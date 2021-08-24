Huddersfield Town 1-2 Everton: How the action unfolded

ADVERTISEMENT
Full Time: Huddersfield 1-2 Everton
Four added minutes
It's end to end stuff
Five to go
Everton on top
GOAL
Alex Iwobi plays it to Andre Gomes who squares the ball from the byline to find Andros Townsend ready and waiting to bag his first goal in an Everton shirt, and that's exactly what he does. The free summer signing gets off the mark. The ten men lead with ten to go.
Freekick Huddersfield
Corberan is 100mph
The hosts are reacting
Gomes is also on
A change is in the offing
RED CARD
GOAL DISALLOWED
Still 1-1.
WHAT. A. SAVE.
Duane Holmes unleashes a ROCKET which looked destined for the top corner, but the Bosnian claws it away with a simply miraculous save.
Corner to Everton
CLOSE
Everton need their heads banging together.
How long can Huddersfield keep it up?
Second Half
45 minutes 'til penalties.
The teams are back out
Here come Huddersfield now.
HALF TIME
GOAL
The hosts win a corner and: What. A. Delivery.
Sorba Thomas puts it on a michelin style plate for Tom Lees to power a bullet header into the back of the net from six yards! Begovic didn't stand a chance!
CLOSE
This is quality stuff
Nkounkou really needs help defending. When left isolated one on one, he's struggling to handle Duane Holmes and Sinani wins the ball back before shooting at goal, but Begovic was never going to let that one go in.
The hosts are defending deep
Half time approaches
WHAT A CHANCE TO EQUALISE
Brilliant passing from back to front creates space for Duane Holmes down the Huddersfield right. His ball picks out Danel Sinani who puts his first effort straight at Begovic before firing the rebound over with the goal at his mercy. The two men on the line must have put him off...
Freekick to Huddersfield
GOAL DISALLOWED
GOAL
Town go close!
Everton create again
From Istanbul and the Millennium Stadium, to Huddersfield.
Huddersfield are getting into it
Some wonderful exchanges down their left flank create space for the cross, which goes straight into the arms of Begovic.
They give it away in their own half twice shortly after, though, and give Everton all the momentum back.
The hosts are confident
High pressure forces Asmir Begovic into a couple of rushed clearances and the home crowd react! Oh how I've missed fans in stadiums...
It's all Everton
Chance!
Kick off!
It's almost time for kick off!
It does look a tall order for Huddersfield, but this is Cup football and, as we all know...
Anything. Can. Happen.
The atmosphere is building
Looks like an almost-sold out away end, too. Good effort, Toffees!
15 minutes to go!
Pre-match build-up
All together now!
Interesting kit choices
The orange seatbelt slapped across the black base colour symbolises the look rather well. Looks more like Hull City or Barnet.
Who to watch out for
Moise Kean spent last term on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and he does start tonight. He and Alex Iwobi will be the two livewires for Huddersfield to deal with.
Veteran Fraizer Campbell will have to be on top form against a very good Everton defence, but Michael Keane did make a costly mistake against Leeds at the weekend. Maybe he's the link that will break easiest?
Huddersfield vs Everton: Past meetings
How to watch the game
TV: ESPN+ - United States, United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN Sports 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, RMC Sport 1, ESPN Caribbean, Fox Sports 1 Brazil, Kayo Sports.
Radio: EvertonTV, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live.
Live stream: ESPN app, Sky GO, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH.
The team news is in!
Lee Nicholls, Harry Toffolo (c), Matty Pearson, Alex Vallejo, Scott High, Sorba Thomas, Duane Holmes, Fraizer Campbell, Naby Sarr, Daniel Sinani, Tom Lees.
Rafa Benitez makes NINE adjustments following his side's 2-2 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday:
Asmir Begovic, Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate (c), Michael Keane, Andros Townsend, Alex Iwobi, Niels Nkounkou, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Tom Davies, Moise Kean, Jarrad Branthwaite.
