Is a cup run really that important for Newcastle United?

The age-old stereotype of 'everyone loves a cup run' has run dry on Tyneside.

Newcastle United have not won a cup competition since 1955 – unless you count the Intertoto Cup triumph in 2006 – and that feat is unlikely to change in 2022.

Despite the odds being stacked against Steve Bruce's Magpies side of winning a domestic trophy this season, should fans still get excited for the upcoming Carabao Cup campaign, kicking-off tomorrow against Burnley?

It's very rare the 'big boys' don't take home the silverware

Since the introduction of the Premier League, only three non 'Big Six' clubs have won the League Cup, and two have won the FA Cup.

So for smaller teams, what is the point? Well, the magic and history of the cup would suggest that each team has one fixture to change the game, and anything can happen in knockout football.

Wigan Athletic's FA Cup victory over Premier League champions Manchester City – a team relegated from the top-flight in the same season – in 2013 springs to mind.

Since then, however, only the 'top sides' have won cup competitions; leaving the vast majority of clubs either playing catch-up and copying the youth injection in earlier rounds, or the hopes for a giant-killing only to draw another top side in the next round.

So what is the point?

The idea of cup competitions is for any team to have a chance to win it and for teams in tough positions in their retrospective leagues, it is an opportunity to grab some glory.

Or at least from a Premier League and Newcastle United perspective, it is an opportunity for the club to play lower league opposition, let the fans see their team win and dream of a trip to Wembley Stadium.

Every result in the Premier League is important, so dropping three points because you want to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup does not make a lot of sense from a footballing sense, or a financial sense.

Staying in the Premier League is the most important target for the majority of the sides in the division, with Newcastle United absolutely being one of them.

Survival is worth more to Mike Ashley and potential new owners of the football club – it is also worth more to Steve Bruce, whose job will never be lost for losing in the early stages of the Carabao Cup.

Fringe players time to shine?

A good point for cup games is a chance to look at fringe players who would like to be knocking on a manager's door for a start on Saturday.

The likes of Ryan Fraser, Jamal Lewis, Matty Longstaff, Dwight Gayle, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, and Jeff Hendrick will all be knocking on Steve Bruce's door for a start against Burnley tomorrow, an opportunity that would present them with some much-needed match fitness.

It could also be used as an introduction for youth players, many impressed during pre-season and would gets fans interested if these players featured.