"He played very well": Key quotes from David Moyes' post-Burnley press-conference

David Moyes was not too despondent after his West Ham United team failed to break down a resilient Burnley defence in a stalemate at Turf Moor.

His team have ambitions for a Champions League push, cemented after wins against Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea. But results like this could mean that they fall just short with the likes of Manchester United and Spurs looking to bounce back under their new management.

On the game

Moyes noted that the performance of his players was better than in some recent matches but conceded that small details in the final-third were lacking.

He said: "Our performance was better than we'd played, but in the final third - we've seen it a few times recently - we've not quite been able to make the final pass or do something a bit special.

"We scored three goals against Chelsea last week but we couldn't get any today. But we tried hard and if anyone was going to win it, it was certainly going to be us. I thought we had a good part in dominating the game today."

On the Dawson non-penalty

One key incidents was the decision to not give a penalty when Craig Dawson was clipped in the box by Dwight McNeil. VAR looked at the incident but it did not overrule Graham Scott's initial decision.

This weekend, in particular, has been a crazy weekend of penalties, as noted by the Irons manager.

Moyes summarised: "I think this weekend we're seeing more soft penalty kicks given in the Premier League, in my opinion, than we've seen all season. So I think if those ones were given I would have expected today's to be given. But it's got to be really correct. I thought today's was worthy of that if that's the level [those given on Saturday] of penalty kicks."

On Declan Rice

Declan Rice was full of energy and his runs in the second-half threatened to make something happen for the visitors. Moyes acknowledged his midfielder's contributions.

"Declan was the one who raised the levels and the standards, took the fight to Burnley, certainly in the second half," he said.

"It looked at one point as if he was going to waltz through everybody and score. He done great to try and find a way. I think he keeps trying to show in the final third, he was trying to make the difference for the team, but I think, overall, he played very well."

On contrasting form

Moyes admitted that fluctuating results is part of football and the development of a team.

"I think it's part of growing your football club," he said. "We said this season that we wanted to challenge the top teams. We've done that quite well. Last season, we had a near perfect record against teams below us in the league.

"Maybe teams have tightened up. Maybe they're harder for us. I think we've just not quite done as well as we should have done in this period. You couldn't question our work in the opening couple of months of the season for example.

"We were clean, clinical, crisp. It's just a little bit hard to get to that point at the moment. We're just trying to find that little bit extra. But we found it enough to get the three goals against Chelsea last week."