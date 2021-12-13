As It Happened: Aston Villa beat beleaguered Norwich City
NORWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa celebrates with team mates after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Aston Villa at Carrow Road on December 14, 2021 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

22:014 days ago

Thanks for following!

That brings to a close this live coverage of Norwich City vs Aston Villa in the Premier League, where the visitors came out on top in the end.

Thanks for joining me this evening, I’ve been Noah Robson and I’ll see you again soon here on VAVEL!

22:014 days ago

Check out the match highlights below

21:454 days ago

Aston Villa: What It Means

As for the visitors, this was a good performance all round, as they kept out an increasingly irate Norwich while also looking dangerous on the attack themselves too.

Jacob Ramsey’s first half solo goal was the highlight for Steven Gerrard’s side, with the 20-year-old showing his talent with an excellent finish, but another academy prospect in the form of Chukwuemeka also showed his class too.

It will be a home fixture against Burnley at the weekend for them where they’ll hope to build on another win under the new boss.

Embed from Getty Images

21:444 days ago

Norwich City: What It Means

For Norwich, it’s yet another poor performance in which they never truly threatened the opposition goal, instead either sitting back or passing the ball around their own defence.

It will do nothing to help their hopes of escaping the relegation zone any time soon as they remain bottom of the table, now having played a game more than most of their rivals.

They’ll need to head to West Ham on Saturday with a strong state of mind if they are to turn around what has been pretty torrid form all season.

Embed from Getty Images

21:444 days ago

All the best photos

Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images
21:444 days ago

The key stats from the game

Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa

Shots: 6-15

On Target: 3-6

Possession: 50%-50%

Corners: 7-10

Fouls: 11-9

Saves: 4-3

Yellow Cards: 3-1

21:424 days ago

A night to remember for Ramsey

21:414 days ago

Match Summary

Aston Villa picked up another three points under new manager Steven Gerrard as they came up against a Norwich side that, in truth, never looked like scoring.

Villa really ought to have been ahead by more than one at the interval after dominating the game, but Jacob Ramsey’s solo dribble and finish gave them a well-deserved 1-0 lead after the first 45 minutes.

The second 45 minutes began more slowly, with both sides committing various fouls which slowed the tempo of the game down considerably.

Brief moments of excitement suggested there may be some sort of comeback from the hosts but it never came to fruition and in the end Ollie Watkins put the game to bed late on after good play from Chukwuemeka.

21:414 days ago

Player of the Match: Jacob Ramsey

There could only really be one candidate for the player of the match in this one, with it being the scorer of the brilliant solo goal in the first half in the form of Jacob Ramsey.

The youngster showed confidence and class to dribble through the Norwich defence before lashing a shot into the back of the net, which gave his side the lead for most of the game.

Embed from Getty Images

21:404 days ago

FULL TIME: Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa

And with that the referee blows his whistle for full time and Villa leave victorious from Carrow Road after another impressive performance from Gerrard’s team.

The first half was dominated by the visitors who went ahead via a brilliant solo goal from Jacob Ramsey just over 30 minutes in when the 20-year-old dribbled from the halfway line before finishing past Tim Krul.

It was a more close-run affair in the second 45 minutes, with Norwich seeing more of the ball, but Villa secured the victory in the 87th minute after great play from Chukwuemeka led to a Watkins tap-in.

21:404 days ago

90+5: Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa

Villa go on the counter once more and try to get a third through Ramsey but the youngster sees his shot saved by Krul.
21:384 days ago

90+3: Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa

Villa's away fans now chanting 'Deano, Deano' in ironic support of their former manager now in the opposition dugout.

This has been a very poor showing from the hosts.

21:354 days ago

90: Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa

There's going to be five minutes of added time here.
21:324 days ago

GOAL!: Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa

Finally, finally, Aston Villa have their second goal.

It's Ollie Watkins who scores it, but it's Chukwuemeka who makes the goal as he puts it on a plate for the striker.

Game over.

21:294 days ago

84: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

It's a brilliant challenge from Williams on Cash to prevent the latter from getting a shot away and surely putting the game to bed.
21:274 days ago

82: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

It's another weak header from a Norwich player which results in them losing possession.

They really ought to have troubled Martinez more tonight.

21:234 days ago

79: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

Still not getting any closer for the home side here as they continue to search for an equaliser that would give them a crucial point.
21:204 days ago

76: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

Placheta leaves the field for Dowell with a quarter of an hour remaining for Norwich to snatch something here.
21:204 days ago

75: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

Buendia sees his shot blocked after a swift Villa counter attack in which the visitors seemed to be lining up for a second.
21:164 days ago

72: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

It's yet another cross from Gilmour but once again the header, this time from Idah, is held easily by Martinez.
21:164 days ago

71: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

Norwich fans not happy here as the home side tried to take a quick free kick but the referee stopped the game due to John McGinn going down injured.
21:124 days ago

68: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

Suddenly the tempo has picked up here with half-chances for both sides and Norwich look as though they've been revitalised a little with just over 20 minutes left.
21:114 days ago

66: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

Watkins goes down in the penalty area but it's far too soft and the referee waves play on.
21:084 days ago

64: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

It's becoming a bit scrappy here with Brandon Williams the latest player to pick up a yellow card.
21:064 days ago

61: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

Norwich make their second change of the evening, with Cantwell departing for Idah.

Cantwell went straight down the tunnel after going off, though it's unclear if that's injury-related or not.

21:044 days ago

59: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

Danny Ings is sent on by Gerrard to replace Ashley Young with just under an hour played.
21:024 days ago

57: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

Max Aarons looks to be the most threatening output for Norwich at the moment but the right back can't quite be set free by players behind him.
21:004 days ago

55: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

Another dangerous cross from McGinn finds its way to Watkins at the back post and Krul saves with his feet from close range.
20:554 days ago

51: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

Gilmour swings in a corner and Ben Gibson rises highest but the lack of pace on the cross means there isn't much power on the header.
20:544 days ago

49: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

A bit of afters between Konsa and Williams after the former tries to delay the game by holding onto the ball, which he gets a booking for.
20:534 days ago

48: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

Lots of little fouls in the opening few minutes, including on the goalscorer Jacob Ramsey.
20:514 days ago

46: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

The game gets underway again at Carrow Road and Max Aarons gets the first yellow card of the game early on.
20:454 days ago

Villa ahead at the break

20:404 days ago

The half time statistics

Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

Shots: 2-8 

On Target: 1-3

Possession: 47%-53%

Corners: 3-7 

Fouls: 1-5 

Saves: 2-1 

Yellow Cards: 0-0

20:354 days ago

HALF TIME: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

The referee blows his whistle for half time here at Carrow Road and it's the visitors who have the lead after they dominated the opening 45 minutes.

Villa had by far the better chances throughout, with Norwich rarely threatening Martinez in goal and a lead for the away side seemed inevitable.

Jacob Ramsey eventually got the goal just over half an hour into the game - an excellent solo effort as he ran from the halfway line before unleashing a shot past Tim Krul.

A deserved half time lead.

20:334 days ago

45+3: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

Pukki does well to turn Tyrone Mings and he nutmegs the Villa defender with a pass but yet again there isn't anybody to get on the end of the cutback.
20:314 days ago

45+1: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

There's going to be four minutes added onto this half.

Byram has just come on for the aforementioned Kabak.

20:304 days ago

45: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

Ozan Kabak goes down in the middle of the pitch with an apparent injury around a minute before half time.

Another blow for Dean Smith's options at the back.

20:284 days ago

42: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

The home fans are getting frustrated here at the lack of attacking link-up.

Moans and groans each time the hosts lose the ball - and that's happening far too much for their liking.

20:264 days ago

41: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

And the corner very almost results in a second goal as McGinn's delivery goes straight towards Tim Krul and he tips the ball over.
20:254 days ago

40: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

Jacob Ramsey doesn't get a clean connection on a strike from the edge of the box but it still requires Brandon Williams to clear the ball out for a corner.
20:234 days ago

38: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

Norwich look for a quick response but can't quite get the final pass right.

They are controlling the ball more now, however, and will feel there is a chance for an equaliser before the break.

20:214 days ago

GOAL!: Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa

What a goal from Jacob Ramsey!

The youngster dribble almost an entire half and takes it past two Norwich defenders before unleashing a great strike to put Villa ahead and it's no less than they deserve either.

20:204 days ago

34: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

An interesting stat... 
20:184 days ago

33: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

Cash makes a smart run into the box and is played in by a teammate but Tim Krul is out quickly to claim the ball.
20:174 days ago

31: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

Gilmour crosses in to Sorensen but his header his tame and collected with ease by Martinez in the Villa net.
20:154 days ago

30: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

Douglas Luiz swings in a corner after a fairly lengthy injury delay but it amounts to nothing in the end.
20:124 days ago

27: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

So close to an opener!

Some excellent footwork from Tyrone Mings in his own area leads to a move up the pitch where Ashley Young almost gets on the end of a low cross from Cash but he can't quite reach the ball.

20:114 days ago

26: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

While Norwich have had some spells on the ball, the threat of a Villa counter attack seems to always loom large.

The hosts look consistently stretched at the back whenever they defend and appear to rely on Billy Gilmour a huge amount.

20:084 days ago

23: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

The ball is played into Pukki but he takes a poor touch away from goal.

This has been better from Norwich though.

20:054 days ago

20: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

Targett tries an audacious volley from the edge of the box after some good build-up but can't keep his effort on goal.
20:044 days ago

19: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

Villa almost toying with their opponents as they win every 50-50 and drive into the box over and over again.

Norwich standing firm for now though.

20:024 days ago

17: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

McGinn floats a ball over the Norwich defence to Watkins who tries to bring the ball down and does well to win a corner in the end.
20:014 days ago

15: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

An excellent cross in from Gilmour arrives in front of McLean who lashes a volley towards goal but Cash blocks well.
19:594 days ago

13: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

Some neat passing play from Villa in the final third involving lots of tight interplay ends in Watkins committing a foul.
19:574 days ago

11: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

Williams is taken out by McGinn on the side of the box and Norwich have a free kick.

Although, looking at replays, the Scot's protests may be fair seeing as it looks as though he got at least some of the ball.

19:544 days ago

8: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

John McGinn winds one up from a long, long way out which swerves in the air and Tim Krul does well to tip it over the crossbar.
19:534 days ago

8: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

The home side have enjoyed a brief period of possession for the first time but haven't yet carved out any opportunities.
19:514 days ago

5: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

A threatening cross from Matty Cash in towards Watkins is just too far in front of the striker.

Villa clearly on top in the first few minutes.

19:494 days ago

4: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

Villa have been piling on the pressure early on here with Ezri Konsa in particular driving his team forwards.
19:474 days ago

2: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

The initial corner came to nothing but after working it again the ball came into Ollie Watkins who couldn't direct his header either side of Tim Krul.
19:464 days ago

1: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

Brilliant challenge early on from Brandon Williams but the young defender does concede a corner as a result.
19:454 days ago

KICK OFF: Norwich City 0-0 Aston Villa

Aston Villa get us going here, and they'll be kicking from left to right in this opening 45 minutes.
19:424 days ago

Teams emerging from the tunnel

The two sides are coming out from the tunnel and kick-off is just moments away now!
19:424 days ago

Last-minute prediction

Here's a reminder of my pre-match prediction:

'Based purely on the league table, it seems obvious who to choose as the eventual winners in this fixture, with the away team seven places ahead of their opposition heading into this one.

That said, Dean Smith has been able to revitalise this Norwich team since his arrival in East Anglia, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the hosts nicked this one, albeit by a tight scoreline.

As such, I’m predicting a 2-1 win for Norwich - despite what the table may say.'

19:374 days ago

Almost time to go...

Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images
19:314 days ago

15 minutes until kick-off

The game is rapidly approaching at Carrow Road now, stay right here for all the latest updates from the match!
19:254 days ago

Villa fans' response to the team

19:194 days ago

Reaction from Norwich fans

19:134 days ago

Mings in the building

19:064 days ago

Two important players back

19:014 days ago

A strong Villa side

There had been one or two rumours floating about this evening that Ollie Watkins may have been one of the positive covid cases at Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard declined to reveal the identity of those who had the virus, but now the team sheet has come out it is apparent that the England international wasn't one of them.

That will be a relief to Villa fans who will hope the 25-year-old can make an impact at Carrow Road tonight.

18:564 days ago

A proud moment for the youngster

18:504 days ago

Boost in attack for Norwich City

It's a welcome return to the starting eleven for Norwich City for Todd Cantwell who hasn't started a game since 20th November.

He only managed 45 minutes that day, but the Canaries will be glad to see him back and will hope he can make a spark in attack alongside Teemu Pukki.

18:454 days ago

Aston Villa Starting XI

... and here's how the visitors line up.
18:454 days ago

Norwich City Starting XI

Here's the host's team...
18:374 days ago

Carrow Road is ready

18:304 days ago

Covid causing concern

The main thing to note is that of the rising number of cases of Covid-19 in the Premier League over the past few days.

42 confirmed positives were announced recently, over a period of just one week, with Manchester United's planned trip to Brentford tonight being postponed.

There are some cases among the Norwich City and Aston Villa camps respectively, but the game is set to go ahead, so stay right here for live updates!

18:234 days ago

Welcome!

Welcome to the live coverage of Norwich City vs Aston Villa this evening in the Premier League.

We've got just over 20 minutes until team news, so let's take a quick look at the overall state of play in the league...

22:045 days ago

The venue for tomorrow...

 

NORWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: supporters on their way to the Premier League match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow Road on December 11, 2021 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
NORWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: supporters on their way to the Premier League match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow Road on December 11, 2021 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

 

21:595 days ago

Tune in here for Norwich City vs Aston Villa

That’s it for the pre-match build up to this Premier League Clash tomorrow night at Carrow Road, with kick-off coming at 7:45 PM GMT.

Do not miss a detail of the match Norwich City vs Aston Villa live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

Embed from Getty Images

21:545 days ago

What time does the game kick-off across the world?

India: 1:15 AM

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Australia (Sydney): 6:45 AM

Japan: 4:45 AM

USA (New York): 2:45 PM

21:495 days ago

What time does the game kick-off?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 in the UK, along with two other fixtures in the Premier League on Tuesday night, with coverage starting at 7:15 PM GMT.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45 PM GMT, being the second game to get going in this midweek block of games in the top flight.

21:445 days ago

Norwich City vs Aston Villa Prediction

Based purely on the league table, it seems obvious who to choose as the eventual winners in this fixture, with the away team seven places ahead of their opposition heading into this one.

That said, Dean Smith has been able to revitalise this Norwich team since his arrival in East Anglia, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the hosts nicked this one, albeit by a tight scoreline.

As such, I’m predicting a 2-1 win for Norwich - despite what the table may say.

21:395 days ago

Latest games between Norwich City and Aston Villa

Due to the recent promotions and relegations of these two sides, one statistic which Canaries’ fans will not like is the fact they haven’t defeated their upcoming opponents in the top flight for almost six years.

However, it’s important to caveat that with the fact there have in fact been wins for the home side since then, though those three victories came while both sides were in the Championship.

Even the last of them was in May 2019 though, with the last two matchups going the way of Villa, and interestingly enough this fixture hasn’t produced a draw since October 2012 either.

21:345 days ago

Key player from Aston Villa - Ollie Watkins

As for the player to watch from the away team on Tuesday night, there are various contenders to choose from, but perhaps the player in the best form over the last few games is that of Ollie Watkins.

At 25 years old, he wouldn’t be considered a youngster anymore, but the way he seems to have burst into life recently is hugely impressive, picking up his first England cap in March of this year.

While the stats themselves may not provide him with the most glamorous record (four goals so far this season), the praise he has received from his own manager and pundits alike mean he is one to look out for in this one.

Embed from Getty Images

21:295 days ago

Key player from Norwich City - Billy Gilmour

Arguably one of the main reasons that Daniel Farke ended up losing his job as Norwich head coach a little earlier in the season was due to the lack of game time he gave to Billy Gilmour.

The young Scot has impressed countless times on the international stage, which made it all the more bemusing as to why the former manager was refusing to pick the 20-year-old.

Regardless, he is now firmly in the starting eleven each week under Dean Smith, with the Chelsea loanee the metronome in a team which is desperately in need of more quality both at the back and going forwards in the next transfer window.

Embed from Getty Images

21:245 days ago

Probable line-ups of Aston Villa

Team News of Aston Villa
  • Gerrard confirmed that Marvelous Nakamba won't be appearing due to a knee injury
  • He also added that there were 'a couple' of players with Covid-19, though declined to reveal who they were
  • Apart from that, he has a virtually fully-fit squad to choose from

Predicted XI

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Sanson, Luiz; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia

21:195 days ago

Probable line-ups of Norwich City

Team News of Norwich City
  • Defender Grant Hanley will be out 'for the foreseeable future', according to Dean Smith
  • Ben Gibson will be back after an injury absence recently
  • However Andrew Omibamidele, Christoph Zimmermann, Milot Rashica and Mathias Normann will all be unavailable

Predicted XI

Krul; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Williams; Normann; Sargent, Gilmour, McLean, Rashica; Pukki

21:145 days ago

Who is the referee and his assistants?

The referee for Norwich City vs Aston Villa will be David Coote, and he will be assisted by Stuart Burt and Harry Lennard.

Acting as fourth official will be Graham Scott, and in the VAR booth is Peter Bankes, with his assistant being Ian Hussin.

21:095 days ago

Aston Villa: Up against a familiar face

As for Aston Villa, their season has taken somewhat of a u-turn, and for the better, since the arrival of former Liverpool man Steven Gerrard, who has guided them to some big wins against the likes of Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

Prior to his presence in the dugout, it was the aforementioned Dean Smith in charge, so it remains to be seen whether he can get one over his former club.

They too were beaten 1-0 over the weekend, against arguably one of the hardest opponents in the league in Liverpool, and only then by a controversial penalty decision.

Sitting 13th in the table, the midlands-based side will want to climb higher by the end of the season, and this sort of game is one in which they can do so.

Embed from Getty Images

21:045 days ago

Norwich City: Struggling at the bottom

It’s not been the most enjoyable season for Norwich City fans so far, with them languishing in the relegation zone since the very first match day following a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Conceding over 30 goals in the first 16 games is never a good sign for any team, in particular when there has only been eight goals scored in return by the Canaries thus far.

However, the arrival of Dean Smith has seemed to have lifted some spirits, with them getting an impressive result against Southampton in his first game along with respectable draws too.

They only narrowly avoided defeat against Manchester United at the weekend, via a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, so will hope to use that confidence heading into this game.

Embed from Getty Images

20:595 days ago

The match will be played at Carrow Road

The Norwich City vs Aston Villa match will be played at the stadium Carrow Road, in Norwich, with a capacity of 27,000 people.

Originally opened in 1935, it has undergone multiple expansions and redesigns since then, but retains the distinctive orange seats all around the ground.

20:545 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the 2021 Premier League match: Norwich City vs Aston Villa live updates!

My name is Noah Robson and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

The games continue to come thick and fast in this festive period, with this one coming from Carrow Road where strugglers Norwich face a rejuvenated Aston Villa.

VAVEL Logo