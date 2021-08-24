Bruno Lage wants 'top players' before the transfer deadline

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage has made his intentions clear of wanting 'top players' this transfer window with only nine days remaining until the deadline.

The Wanderers boss has previously stated he has told the club the profile of players he wants at Molineux and following the 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, Lage expressed his desire to get work done before the window shuts on September 2nd.

Lage, 45, said: “We have more days so I will say the same. You guys understand what we want to create. We need top players. Some players who come just to be in the squad, for me, is not good.

“If you want to do something special, the way we play, we need top players.

“We have more time see what’s going on. We need to increase the competition inside.”

Wolves have only brought in four first-team players this summer so far and Lage has previously stated he wants three or four more additions to his squad before the deadline slams shut next week.

Embed from Getty Images

Speaking previously about more incomings, Lage said: “It’s a process, I think we need three or four guys in different positions. I don’t say now the positions.

“Top players to help us be competitive, because, see the good example is what happened with Raul last year,” the Portuguese man said.

“I think we have a good squad, we can improve it, we have one month to work on that and two weeks to work on the pitch to be competitive. That’s the plan.”

With rumours intensifying involving Adama Traore, Lage was questioned whether he expects the pacy winger to be at Wolves for the first game after the deadline at Watford.

“Yeah I think so,” he said. “We want to create a strong team and be competitive. That’s why we need to be competitive, first inside to create this dynamic inside because, after the training, we need players to train every day and put the best 11 every match.

Embed from Getty Images

“You know the competition: Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup. We have a lot of games we want to do, we want to play like this and if everyones not fit, we need another player in this place.”