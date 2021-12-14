As It Happened: Wolverhampton Wanderers move up to eighth after victory over Brighton & Hove Albion

ADVERTISEMENT
Wolverhampton Wanderers: What It Means
Being in eighth place will certainly please most fans, but they will feel as though there is a strong possibility of going even higher, particularly with the performance tonight.
It was the defence that showed a large amount of expertise and admirable performances, continually shutting Brighton out and securing the three points for Bruno Lage.
Brighton & Hove Albion: What It Means
They looked uninspiring with the ball and while they did admittedly have some notable absentees, it was a poor performance all round from Graham Potter’s side.
Now sitting 13th in the table, perhaps the most damning statistic of all is that they have now gone 12 games without winning a single one, a club record in the top flight.
The best photos from the game
The stats from the match
Shots: 10-9
On Target: 2-5
Possession: 59%-41%
Corners: 7-4
Fouls: 11-14
Saves: 4-2
Yellow Cards: 2-0
Clinical Finishing
Deadly.
Match Summary
The first half wasn’t much of a classic, with chances few and far between for both sides, but Saiss’ volley minutes before the half time whistle put Wolves in front at the break.
Bruno Lage’s men came out with great tenacity and a high tempo in which they could’ve added a second, but their momentum was halted by technical issues for the referee.
For the remainder of the game, a fairly monotonous pattern ensued, in which Brighton did very little to break down their opposition, eventually succumbing to a defeat meaning they are now without a win in twelve games.
Player of the Match - Romain Saiss
Roman Sass's delightful volley was the decisive action, and his contribution to a stalwart Wolves defence was also crucial as his side picked up three points on the road.
FULL TIME: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
They edged out the first half with a sumptuous pass from Neves being met by Romain Saiss who volleyed home to give them the lead at half time.
The second 45 minutes were a more dull affair, with perhaps the greatest highlight being the technical malfunction of the referee's equipment, but after some strong defending the visitors secured the win.
90+13: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
A couple more crosses come in but the resolute defence heads / blocks / clears (delete as appropriate) them away and there really isn't long left now.
90+12: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
90+11: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Traore now leaves the field, being replaced by Fabio Silva.
90+10: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
... but Trossard takes and it's blocked before being cleared away.
90+7: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Not long left now.
90+4: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Dendoncker has come on to replace Trincao as we approach the halfway point of added time.
90: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
That technical problem for the referee has given Brighton a lengthy period of time to find a goal here.
86: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves will be happy if this is how the rest of the match plays out.
83: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
He's been very solid this evening.
80: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
And, on closer inspection, it seems as though it was actually his teammate Traore that gave him a slight nick, so definitely the correct decision.
76: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
There's been more than a few groans and moans from the home fans tonight.
73: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
They finally manage to carve one out with Mac Allister shooting from long range but it doesn't even come close to troubling Sa.
68: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
65: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Whatever happens, there's going to be a lot of added time at the end of this half.
62: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
This is getting to the stage of being farcical, and to top it all off it's Tony Harrington's first ever Premier League game in charge too.
59: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
55: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 WolverhamptonWanderers
It got to the point where Wolves players were doing keepy-ups to entertain the fans.
53: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
It's been four minutes now and no sign of it being fixed anytime soon.
49: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
This time it's Trincao who is played through by Traore but Sanchez does well to save the effort with his feet.
Wolves have started this half well.
48: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Podence feeds Marcal on the left hand side who crosses the ball into the box and it bounces off of the crossbar before being cleared by Cucurella.
46: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Photos from the first half
Wolves lead at the break...
HALF TIME: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves are ahead, but Brighton will be absolutely gutted that they couldn't grab an equaliser just minutes after the visitors got the opener.
Big second half to come.
45+4: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
There is pinball in the penalty area after blocks and saves from Wolves but the ball eventually falls to Mwepu who somehow fires over from about a yard out.
That is an astonishing miss.
GOAL!: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bissouma clears a corner away but Ruben Neves collects the ball and with a pinpoint pass over the Brighton defence finds Roman Saiss.
The defender then finishes past Sanchez with a brilliant volley to put his side ahead just before half time!
42: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
38: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
34: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Dan Burn underhits his backpass to Sanchez and Podence races onto the ball but with a poor first touch he makes things difficult for himself and the ball goes out.
31: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
He goes down injured off of the pitch, but to slow Brighton down taking the corner he gets himself back on and eventually gets back up again.
27: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
It feels as though this game needs a spark of quality to kick it into life.
24: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
That sums up the attacking quality so far in all honesty.
21: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Solly March receives the ball in the box and has a chance to get a shot away but his shot is put wide.
19: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Plenty of time remaining though.
16: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Moments later, Adama Traore comes on after Hwang went off a few minutes earlier.
13: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
11: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Big blow for the away side.
6: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
5: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
2: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
KICK-OFF: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Teams coming out from tunnel
Late Team News Change!
Burn with the armband tonight
Standing at six feet and seven inches, Dan Burn will be leading Brighton out tonight.
(I am contractually obliged to mention his height)
15 minutes until kick-off!
Stay right here for all the latest live updates from the game!
Wolves arriving earlier this evening
Proud day for the academy
They are 17-year-old striker Evan Ferguson, 19-year-old midfielder Marc Leonard and another 19-year-old in the form of centre back Ed Turns.
What the Wolves' fans think
Reaction from the home fans
No Fabio Silva for Wolves
Also watching on from the sidelines will be Adama Traore, while Hwang Hee-Chan will be the front man alongside 21-year-old Francisco Trincao.
Maupay absent for Brighton
Elsewhere in the side, Tariq Lamptey continues to start at right back after multiple impressive performances, although Alexis Mac Allister remains on the bench.
Wolverhampton Wanderers Starting XI
Brighton & Hove Albion Starting XI
Things to look out for
Brighton's record of 10 games without a win equals a club record, which would be broken tonight if they fail to pick up three points.
But only the top three sides have lost fewer games than Brighton this season (3).
Meanwhile Wolves could equal a top-flight club record of five games without scoring if they don't find the back of the net this evening.
They have won just once on a Wednesday in the Premier League previously, that coming 11 years ago against Liverpool.
A look around the Amex...
Another postponed game elsewhere
It's due to a rising number of cases among the teams, but the extremely late notice has come as something of a shock.
As for this game, it seems for now as if it will be going ahead with the players recently arriving at the stadium, though we'll be sure to bring you any updates.
Welcome!
We'll have team news for you in just under half an hour's time, so stay right here for all the latest updates!
Tune in here for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Do not miss a detail of the match Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time does the game kick-off across the world?
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Australia (Sydney): 6:30 AM
Japan: 4:30 AM
USA (New York): 2:30 PM
What time does the game kick-off?
The kick-off itself is at 7:30 PM GMT, and you can follow all the action right here on VAVEL.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction
However, with Brighton still looking for a first win since September, and Wolves only narrowly losing out to Manchester City and Liverpool recently, I think the visitors will bring home three points.
It won’t be easy, but I can see Bruno Lage’s men edging an exciting contest by a small margin of 3-2 at the full time whistle.
Latest games between Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers
Two of those even ended 0-0, though they were both at Molineux, with the two stalemates at the Amex being more exciting 2-2 and 3-3 draws respectively.
That said, near the end of last season, Wolves came out victorious thanks to a late winner from Morgan Gibbs-White, though they’ll be hoping for a more comfortable three points on Wednesday night.
Key player from Wolverhampton Wanderers - Hwang Hee-Chan
The South Korean was brought in to partner Raul Jimenez but has actually scored more goals than his Mexican counterpart so far this campaign.
Critics may point to his lack of chance creation - he hasn’t managed an assist yet - but for an out and out striker, goals are undoubtedly the main priority, and he is delivering on that.
Key player from Brighton & Hove Albion - Neal Maupay
The 25-year-old has notched up six goals so far this season, with them coming at crucial times for his side, such as the two last-minute equalisers against West Ham United and Southampton recently.
It’s worth noting he’s also acquired the joint-second most yellow cards amongst his teammates, with four, but if he is in the mood then he can be tough to stop for any opposition.
Probable line-ups of Wolverhampton Wanderers
- After being sent off in the previous game, Raul Jimenez will be unavailable for this one
- Other absences include Pedro Neto and Jonny as they continue to recover from injury
- It may be that due to rotation Joao Moutinho is rested for this one too
Predicted XI
Sa; Kilman, Coady, Skiss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Hwang, Trincao
Probable line-ups of Brighton & Hove Albion
- Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster are both out with injuries
- Absent due to suspension is Shane Duffy after he picked up too many yellow cards
- In more positive news, Leandro Trossard and Joel Veltman could both return to the side
Predicted XI Sanchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Burn, Cucurella; Bissouma, Groß; MacAllister, Trossard, March; Maupay
Who is the referee and his assistants?
On fourth official duties is set to beDavid Coote , while the VAR is Craig Pawson , his assistant being Stuart Burt .
Wolves: Looking to climb higher
While it may not have been the perfect start - draws against the likes of Norwich City and Burnley are notable disappointments - it’s been by no means poor either.
They are pushing for potential European football, which is no mean feat considering they were only promoted from the Championship a few years ago.
Their most recent game was a frustrating 1-0 loss to Manchester City, after Raul Jimenez was sent off in the first half, but their defensive resilience throughout was one small positive from the match.
Brighton: Mixed Fortunes on the South Coast
However, there has been some murmurs of discontent at Brighton, with boos even being heard after a fairly respectable draw with Leeds United a fortnight ago.
That said, being without a win in ten league games - the last of which was in September - is hardly the most inspiring statistic, and perhaps points to some attacking deficiencies in the side.
It’s been three draws in a row in their previous three games, the last of which came away at Southampton, as a result of their fixture against Tottenham Hotspur being postponed.
The match will be played at the Amex Stadium
It’s a fairly modern ground, only opened in July 2011 after a construction process which took a little under three years and certainly looks the part for a Premier League quality stadium.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the 2021 Premier League match: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live updates!
It’s another busy midweek period in the English top flight with all teams in action, with this one coming live from the South Coast in what is set to be an intriguing battle.
Thanks for joining me this evening, I’ve been Noah Robson and I’ll see you again soon here on VAVEL!