kit getting many scores over 5/10.

 

The orange seatbelt slapped across the black base colour symbolises the look rather well. Looks more like Hull City or Barnet.

19:21a day ago

Who to watch out for

Not going to lie, I was begging to see the want-away James Rodriguez feature for Everton, but it was never going to happen.

Moise Kean spent last term on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and he does start tonight. He and Alex Iwobi will be the two livewires for Huddersfield to deal with.

Veteran Fraizer Campbell will have to be on top form against a very good Everton defence, but Michael Keane did make a costly mistake against Leeds at the weekend. Maybe he's the link that will break easiest? 

19:17a day ago

Huddersfield vs Everton: Past meetings

The Terriers haven't beaten the Toffees since 1956. That's quite a long time. Everton have also won five of the last six meetings between the two clubs, including their last two encounters in this competition (5-1 in 2010 and 2-1 in 1998) which were both played at Goodison Park. 
19:11a day ago

How to watch the game

There are a plethora of avenues to tune in from:

TV: ESPN+ - United States, United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN Sports 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, RMC Sport 1, ESPN Caribbean, Fox Sports 1 Brazil, Kayo Sports.

Radio: EvertonTV, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live.

Live stream: ESPN app, Sky GO, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH.

18:59a day ago

The team news is in!

There are six changes for today's hosts after their dramatic, late 2-1 win at Sheffield United at the weekend:

 

Lee Nicholls, Harry Toffolo (c), Matty Pearson, Alex Vallejo, Scott High, Sorba Thomas, Duane Holmes, Fraizer Campbell, Naby Sarr, Daniel Sinani, Tom Lees.

 

Rafa Benitez makes NINE adjustments following his side's 2-2 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday:

 

Asmir Begovic, Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate (c), Michael Keane, Andros Townsend, Alex Iwobi, Niels Nkounkou, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Tom Davies, Moise Kean, Jarrad Branthwaite.

18:50a day ago

Welcome!

Welcome to our coverage of Huddersfield Town vs Everton in the second round of the 2021/22 Carabao Cup competition.
VAVEL Logo