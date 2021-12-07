RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League (2021/22)

ADVERTISEMENT
That's a wrap
Full Time: RB Leipzig 2-1 Manchester City
Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Andre Silva put the hosts two goals to the good, before Riyad Mahrez pulled one back fifteen minutes from time.
Pep Guardiola will be left ruing a moment of madness from Kyle Walker, who will miss the first leg of Manchester City's Round of 16 tie, with the right back given his marching orders in the dying embers after kicking out at Andre Silva.
It brings to an end Manchester City's seven-game winning streak, as they and PSG advance from Group E.
87'
Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer replace Nathan Ake and Kevin De Bruyne.
82' - RED CARD
78'
He just loves playing in this competition!
76' - GOAL MANCHESTER CITY
75'
A questionable decision, that's for sure.
70' - GOAL RB LEIPZIG
67'
Little to report, Leipzig lead.
52'
They are missing a certain Bernardo Silva tonight.
47'
It hasn't been his night so far.
47'
45'
45'
Half time: RB Leipzig 1-0 Manchester City
It could have been worse for Pep Guardiola's side, who have Zack Steffen to thank after a number of impressive stops by the American.
It's all to play for in the second half.
40' - Woodwork!
The Englishman takes a touch before unleashing a low driven shot across Gulcasi, but the youngster is denied by the outside of the post as the hosts survive.
38'
The American makes yet another huge save - perhaps his best of the lot - as he denies Andre Silva's close-range header.
35'
30'
He books Kevin De Bruyne for attempting to take a free kick quickly. Odd.
25'
Manchester City are in tatters at the back, with Forsberg handed a world of space to let rip from the edge of the box.
Thankfully for the visitors Steffen was alert to the danger and got down sharply to deny the hosts a second.
23' - GOAL RB LEIPZIG
20'
Steffen was alert to the danger once more though, racing off his line to break up the play.
16'
He could do with a goal could Kevin.
15'
Steffen was quick to react though, dropping down quickly to turn the ball behind for a corner.
14'
He can't have too many complaints with that one!
11'
As things stand it will be Leipzig heading into the Europa League.
10'
Let's hope things clear up across Europe and we're back to normality soon.
4'
A wise move from the Germans.
Kick-off
The worst kit ever?
Could it be the worst shirt ever? I think there is a case for it.
The Championssss
10 minutes to go
Grab yourself a drink, order a pizza and get ready to follow VAVEL UK's live coverage of tonight's UEFA Champions League clash.
Half an hour to go
Manchester City have wrung the changes, but with the likes of Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne in the starting lineup, I don't envision that their fans will be too worried.
Team News: RB Leipzig
Gulacsi (C); Mukiele, Klostermann, Gvardiol, Angelino; Kampl, Laimer, Nkunku, Szoboszlai, Forsberg; Silva
Subsititues: Martinez, Simakana, Adams, Bonnah, Moriba, Henrichs, Brobbey
Team News: Manchester City
90 Minutes To Go
Stay tuned for everything you need to know in the build up to tonight's UEFA Champions League clash.
Expect Goals
Manchester City came out on top in a nine goal thriller at the Etihad on Matchday 1, as they secured a 6-3 victory that put them on their way to the Group E top spot.
Behind Closed Doors
Team News: Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne is expected to start as he continues his return from COVID-19, whilst Cole Palmer is also likely to feature in the starting XI.
A number of academy stars have travelled with the squad for the fixture, with James McAtee, Romeo Lavia, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and CJ Egan-Riley all pushing for a start.
Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus have all remained in Manchester and will not feature this evening.
Team News: RB Leipzig
Beierlorzer will welcome Tyler Adams back into the matchday squad, after the midfielder missed the round five win against Club Brugge through suspension.
Leipzig will also welcome back Ilaix Moriba, who returns from a back injury. A late decision will be made on Amadou Haidara, who continues to struggle with an ankle problem.
Manchester City look to continue fine form
They will be hoping to continue their fine form though, having won their last six matches in all competitions.
Leipzig looking to secure Europa League football
They currently sit level on points with Club Brugge, and should they match or better their result this evening, they will be entered into the Europa League play-offs.
Welcome!
Welcome to this afternoons live coverage of this UEFA Champions League clash between RB Leipzig and Manchester City.
Kick-off is scheduled for 17:45pm GMT.
Be sure to check on VAVEL later this evening for all the post match reaction.
Until next time, thanks for following along, I've been Tom Young. Goodnight.