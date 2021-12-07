RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League (2021/22)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view inside the stadium as the LED screen displays the score line during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium on September 15, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

19:3911 days ago

That's a wrap

Be sure to check on VAVEL later this evening for all the post match reaction.

Until next time, thanks for following along, I've been Tom Young. Goodnight.

Until next time, thanks for following along, I've been Tom Young. Goodnight.

19:3811 days ago

Full Time: RB Leipzig 2-1 Manchester City

RB Leipzig hang on to secure their place in the UEFA Europa League.

Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Andre Silva put the hosts two goals to the good, before Riyad Mahrez pulled one back fifteen minutes from time.

Pep Guardiola will be left ruing a moment of madness from Kyle Walker, who will miss the first leg of Manchester City's Round of 16 tie, with the right back given his marching orders in the dying embers after kicking out at Andre Silva.

It brings to an end Manchester City's seven-game winning streak, as they and PSG advance from Group E.

 

19:3011 days ago

87'

Two changes for Manchester City.

Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer replace Nathan Ake and Kevin De Bruyne.

19:2311 days ago

82' - RED CARD

Kyle Walker has been given his marching orders. The Manchester City right back swipes at Andre Silva, with the referee shows no hesitation in brandishing a red card.
19:2011 days ago

78'

That goal is Riyad Mahrez' ninth goal in his last 10 UCL matches.

He just loves playing in this competition!

19:1811 days ago

76' - GOAL MANCHESTER CITY

Riyad Mahrez gets Manchester City back into it! The Algerian is in the right place at the right time to head home Oleksandr Zinchenko's deep cross. They have 15 minutes to salvage a result.
19:1711 days ago

75'

Somehow Manchester City are denied a penalty despite Gvardiol mounting Raheem Sterling inside the area.

A questionable decision, that's for sure.

19:1211 days ago

70' - GOAL RB LEIPZIG

Leipzig double their lead! Andre Silva - twice denied by Steffen already this evening - leaves the American with no chance this time, hammering the ball home from 12 yards to double the hosts advantage.
19:0911 days ago

67'

The tempo of the game has dropped somewhat in the last five minutes.

Little to report, Leipzig lead.

18:5411 days ago

52'

Manchester City are on top here but are a lacking that cutting edge in the final third.

They are missing a certain Bernardo Silva tonight.

18:4911 days ago

47'

Kevin De Bruyne fires the free-kick into the wall. 

It hasn't been his night so far.

18:4911 days ago

47'

A free-kick in a threatening position for Manchester City as Ilkay Gundogan is brought down on the edge of the area...
18:4611 days ago

45'

Leipzig have also made a change, with Lukas Klostermann replaced by Mohamed Simakan.
18:4611 days ago

45'

We're back underway in Germany, with Raheem Sterling on for Phil Foden at the break.
18:3111 days ago

Half time: RB Leipzig 1-0 Manchester City

Leipzig lead at the break thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai's first half strike.

It could have been worse for Pep Guardiola's side, who have Zack Steffen to thank after a number of impressive stops by the American.

It's all to play for in the second half.

18:2711 days ago

40' - Woodwork!

Kevin De Bruyne's through ball slices open the Leipzig back four, with Phil Foden the gracious recipient.

The Englishman takes a touch before unleashing a low driven shot across Gulcasi, but the youngster is denied by the outside of the post as the hosts survive.

18:2411 days ago

38'

Zack Steffen is keeping Manchester City in this football match.

The American makes yet another huge save - perhaps his best of the lot - as he denies Andre Silva's close-range header.

18:2111 days ago

35'

Manchester City are starting to settle into the game now, as Nathan Ake sends a header over from a corner.

 

18:1511 days ago

30'

It appears tonight's referee Sandro Schärer is a little power crazy.

He books Kevin De Bruyne for attempting to take a free kick quickly. Odd.

18:1211 days ago

25'

A huge chance for Leipzig to make it two!

Manchester City are in tatters at the back, with Forsberg handed a world of space to let rip from the edge of the box.

Thankfully for the visitors Steffen was alert to the danger and got down sharply to deny the hosts a second.

18:0911 days ago

23' - GOAL RB LEIPZIG

Leipzig lead in Germany! Dominik Szoboszlai avoids Manchester City's offside trap before rounding Steffen and tapping into an open goal. You can't say they don't deserve it.
18:0611 days ago

20'

RB Leipzig continue to threaten, with Christopher Nkunku looking to feed Andre Silva in on goal.

Steffen was alert to the danger once more though, racing off his line to break up the play.

18:0311 days ago

16'

Kevin De Bruyne has a great opportunity to open the scoring for Manchester City but the Belgian sees his volleyed effort fly high and wide.

He could do with a goal could Kevin.

18:0111 days ago

15'

Konrad Laimer almost opens the scoring for Leipzig with a speculative effort from an acute angle.

Steffen was quick to react though, dropping down quickly to turn the ball behind for a corner.

18:0011 days ago

14'

Kevin Kampl is the first name in the referee's notebook this evening as he is shown yellow for hauling down Kevin De Bruyne as Manchester City looked to break.

He can't have too many complaints with that one!

17:5811 days ago

11'

A Kylian Mbappe double has PSG two goals up against Club Brugge in the other Group E clash this evening.

As things stand it will be Leipzig heading into the Europa League.

17:5611 days ago

10'

I must admit, I forgot just how bad behind closed door football is.

Let's hope things clear up across Europe and we're back to normality soon.

17:5011 days ago

4'

A fairly quiet start to proceedings, with Leipzig pressing hard to try and avoid giving their opponents any extended spells of possession.

A wise move from the Germans.

17:4511 days ago

Kick-off

We're underway in Germany!
17:4411 days ago

The worst kit ever?

Manchester City are donning their controversial 'no badge' third shirt this evening.

Could it be the worst shirt ever? I think there is a case for it.

17:4311 days ago

The Championssss

There may be no fans in the ground, but the classic UEFA Champions League theme tuned is played as the players go through the pre-match formalities.

 

17:3511 days ago

10 minutes to go

We're 10 minutes away from kick-off.

Grab yourself a drink, order a pizza and get ready to follow VAVEL UK's live coverage of tonight's UEFA Champions League clash.

17:1612 days ago

Half an hour to go

We're half an hour away from kick-off in this Group E clash.

Manchester City have wrung the changes, but with the likes of Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne in the starting lineup, I don't envision that their fans will be too worried.

16:4212 days ago

Team News: RB Leipzig

And for the hosts tonight...

Gulacsi (C); Mukiele, Klostermann, Gvardiol, Angelino; Kampl, Laimer, Nkunku, Szoboszlai, Forsberg; Silva

Subsititues: Martinez, Simakana, Adams, Bonnah, Moriba, Henrichs, Brobbey

16:3012 days ago

Team News: Manchester City

Here is how the visitors lineup this evening: Steffen; Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish Substitutes: Ederson, Carson, Dias, Sterling, Egan-Riley, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand
16:1412 days ago

90 Minutes To Go

We're just over 90 minutes away from kick-off at the Red Bull Arena, with team news due to land in the next half an hour.

Stay tuned for everything you need to know in the build up to tonight's UEFA Champions League clash.

15:3512 days ago

Expect Goals

This is the second time the two have met this season, and if the last meeting is anything to go by, then we can expect goals!

Manchester City came out on top in a nine goal thriller at the Etihad on Matchday 1, as they secured a 6-3 victory that put them on their way to the Group E top spot.

15:2812 days ago

Behind Closed Doors

A reminder that tonight's fixture will be played behind closed doors due to ongoing COVID-19 problems in Germany.
15:2712 days ago

Team News: Manchester City

There are no new injury concerns for the visitors, who will look to make widespread changes this evening.

Kevin De Bruyne is expected to start as he continues his return from COVID-19, whilst Cole Palmer is also likely to feature in the starting XI.

A number of academy stars have travelled with the squad for the fixture, with James McAtee, Romeo Lavia, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and CJ Egan-Riley all pushing for a start.

Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus have all remained in Manchester and will not feature this evening.

15:2512 days ago

Team News: RB Leipzig

Leipzig Head Coach Achim Beierlorzer will be on the touchline for the first time, having completed a mandatory quarantine after replacing Jesse Marsch last week.

Beierlorzer will welcome Tyler Adams back into the matchday squad, after the midfielder missed the round five win against Club Brugge through suspension.

Leipzig will also welcome back Ilaix Moriba, who returns from a back injury. A late decision will be made on Amadou Haidara, who continues to struggle with an ankle problem.

15:2112 days ago

Manchester City look to continue fine form

It's a dead rubber for the visitors tonight, who have already secured the top spot in Group A.

They will be hoping to continue their fine form though, having won their last six matches in all competitions.

15:2112 days ago

Leipzig looking to secure Europa League football

Group A has proven tricky for the German side, though they can continue their European campaign into the New Year with victory this evening.

They currently sit level on points with Club Brugge, and should they match or better their result this evening, they will be entered into the Europa League play-offs.

15:1912 days ago

Welcome!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! 

Welcome to this afternoons live coverage of this UEFA Champions League clash between RB Leipzig and Manchester City.

Kick-off is scheduled for 17:45pm GMT.

VAVEL Logo