As It Happened: Wolverhampton Wanderers move up to eighth after victory over Brighton & Hove Albion

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Romain Saiss of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring their sides first goal with team mate Ruben Neves during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at American Express Community Stadium on December 15, 2021 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

22:203 days ago

That brings to a close this live coverage of Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, where Bruno Lage's side came out on top.

22:183 days ago

Watch the highlights here

21:523 days ago

Wolverhampton Wanderers: What It Means

In contrast, it feels as though this could be a big game for Wolves in the context of their season as they now look to push onto potentially even greater heights in the table.

Being in eighth place will certainly please most fans, but they will feel as though there is a strong possibility of going even higher, particularly with the performance tonight.

It was the defence that showed a large amount of expertise and admirable performances, continually shutting Brighton out and securing the three points for Bruno Lage.

21:493 days ago

Brighton & Hove Albion: What It Means

For Brighton, this was yet another game in which they failed to capitalise on the few opportunities that they did manage to create for themselves in the game.

They looked uninspiring with the ball and while they did admittedly have some notable absentees, it was a poor performance all round from Graham Potter’s side.

Now sitting 13th in the table, perhaps the most damning statistic of all is that they have now gone 12 games without winning a single one, a club record in the top flight.

21:463 days ago

21:443 days ago

The stats from the match

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Shots: 10-9

On Target: 2-5

Possession: 59%-41%

Corners: 7-4

Fouls: 11-14 

Saves: 4-2

Yellow Cards: 2-0

21:423 days ago

Clinical Finishing

21:403 days ago

Match Summary

Wolves earned a first victory in five league games on Wednesday night as they defeated Brighton 1-0 at the Amex Stadium thanks to a first half Romain Saiss goal.

The first half wasn’t much of a classic, with chances few and far between for both sides, but Saiss’ volley minutes before the half time whistle put Wolves in front at the break.

Bruno Lage’s men came out with great tenacity and a high tempo in which they could’ve added a second, but their momentum was halted by technical issues for the referee.

For the remainder of the game, a fairly monotonous pattern ensued, in which Brighton did very little to break down their opposition, eventually succumbing to a defeat meaning they are now without a win in twelve games.

21:373 days ago

Player of the Match - Romain Saiss

There weren't a huge amount of contenders for this accolade in what was, in all honesty, a fairly dull game, but in a game with only one goal it must go to the matchwinner.

Roman Sass's delightful volley was the decisive action, and his contribution to a stalwart Wolves defence was also crucial as his side picked up three points on the road.

21:343 days ago

FULL TIME: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

And there we have it! Wolves hold on for all three points and their first win in five games, and a first away victory since October.

They edged out the first half with a sumptuous pass from Neves being met by Romain Saiss who volleyed home to give them the lead at half time.

The second 45 minutes were a more dull affair, with perhaps the greatest highlight being the technical malfunction of the referee's equipment, but after some strong defending the visitors secured the win.

21:333 days ago

90+13: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

But straight after that free kick Brighton win another, with Sanchez staying up there once more, although it is again cleared away.

A couple more crosses come in but the resolute defence heads / blocks / clears (delete as appropriate) them away and there really isn't long left now.

21:323 days ago

90+12: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton have another free kick in a dangerous area and the goalkeeper Robert Sanchez goes up for it but it is poor and flies over everyone.
21:313 days ago

90+11: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves just waiting to hear that full time whistle now, with another alteration to delay things as we go past 100 minutes on the clock.

Traore now leaves the field, being replaced by Fabio Silva.

21:303 days ago

90+10: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dendoncker gives away a free kick just to the left of the box and this feels like it could be Brighton's last chance...

... but Trossard takes and it's blocked before being cleared away.

21:273 days ago

90+7: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Still we go on in the same pattern, with Wolves holding firm in an organised defensive structure against a fairly uncreative Brighton attack.

Not long left now.

21:243 days ago

90+4: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

A bit of game management here from the away side here as they attempt to run the (extended) clock down here.

Dendoncker has come on to replace Trincao as we approach the halfway point of added time.

21:203 days ago

90: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

The fourth official has just put up the board to show there are going to be 11 minutes of added time here.

That technical problem for the referee has given Brighton a lengthy period of time to find a goal here.

21:163 days ago

86: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

The game has been in somewhat of a perpetual cycle for the majority of this half as Brighton have the ball but seem content with doing nothing with it.

Wolves will be happy if this is how the rest of the match plays out.

21:113 days ago

83: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

That is excellent defending from Coady, as he recognises Mwepu's impending turn and tackles before clearing the danger.

He's been very solid this evening.

21:103 days ago

80: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

There are a few half-hearted appeals for a penalty following a corner for Bruno Lage's side that saw Conor Coady go to ground but the referee isn't budging.

And, on closer inspection, it seems as though it was actually his teammate Traore that gave him a slight nick, so definitely the correct decision.

21:053 days ago

76: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Much of the same here at the Amex, with Brighton controlling the ball but doing, in all honesty, virtually nothing with it.

There's been more than a few groans and moans from the home fans tonight.

21:013 days ago

73: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are making life very difficult for Graham Potter's side, restricting them to few attacking opportunities

They finally manage to carve one out with Mac Allister shooting from long range but it doesn't even come close to troubling Sa.

20:563 days ago

68: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

The home side have stepped up the pressure a little now as they search for an equaliser, with a corner being won well, but yet again Moder's cross is poor.

 

20:533 days ago

65: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Right, we're back underway for about the 400th time tonight, let's hope all technical issues have now been resolved.

Whatever happens, there's going to be a lot of added time at the end of this half.

20:503 days ago

62: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

The referee has now gone down the tunnel to sort out the issue.

This is getting to the stage of being farcical, and to top it all off it's Tony Harrington's first ever Premier League game in charge too.

20:473 days ago

59: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have looked electric going forwards since the half time interval, with Traore and Podence once again through on goal but Podence's shot is weak and saved by Sanchez.
20:433 days ago

55: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 WolverhamptonWanderers

Right then, we're finally back underway after an almost extraordinary delay there.

It got to the point where Wolves players were doing keepy-ups to entertain the fans.

20:413 days ago

53: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

An odd moment here as the referee's microphone used to communicate with VAR appears to have broken.

It's been four minutes now and no sign of it being fixed anytime soon.

20:373 days ago

49: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Another great chance for the away side!

This time it's Trincao who is played through by Traore but Sanchez does well to save the effort with his feet.

Wolves have started this half well.

20:363 days ago

48: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

So close to a second for Wolves!

Podence feeds Marcal on the left hand side who crosses the ball into the box and it bounces off of the crossbar before being cleared by Cucurella.
 

20:343 days ago

46: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

We're underway for the second half at the Amex and it's Brighton who get us going this time.
20:303 days ago

20:263 days ago

Wolves lead at the break...

20:223 days ago

HALF TIME: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

And moments after that chance, the referee blows for half time.

Wolves are ahead, but Brighton will be absolutely gutted that they couldn't grab an equaliser just minutes after the visitors got the opener.

Big second half to come.

20:203 days ago

45+4: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Mwepu has just missed an absolute sitter.

There is pinball in the penalty area after blocks and saves from Wolves but the ball eventually falls to Mwepu who somehow fires over from about a yard out.

That is an astonishing miss.

20:173 days ago

GOAL!: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

There's the opener!

Bissouma clears a corner away but Ruben Neves collects the ball and with a pinpoint pass over the Brighton defence finds Roman Saiss.

The defender then finishes past Sanchez with a brilliant volley to put his side ahead just before half time!

20:133 days ago

42: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves appeal for a penalty after Burn appears to bring Ruben Semedo down but referee Tony Harrington waves away the claims.
20:093 days ago

38: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Still not much to report on at the Amex here with Brighton just about edging it on possession but no goals on the South Coast yet.
20:053 days ago

34: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Almost an opening for the visitors!

Dan Burn underhits his backpass to Sanchez and Podence races onto the ball but with a poor first touch he makes things difficult for himself and the ball goes out.

20:013 days ago

31: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

A moment of almost laughable sportsmanship from Marcal there.

He goes down injured off of the pitch, but to slow Brighton down taking the corner he gets himself back on and eventually gets back up again.

19:573 days ago

27: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ruben Neves gets a shot away but it is comfortably collected by Sanchez again.

It feels as though this game needs a spark of quality to kick it into life.

19:543 days ago

24: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton do well to win a corner but the resulting cross avoids everybody and goes out for a Wolves goal kick.

That sums up the attacking quality so far in all honesty.

19:513 days ago

21: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Just as I say that, Brighton have the best chance of the game so far.

Solly March receives the ball in the box and has a chance to get a shot away but his shot is put wide.

19:493 days ago

19: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

It's been a fairly low quality first half here with neither side able to create any chances as of yet.

Plenty of time remaining though.

19:463 days ago

16: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Mwepu has an effort from outside the box but it flies far too high and wide.

Moments later, Adama Traore comes on after Hwang went off a few minutes earlier.

19:443 days ago

13: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Quick feet from Podence leads to him playing it back to Semedo to cross into the box but Lamptey heads back to his goalkeeper to collect.
19:413 days ago

11: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

It' not good news for Wolves here as Hwang Hee-Chan is going to have to be substituted due to a hamstring injury.

Big blow for the away side.

19:373 days ago

6: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Mwepu has the first shot of the game but his effort is held onto easily by Jose Sa in the Wolves net.
19:363 days ago

5: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Hwang Hee-Chan is adjudged to have fouled Tariq Lamptey but it is the Wolves striker who is now down injured near the touchline.
19:333 days ago

2: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Lively start here with Wolves getting into the opposition's penalty area within the first 30 seconds but no clear-cut chances yet.
19:313 days ago

KICK-OFF: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves get us underway here, with the away side kicking from right to left in this first half.
19:273 days ago

Teams coming out from tunnel

The two sides are now emerging onto the pitch and kick-off is moments away at the Amex Stadium.
19:253 days ago

Late Team News Change!

A last-minute alteration to the Wolves starting XI as Rayan Ait-Nouri is replaced by Marcal after the former picked up an injury in the warm up.
19:213 days ago

Burn with the armband tonight

Standing at six feet and seven inches, Dan Burn will be leading Brighton out tonight.

 (I am contractually obliged to mention his height)

19:153 days ago

15 minutes until kick-off!

There's not much longer to go until the game gets underway at the Amex Stadium, with just under a quarter of an hour until 7:30 PM GMT.

Stay right here for all the latest live updates from the game!

19:083 days ago

Wolves arriving earlier this evening

19:023 days ago

Proud day for the academy

There's three players making an appearance in a Premier League match day squad for the first time this evening for Brighton, partly enforced by covid absences.

They are 17-year-old striker Evan Ferguson, 19-year-old midfielder Marc Leonard and another 19-year-old in the form of centre back Ed Turns.

18:563 days ago

What the Wolves' fans think

18:503 days ago

Reaction from the home fans

18:433 days ago

No Fabio Silva for Wolves

As for the away side's team, there's one player who many might have expected to feature that has been left on the bench again in the form of Fabio Silva.

Also watching on from the sidelines will be Adama Traore, while Hwang Hee-Chan will be the front man alongside 21-year-old Francisco Trincao.

18:363 days ago

Maupay absent for Brighton

The main news from the Brighton team is that striker Neal Maupay won't be featuring tonight, with unconfirmed rumours suggesting it could be a possible covid-related absence.

Elsewhere in the side, Tariq Lamptey continues to start at right back after multiple impressive performances, although Alexis Mac Allister remains on the bench.

18:303 days ago

Wolverhampton Wanderers Starting XI

... and here's the away side's team.
18:303 days ago

Brighton & Hove Albion Starting XI

Here's who starts for the home side this evening...
18:233 days ago

Things to look out for

Wolves will be looking to get consecutive league wins over Brighton for the first time ever.

Brighton's record of 10 games without a win equals a club record, which would be broken tonight if they fail to pick up three points.

But only the top three sides have lost fewer games than Brighton this season (3).

Meanwhile Wolves could equal a top-flight club record of five games without scoring if they don't find the back of the net this evening.

They have won just once on a Wednesday in the Premier League previously, that coming 11 years ago against Liverpool.

18:153 days ago

A look around the Amex...

18:073 days ago

Another postponed game elsewhere

In a week in which covid has become the main story yet again in the Premier League, some breaking news from just over an hour ago is that tonight's game between Burnley and Watford has been postponed.

It's due to a rising number of cases among the teams, but the extremely late notice has come as something of a shock.

As for this game, it seems for now as if it will be going ahead with the players recently arriving at the stadium, though we'll be sure to bring you any updates.

18:013 days ago

Good evening and welcome to the live coverage of this Premier League clash on the South Coast.

We'll have team news for you in just under half an hour's time, so stay right here for all the latest updates!

22:084 days ago

22:034 days ago

What time does the game kick-off across the world?

India: 1:00 AM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Australia (Sydney): 6:30 AM

Japan: 4:30 AM

USA (New York): 2:30 PM

21:584 days ago

What time does the game kick-off?

This game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 for those viewers in the UK, with coverage schedule to get underway at 7:15 PM GMT.

The kick-off itself is at 7:30 PM GMT, and you can follow all the action right here on VAVEL.

21:534 days ago

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

These two teams sit very close to each other in the league table so basing it purely off of that it is difficult to pick a winner in this one.

However, with Brighton still looking for a first win since September, and Wolves only narrowly losing out to Manchester City and Liverpool recently, I think the visitors will bring home three points.

It won’t be easy, but I can see Bruno Lage’s men edging an exciting contest by a small margin of 3-2 at the full time whistle.

21:484 days ago

Latest games between Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers

It might not be the best omen for neutrals watching this one, but these two teams have played out a draw in four of their previous five meetings against one another.

Two of those even ended 0-0, though they were both at Molineux, with the two stalemates at the Amex being more exciting 2-2 and 3-3 draws respectively.

That said, near the end of last season, Wolves came out victorious thanks to a late winner from Morgan Gibbs-White, though they’ll be hoping for a more comfortable three points on Wednesday night.

21:434 days ago

Key player from Wolverhampton Wanderers - Hwang Hee-Chan

Sticking with the striker theme, Wolves signed 25-year-old Hwang Hee-Chan in the summer and he has shown his worth on multiple occasions already.

The South Korean was brought in to partner Raul Jimenez but has actually scored more goals than his Mexican counterpart so far this campaign.

Critics may point to his lack of chance creation - he hasn’t managed an assist yet - but for an out and out striker, goals are undoubtedly the main priority, and he is delivering on that.

Embed from Getty Images

21:384 days ago

Key player from Brighton & Hove Albion - Neal Maupay

He might be a fairly controversial figure to some fans due to a few antics in the past, but Neal Maupay is becoming more and more important to Graham Potter’s Brighton.

The 25-year-old has notched up six goals so far this season, with them coming at crucial times for his side, such as the two last-minute equalisers against West Ham United and Southampton recently.

It’s worth noting he’s also acquired the joint-second most yellow cards amongst his teammates, with four, but if he is in the mood then he can be tough to stop for any opposition.

Embed from Getty Images

21:334 days ago

Probable line-ups of Wolverhampton Wanderers

Team News of Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • After being sent off in the previous game, Raul Jimenez will be unavailable for this one
  • Other absences include Pedro Neto and Jonny as they continue to recover from injury
  • It may be that due to rotation Joao Moutinho is rested for this one too

Predicted XI

Sa; Kilman, Coady, Skiss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Hwang, Trincao

21:284 days ago

Probable line-ups of Brighton & Hove Albion

Team News of Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster are both out with injuries
  • Absent due to suspension is Shane Duffy after he picked up too many yellow cards
  • In more positive news, Leandro Trossard and Joel Veltman could both return to the side

Predicted XI Sanchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Burn, Cucurella; Bissouma, Groß; MacAllister, Trossard, March; Maupay

21:234 days ago

Who is the referee and his assistants?

The referee for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will be Tony Harrington , and his assistants will be Marc Perry and Timothy Wood .

On fourth official duties is set to beDavid Coote , while the VAR is Craig Pawson , his assistant being Stuart Burt .

21:184 days ago

Wolves: Looking to climb higher

With a new manager in the form of Bruno Lage only arriving in the summer, many might have expected Wolves to struggle, particularly in the opening few months of the season.

While it may not have been the perfect start - draws against the likes of Norwich City and Burnley are notable disappointments - it’s been by no means poor either.

They are pushing for potential European football, which is no mean feat considering they were only promoted from the Championship a few years ago.

Their most recent game was a frustrating 1-0 loss to Manchester City, after Raul Jimenez was sent off in the first half, but their defensive resilience throughout was one small positive from the match.

Embed from Getty Images

21:134 days ago

Brighton: Mixed Fortunes on the South Coast

For a team with one of the smallest budgets in the league, sitting in a relatively comfortable mid-table position can’t seem like the worst possible place to be in.

However, there has been some murmurs of discontent at Brighton, with boos even being heard after a fairly respectable draw with Leeds United a fortnight ago.

That said, being without a win in ten league games - the last of which was in September - is hardly the most inspiring statistic, and perhaps points to some attacking deficiencies in the side.

It’s been three draws in a row in their previous three games, the last of which came away at Southampton, as a result of their fixture against Tottenham Hotspur being postponed.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Graham Potter of Brighton & Hove Albion applauds the Brighton fans after the Premier League match between Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion at St Mary's Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Graham Potter of Brighton & Hove Albion applauds the Brighton fans after the Premier League match between Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion at St Mary's Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

 

 

21:084 days ago

The match will be played at the Amex Stadium

The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match will be played at the Amex Stadium , in Brighton and Hove, with a capacity of 31,800 people.

It’s a fairly modern ground, only opened in July 2011 after a construction process which took a little under three years and certainly looks the part for a Premier League quality stadium.

21:034 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the 2021 Premier League match: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live updates!

My name is Noah Robson and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

It’s another busy midweek period in the English top flight with all teams in action, with this one coming live from the South Coast in what is set to be an intriguing battle.

