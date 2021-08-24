As it happened: Burnley beat Newcastle in shootout after misses from Saint-Maximin and Almiron

ADVERTISEMENT
Burnley won the battle of the reluctant winners
Lasting thoughts
For Newcastle, Hendrick, Gayle and Joelinton were very lively. Unfortunately for Bruce, none of them were able to provide a killer instinct in front of the net.
Full-time: Newcastle 0-0 Burnley (Burnley win 4-3 on pens)
GOAL! Newcastle 3-4 Burnley (pens)
SAVE! Newcastle 3-3 Burnley (pens)
SAVE! Newcastle 3-3 Burnley (pens)
GOAL! Newcastle 3-3 Burnley (pens)
GOAL! Newcastle 2-3 Burnley (pens)
GOAL! Newcastle 2-2 Burnley (pens)
GOAL! Newcastle 1-2 Burnley (pens)
GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Burnley (pens)
GOAL! Newcastle 0-1 Burnley (pens)
SAVE! Newcastle 0-0 Burnley (pens)
Penalty Shootout!
And we're onto penalties!
At least penalties offer a bit of entertainment for those that went to watch. There are approximately 32,000 fans in St James' Park.
Not much fire!
Let's talk about SIX, baby!
High FIVE!
SUBSTITUTION! Newcastle 0-0 Burnley
WILD! Newcastle 0-0 Burnley
YELLOW! Newcastle 0-0 Burnley
DOUBLE CHANGE! Newcastle 0-0 Burnley
Magnificent SEVEN!
SAVE! Newcastle 0-0 Burnley
Gunning for glory!
SAVE! Newcastle 0-0 Burnley
SUBSTITUTION! Newcastle 0-0 Burnley
Tame
Saintly six!
SUBSTITUTION! Newcastle 0-0 Burnley
CROSSBAR! Newcastle 0-0 Burnley
Saints go marching on!
SUPER SAVE! Newcastle 0-0 Burnley
Carabao Cup Latest
The players are back!
You're not wrong, Vizeh!
Yawn!
A good number of Newcastle fans have been vocally supportive of their players in St James' Park. To be fair, you can't fault their efforts. A lot of endeavour but not much in the way of execution.
Kyle Walker-Peters finds the net
On the bright side...
It's exactly what you'd expect between two heavily rotated teams.
Half-time: Newcastle 0-0 Burnley
Take a bow! A bit of action from the Champions League Qualifiers!
Carabao Cup Latest
West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Arsenal (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang)
BLOCK! Newcastle 0-0 Burnley
BLOCK! Newcastle 0-0 Burnley
PANIC! Newcastle 0-0 Burnley
Carabao Cup: Newport County 0-1 Southampton
WIDE! Newcastle 0-0 Burnley
FOUL! Newcastle 0-0 Burnley
Joe Willock biding his time
Reminder: There is NO extra-time; straight to penalties
No repeat of that, this time around!
Bruce on rotation
Steve Bruce: "It's always nice to win"
10 minutes to kick-off
First win on the cards
Sensational Saint-Maximin
When the Frenchman wasn't playing, they won just 2 out of 13.
The two matches against Burnley fell into Newcastle's favour because Saint-Maximin was able to strut his stuff in both games. Two goals and two assists in the two clashes.
On the bench: Allan Saint-Maximin
LYON: "[Cornet] training with the reserves"
Debuts: Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Collins
However, Nathan Collins has arrived at Burnley without a single dose of Premier League action. This Carabao Cup clash gives the former Stoke City man an opportunity to test his abilities.
This is one for the Newcastle fans! Any takers?
More annoyance from the Newcastle United fans!
Maxwel Cornet coming next?
Yesterday, we noted that the Ivorian was set for talks with Burnley and those talks look set to continue over the week.
Fans in claret and blue will have more than one eye on the club's transfer activity.
Jeff Hendrick derby!
Contract for Aaron Lennon just in time
It seems like the deal has been in the pipeline for a while, with the former England international featuring in a number of pre-season friendlies for the Clarets.
Allan Saint-Maximin on the bench
Callum Wilson isn't even in the squad.
Burnley Starting XI & Substitutes
Newcastle United Starting XI & Substitutes
BREAKING: Burnley re-sign Aaron Lennon
Highlights can be found on QUEST at 22.30 on Wednesday.
Therefore, the best way to follow the match is with me on VAVEL!
UK: 19.45, no channel
India: 00.15, Star Sports
Australia: 04.45, Optus Sport
South Africa: 20.45, e.tv news and sports
Asia: Time varies, DAZN, IPTV, and others
Prediction
To be fair, Newcastle have more numbers but the quality isn't what they would like. That is still a touch better than Burnley, who could be forced into fielding some academy graduates.
With that in mind, the home team should have the edge. They should also be buoyed by their supporters.
Newcastle 2-1 Burnley
Wonderful Willock!
Marvellous Maxwel!
Reports suggest the deal could see the club equal or break their current transfer record (£15-million for Chris Wood and Ben Gibson).
Burnley swoop on Maxwel Cornet?
Previous Meetings
Key Player: Dwight McNeil (Burnley)
Key Player: Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United)
Probable Burnley line-up
Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Collins will make their professional debuts for the club.
Phil Bardsley, Erik Pieters and Jay Rodriguez could also return to the fold.
Young Owen Dodgson might get an opportunity for a first professional start at left-back.
Burnley: Hennessey; Bardsley, Collins, Mee, Dodgson; McNeil, Brownhill, Cork, Pieters; Rodriguez, Barnes.
Probable Newcastle United line-up
The sensational Allan Saint-Maximin will not be risked and goal-getter Callum Wilson is unlikely to start.
Ryan Fraser, Joelinton and Dwight Gayle are likely to come in from the cold while Mark Gillespie could get a start between the sticks, with Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow still injured.
Emile Kraft and Ciaran Clark could slot into a changed defence.
Newcastle United: Gillespie; Krafth, Fernandez, Clark; Murphy, Longstaff, Hendrick, Lewis; Joelinton, Gayle, Fraser.
Winless in the Premier League!
Neither team has been able to register a point in their opening two Premier League matches, with Burnley only above Newcastle on goal difference.
Burnley want to improve Carabao Cup form
The Clarets lost to Manchester City last year and Sunderland the year before, crashing out in their first match of the competition on both occasions.
Sean Dyche will be hoping to put some demons to rest, even if he decides to make a number of changes to his starting eleven.
Tough times for Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce struggling at Newcastle
By contrast, Bruce seems reluctant to bite the hand that feeds him. He puts less pressure on Ashley than Benitez and, unlike the current Everton boss, he does not seem to have the gravitas for bigger-name buys.
The lack of a pull, coupled with Newcastle's lack of a coherent tactical setup, makes Bruce a rather disliked figure on Tyneside.
Passionate Newcastle United fans at St James' Park
The match will be played at St James' Park
Carabao Cup second-round
A recent change to the format, brought in last season, was the decision to scrap extra-time. Any matches that are tied after 90 minutes will head straight to penalties.
The change is exciting for fans but it is also sensible for players. Some of those on the pitch will already be playing a lot of minutes in the league and it makes sense to minimise output where possible.
Welcome
Welcome

Here at VAVEL, we will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens.