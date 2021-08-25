Bruno Lage expresses the importance of all competitions

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage has stated the importance of all three competitions this season after his side cruised into the Carabao Cup Third Round.

Second-half goals by Romain Saiss, Daniel Podence, Francisco Trincao and Morgan Gibbs-White handed Wolves their first victory under Lage and finally saw them score their first goals of the season.

Wolves came into the game without a goal in their opening two Premier League outings despite having 42 shots between the games with Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

The victory over Forest continued the same pattern, with Wolves having 28 shots, 13 on target, against the winless Championship side.

Speaking after the game about the importance of the cup, Lage said: "It's very important. For me, all the competitions we have are massive importance for us because that's the way I live and I bring the way I live to the way I work.

"The most important thing is tomorrow and the most important thing is the next game. (To) understand what happened in the last game.

"We have two days to prepare for this one and I put the best team I have available for this competition."

Wolves have received praise from the supporters for the attacking nature of their play at the minute and with 70 shots in only games, Lage credited his players for their work in training.

"We need time to create this dynamic. That's important for the players, to continue to believe for what we are doing," explained the head coach.

"That's the dynamic that we create day-by-day. That was the only thing I promised to them. I challenged them to change a little bit the way they play and they believe in us.

"They are training hard since the first day. If you remember, we spent three or four weeks without some of the main players because they were in national competitions. But when they come, we adapt. Because the way we work, we create situations, specific situations like they have in the game.

"It's a question of, we are here to work and they are there, willing to improve. When this combination happen, we can do good work."