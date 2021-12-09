"Haaland is a target-striker; Greenwood is a nine-and-a-half": Key quotes from Ralf Rangnick's post-Young Boys press-conference

Ralph Rangnick pulled no punches with his assessment of Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Young Boys in the Champions League.

Mason Greenwood's wonderful opener was cancelled out by an equally brilliant strike by Fabian Rieder.

Even though there was nothing at stake in terms of a consequence, with United safely through to the knockouts as group leaders, their new manager was less than impressed with some aspects of the game.

On the performance

Rangnick's main frustrations came from his team's inability to carry out the tactical instructions that he gave them.

He told BT Sport: "What was really a little bit annoying was the way that we also gave the goal away, because we played too many balls into the first line of their pressing area.

"And this was also the case with the goal that we conceded. We could have cleared the ball easily and whenever we played the ball into the second or third line, we were always dangerous.

"I told them that before the game but they still played in that situation the ball a five-metre pass and [Young Boys] were just waiting for that ball. It was more or less a pressing invitation that we sent."

On missed opportunities

United could have had the game out of sight with the opportunities that they were presented with but they just couldn't apply that finishing touch.

"I was fully aware before the game with this team we played today they haven’t played together, not only with regard to formation," Rangnick said.



"We should’ve been minimum 2-0 if not 3-0 up we had two great opportunities one from Amad and the other from Mata, but we didn’t score we were a bit sloppy with those situations.

"We had a third one with Elanga so we could of scored 3 or 4 goals but we conceded the equaliser and we were not defending high enough not proactive enough and we could of also conceded more goals.

However, despite his annoyance, the 63-year-old admitted that it was important to get minutes to his more peripheral squad players.



"So in the end if the score ended 3-3 or 4-3 nobody could’ve complained but as I said also the good things quite a few debuts game time for players who desperately needed game time so in total I wouldn't say I’m happy but it was okay."

On Greenwood

Greenwood scored a great goal and he impressed throughout the match. The 20-year-old was the stand-out in terms of players who might be giving the new manager a selection headache and the United boss has high hopes for Greenwood.

“He has to develop physically but technically, for his age, he is a great player and my job is to develop him and make an athlete out of him," Rangnick noted.



When asked to compare the English youngster with the super-talented Erling Haaland, Rangnick added: "They are a different kind of striker, Erling is a target-striker. Mason is more of a nine-and-a-half. Can play on wing or together with another striker.”

Such a comparison is a little unorthodox but Greenwood is clearly doing the right things if he is being put in such company.