As It Happened: Aston Villa beat beleaguered Norwich City

Aston Villa: What It Means
Jacob Ramsey’s first half solo goal was the highlight for Steven Gerrard’s side, with the 20-year-old showing his talent with an excellent finish, but another academy prospect in the form of Chukwuemeka also showed his class too.
It will be a home fixture against Burnley at the weekend for them where they’ll hope to build on another win under the new boss.
Norwich City: What It Means
It will do nothing to help their hopes of escaping the relegation zone any time soon as they remain bottom of the table, now having played a game more than most of their rivals.
They’ll need to head to West Ham on Saturday with a strong state of mind if they are to turn around what has been pretty torrid form all season.
The key stats from the game
Shots: 6-15
On Target: 3-6
Possession: 50%-50%
Corners: 7-10
Fouls: 11-9
Saves: 4-3
Yellow Cards: 3-1
A night to remember for Ramsey
Match Summary
Villa really ought to have been ahead by more than one at the interval after dominating the game, but Jacob Ramsey’s solo dribble and finish gave them a well-deserved 1-0 lead after the first 45 minutes.
The second 45 minutes began more slowly, with both sides committing various fouls which slowed the tempo of the game down considerably.
Brief moments of excitement suggested there may be some sort of comeback from the hosts but it never came to fruition and in the end Ollie Watkins put the game to bed late on after good play from Chukwuemeka.
Player of the Match: Jacob Ramsey
The youngster showed confidence and class to dribble through the Norwich defence before lashing a shot into the back of the net, which gave his side the lead for most of the game.
FULL TIME: Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa
The first half was dominated by the visitors who went ahead via a brilliant solo goal from Jacob Ramsey just over 30 minutes in when the 20-year-old dribbled from the halfway line before finishing past Tim Krul.
It was a more close-run affair in the second 45 minutes, with Norwich seeing more of the ball, but Villa secured the victory in the 87th minute after great play from Chukwuemeka led to a Watkins tap-in.
90+5: Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa
This has been a very poor showing from the hosts.
GOAL!: Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa
It's Ollie Watkins who scores it, but it's Chukwuemeka who makes the goal as he puts it on a plate for the striker.
Game over.
They really ought to have troubled Martinez more tonight.
Cantwell went straight down the tunnel after going off, though it's unclear if that's injury-related or not.
Villa ahead at the break
The half time statistics
Shots: 2-8
On Target: 1-3
Possession: 47%-53%
Corners: 3-7
Fouls: 1-5
Saves: 2-1
Yellow Cards: 0-0
HALF TIME: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa
Villa had by far the better chances throughout, with Norwich rarely threatening Martinez in goal and a lead for the away side seemed inevitable.
Jacob Ramsey eventually got the goal just over half an hour into the game - an excellent solo effort as he ran from the halfway line before unleashing a shot past Tim Krul.
A deserved half time lead.
Byram has just come on for the aforementioned Kabak.
Another blow for Dean Smith's options at the back.
Moans and groans each time the hosts lose the ball - and that's happening far too much for their liking.
They are controlling the ball more now, however, and will feel there is a chance for an equaliser before the break.
GOAL!: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa
The youngster dribble almost an entire half and takes it past two Norwich defenders before unleashing a great strike to put Villa ahead and it's no less than they deserve either.
Some excellent footwork from Tyrone Mings in his own area leads to a move up the pitch where Ashley Young almost gets on the end of a low cross from Cash but he can't quite reach the ball.
The hosts look consistently stretched at the back whenever they defend and appear to rely on Billy Gilmour a huge amount.
This has been better from Norwich though.
Norwich standing firm for now though.
Although, looking at replays, the Scot's protests may be fair seeing as it looks as though he got at least some of the ball.
Villa clearly on top in the first few minutes.
Last-minute prediction
'Based purely on the league table, it seems obvious who to choose as the eventual winners in this fixture, with the away team seven places ahead of their opposition heading into this one.
That said, Dean Smith has been able to revitalise this Norwich team since his arrival in East Anglia, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the hosts nicked this one, albeit by a tight scoreline.
As such, I’m predicting a 2-1 win for Norwich - despite what the table may say.'
Almost time to go...
15 minutes until kick-off
Two important players back
A strong Villa side
Steven Gerrard declined to reveal the identity of those who had the virus, but now the team sheet has come out it is apparent that the England international wasn't one of them.
That will be a relief to Villa fans who will hope the 25-year-old can make an impact at Carrow Road tonight.
A proud moment for the youngster
Boost in attack for Norwich City
He only managed 45 minutes that day, but the Canaries will be glad to see him back and will hope he can make a spark in attack alongside Teemu Pukki.
Aston Villa Starting XI
Norwich City Starting XI
▪️ Cantwell, Williams, Sorensen, Gibson start
▪️ They replace Sargent, Giannoulis, Rupp, Hanley
▪️ Rowe and Dickson-Peters on the bench#NCFC | #NORAVL pic.twitter.com/FkQcLNK4Wh
Covid causing concern
42 confirmed positives were announced recently, over a period of just one week, with Manchester United's planned trip to Brentford tonight being postponed.
There are some cases among the Norwich City and Aston Villa camps respectively, but the game is set to go ahead, so stay right here for live updates!
We've got just over 20 minutes until team news, so let's take a quick look at the overall state of play in the league...
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45 PM GMT, being the second game to get going in this midweek block of games in the top flight.
Norwich City vs Aston Villa Prediction
That said, Dean Smith has been able to revitalise this Norwich team since his arrival in East Anglia, so I wouldn't be surprised if the hosts nicked this one, albeit by a tight scoreline.

As such, I'm predicting a 2-1 win for Norwich - despite what the table may say.
As such, I’m predicting a 2-1 win for Norwich - despite what the table may say.
Latest games between Norwich City and Aston Villa
However, it’s important to caveat that with the fact there have in fact been wins for the home side since then, though those three victories came while both sides were in the Championship.
Even the last of them was in May 2019 though, with the last two matchups going the way of Villa, and interestingly enough this fixture hasn’t produced a draw since October 2012 either.
Key player from Aston Villa - Ollie Watkins
At 25 years old, he wouldn’t be considered a youngster anymore, but the way he seems to have burst into life recently is hugely impressive, picking up his first England cap in March of this year.
While the stats themselves may not provide him with the most glamorous record (four goals so far this season), the praise he has received from his own manager and pundits alike mean he is one to look out for in this one.
Key player from Norwich City - Billy Gilmour
The young Scot has impressed countless times on the international stage, which made it all the more bemusing as to why the former manager was refusing to pick the 20-year-old.
Regardless, he is now firmly in the starting eleven each week under Dean Smith, with the Chelsea loanee the metronome in a team which is desperately in need of more quality both at the back and going forwards in the next transfer window.
Probable line-ups of Aston Villa
- Gerrard confirmed that Marvelous Nakamba won't be appearing due to a knee injury
- He also added that there were 'a couple' of players with Covid-19, though declined to reveal who they were
- Apart from that, he has a virtually fully-fit squad to choose from
Predicted XI
Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Sanson, Luiz; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia
Probable line-ups of Norwich City
- Defender Grant Hanley will be out 'for the foreseeable future', according to Dean Smith
- Ben Gibson will be back after an injury absence recently
- However Andrew Omibamidele, Christoph Zimmermann, Milot Rashica and Mathias Normann will all be unavailable
Predicted XI
Krul; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Williams; Normann; Sargent, Gilmour, McLean, Rashica; Pukki
Acting as fourth official will be Graham Scott, and in the VAR booth is Peter Bankes, with his assistant being Ian Hussin.
Aston Villa: Up against a familiar face
Prior to his presence in the dugout, it was the aforementioned Dean Smith in charge, so it remains to be seen whether he can get one over his former club.
They too were beaten 1-0 over the weekend, against arguably one of the hardest opponents in the league in Liverpool, and only then by a controversial penalty decision.
Sitting 13th in the table, the midlands-based side will want to climb higher by the end of the season, and this sort of game is one in which they can do so.
Norwich City: Struggling at the bottom
Conceding over 30 goals in the first 16 games is never a good sign for any team, in particular when there has only been eight goals scored in return by the Canaries thus far.
However, the arrival of Dean Smith has seemed to have lifted some spirits, with them getting an impressive result against Southampton in his first game along with respectable draws too.
They only narrowly avoided defeat against Manchester United at the weekend, via a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, so will hope to use that confidence heading into this game.
The match will be played at Carrow Road
Originally opened in 1935, it has undergone multiple expansions and redesigns since then, but retains the distinctive orange seats all around the ground.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the 2021 Premier League match: Norwich City vs Aston Villa live updates!
The games continue to come thick and fast in this festive period, with this one coming from Carrow Road where strugglers Norwich face a rejuvenated Aston Villa.
