Tottenham vs Brighton postponed until further notice

Tottenham Hotspur and the Premier League have both released statements confirming the Spurs upcoming Premier League match against Brighton has now been postponed.

This decision was made after the Club shut down their training facility due to multiple staff members and players having tested positive in recent days.

Statement

"We can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion, on Sunday 12 December at 2pm, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this afternoon (Thursday)," the Spurs statement said.

"The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority. The fixture will be rescheduled in due course.

"The club requested the match to be rearranged following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and relevant staff.

"We should like to apologise to everyone at Stade Rennais and Brighton & Hove Albion and to both their supporters and ours for any inconvenience caused.

"We should also like to thank both clubs for their understanding during these challenging times."

Tottenham also canceled their UEFA Europa Conference League match against Rennes.