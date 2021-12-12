Burnley 0-0 West Ham: Points are shared in dull Sunday clash

Burnley and West Ham United shared the stage in a relatively dreary stalemate at Turf Moor.

The high-flying Hammers seemed to be a little lethargic in their endeavours while the hosts looked a little lost without the presence of star-man Maxwel Cornet on the field.

Story of the match

Burnley were forced into one enforced change with Jay Rodriguez stepping in for the injured Cornet. Jack Cork also came in at the expense of Josh Brownhill.

By contrast, West Ham made a whole eleven changes from their Europa League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. The Hammers had already won their group before taking on the Croatian outfit.

It was a cagey affair with neither goalkeeper really being tested in opening half of the first-half.

The Clarets had the better of the first 10 minutes or so and Chris Wood might have done better with a header from a corner but he couldn't keep his effort down.

On 26 minutes, though, Nick Pope made a stunning reaction save to claw Issa Diop's header off the line after the centre-back connected well with Jarrod Bowen's free-kick.

The Burnley goalkeeper found himself soon after down in a heap after colliding with Craig Dawson after another West Ham set-piece. The medics were on hand to quickly patch him up and play was under way after a few minutes of treatment.

Dawson was in the wars and he appealed for a penalty after Dwight McNeil appeared to clip the defender's leg. VAR checked the incident and was satisfied with the on-field decision.

With half-time approaching Jay Rodriguez nearly caught Lukasz Fabianski out with a looping header from Ashley Westwood's driven cross, but the ball dropped narrowly wide.

In fairness, after an insomnia curing first-half, both teams came out of the traps with a greater attacking desire.

Rodriguez connected onto Charlie Taylor's low cross but Dawson was on hand to make a crucial block.

Less than a minute later, Declan Rice powered past three Burnley challenges but was denied by Ben Mee as he looked to pull the trigger.

Rice was starting to take the game by the scruff of the beck and his deflected cross was almost turned in at the back-post by Said Benrahma; the Algerian's header was brilliantly palmed away by Pope.

Said Benrahma after missing a good chance to break the deadlock: Stu Forster/GettyImages

Sean Dyche could sense the tide was turning and reacted on the hour, bringing Matej Vydra on for the ineffective Wood.

Sadly for the purist, the last half-an-hour seemed to fizzle out and both teams found it difficult to make those killer passes in the final-third.

However, in the 89th minute, Rodriguez could have won it with a cute flick from Taylor's drilled cross. The ball skidded agonisingly wide of the far post.

In the dying moments, West Ham then had two presentable chances on the edge of the box: the first was well saved by Pope while the second was blazed over by Tomas Soucek.

All in all, it wasn't one that will live long in the memory. Both teams could have done with a victory but it could still be a big point for the two clubs.