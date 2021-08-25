Newcastle United vs Burnley preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

It may seem too soon to say this is a must-win for Newcastle United, however after losing their first two games of the season in the Premier League, it is vitally important that the Magpies get some confidence into the side.

The same could be said for their Carabao Cup opponents, Burnley, who also have the same return of no points from their opening two games.

The chances are that both Steve Bruce and Sean Dyche will make changes to their teams for this second round clash at St James’ Park on Wednesday night, but surely both will be aiming for the same outcome - progress into the next round of the competition.

Newcastle reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup last season, beating Blackburn Rovers, Morecambe and Newport County before putting in a sorry showing against Brentford who were still a Championship side at the time.

How to watch

This all-Premier League second round tie hasn’t been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports, however they will be showing highlights after the game on Sky Sports News.

Colin Murray will also have a dedicated Carabao Cup highlights show will will be available on Quest at 10:30 on Wednesday evening.

There will also be live radio commentary on the local BBC stations for both clubs.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm.

Newcastle United team news

It is still too soon for Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka to be involved between the posts for the Magpies.

In defence, Paul Dummett has returned to training this week but he is not likely to figure for another few weeks.

There are already concerns in midfield for Steve Bruce with both Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shelvey set to miss out with their respective knee and calf injuries.

Bruce should have all of his attacking players available for selection against The Clarets.

The Newcastle boss has pledged to play a strong team.

Burnley team news

Burnley will be without Kevin Long at the back which may result in Sean Dyche having to play his regular Premier League centre backs in Ben Mee and James Tarkowski. However, Dyche may risk playing some younger players if needs be.

Dyche will also be without Dale Stephens and Ashley Westwood who are both sidelined.

Also out is Matej Vydra who scored against Newcastle in the Magpies’ 2-1 win at Turf Moor last season.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Gillespie, Murphy, Schär, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hendrick, S.Longstaff, Joelinton, Fraser, Gayle

Burnley: Hennessey, Bardsley, Collins, Mee, Pieters, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cork, McNeil, Rodriguez, Barnes

Ones to watch

For Newcastle, Ryan Fraser is someone to keep an eye on.

The Scottish winger has not started in the two league outings for the Magpies, however there is a strong chance he could figure in this cup clash.

Fraser had a promising pre-season and he will be hoping to stay fit and have a big part to play this campaign.

For Burnley, centre-half Nathan Collins is one to watch.

The 20-year-old was signed from Stoke City this summer after making 39 appearances over two seasons in the Championship.

The Irishman could have a big future in the game given his young age.