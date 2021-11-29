West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion preview: How to watch, team news, kick-off time, predicted line-ups and ones to watch

Brighton & Hove Albion look to snap an eight-match winless run as they travel to the English capital to face West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Graham Potter's men haven't won a Premier League match since defeating Leicester City on September 19th with six draws and two losses in that span.

West Ham have dropped consecutive matches to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City, but still sit fourth in the

Team news

Aaron Cresswell is a doubt after suffering a back injury against Manchester City. Vladimir Coufal will start at right-back if he is unable to play.

Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini could be drafted into the West Ham back-line with Angelo Ogbanna still sidelined after undergoing surgery for an ACL injury.

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns coming into this match with the only update being Steven Alzate (ankle) and Danny Welbeck (hamstring) eyeing a return to training in a couple of weeks.

Enock Mwepu, Adam Lallana and Shane Duffy are all pushing for recalls into the starting line-up.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham United: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Diop, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen; Antonio

Brighton & Hove Albion: Sanchez; Dunk, Duffy, Webster; Cucurella, Mwepu, Bissouma, Veltman; Lallana, Moder; Trossard

Ones to watch

Michail Antonio (West Ham United)

Despite not scoring in the last four matches, the 31-year old forward has arguably been the Hammers' most complete player this season not just for his goal-scoring, but for the way he leads his side in attack.

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Is there any more exciting player on the Seagulls than the right-back? Pushed forward and caused Junior Firpo to be booked inside of eight minutes, created more opportunities than anyone on the pitch and continues to show why he might be the South Coast outfit's most important player.

Previous meetings

Both matches between West Ham and Brighton last year ended in draws.

Tomas Soucek rescued a point for the Hammers in this fixture last December as they twice rallied from a goal down in a 2-2 stalemate.

Danny Welbeck and Said Benrahma exchanged goals in the final six minutes of the reverse fixture as the teams played out a 1-1 draw.

The match will be shown live in the UK by Amazon Prime Video. Kick-off is set for 7:30pm GMT.