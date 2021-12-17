As It Happened: Arsenal dominate injury-hit Leeds United

ADVERTISEMENT
Arsenal: What It Means
The attack was absolutely lethal at times, opening up the Leeds defence with ease and Arsenal fans will, if anything, be a little disappointed they didn't score even more.
One minor negative will be the lack of a clean sheet but on a night where they showed their attacking potential to such a degree, that will go down as a footnote in an otherwise strong performance.
Leeds United: What It Means
While Bielsa’s allies may point to the fact he had to deal with a huge number of injury and COVID-related issues, the showing was still extremely disappointing at times.
They did show some fight in the second 45 minutes, looking briefly as if they would get back into the game, but in the end Leeds’ makeshift back four was no match for Arsenal’s attacking potency.
All the best photos
The key stats from the game
Shots: 8-15
On Target: 2-12
Possession: 51%-49%
Corners: 1-4
Fouls: 11-8
Saves: 8-1
Yellow Cards: 3-1
One for the record books
Match Summary
The first half was absolutely dominated by the away team, with Arteta watching on in joy as Martinelli got a brace in just over ten minutes, including an excellent chipped finish.
Arsenal kept pushing forwards for the rest of the first half and were rewarded when Saka added a third for the visitors, with them in total control at the halfway point.
Leeds did come out fighting in the second half, getting a goal back from the penalty spot through Raphinha but a goal from Smith-Rowe secured the victory for the visitors in the end.
Player of the Match: Gabriel Martinelli
The 20-year-old was electric going forwards, and his excellent finish for the second goal (an exquisite chip over Meslier) means he’s my player of the match for today.
FULL TIME: Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal
It was a hectic first half with the visitors three goals ahead by the interval thanks in no small part to some very poor defending from the home side throughout the first 45 minutes.
There was a short time in which it seemed like Leeds might have a chance of getting back into the game, but a Smith-Rowe goal meant the North London side left with another victory.
Excellent support from them.
GOAL!: Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal
Smith-Rowe gets on the end of a pass from Odegaard and fires home excellently to give Arsenal their fourth and firmly put the game to bed.
It may end up just being a consolation, but it could also be the start of an incredible comeback for Leeds.
GOAL!: Leeds United 1-3 Arsenal
The Brazilian fires past Ramsdale and gives Leeds a fighting chance as we approach the final 15 minutes here at Elland Road.
Game on!
Ben White takes down Joe Gelhardt with an extremely rash challenge, and the hosts have a glimmer of hope here.
Meslier wasn't getting there, that's for sure.
Odd.
In other news, Dallas is back on the pitch and seems to be OK for now.
And now he's crouched down by the touchline with an apparent injury.
You just get the sense this game might not be over yet.
Leeds just showing a little more fight in the early stages of this second half.
Hard to see how that's too different from Xhaka's a few moments ago in all honesty...
The Brazilian, worryingly for Leeds, is still down.
Not a bad record...
The half time stats
Shots: 5-12
On Target: 1-11
Possession: 48%-52%
Corners: 1-2
Fouls: 5-3
Saves: 8-1
Yellow Cards: 0-0
HALF TIME: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal
Leeds have looked utterly shambolic in defence and really haven't created much at all up front either, with the visitors defending well too.
If they don't get their act together in the second half, this could get seriously bad for Marcelo Bielsa.
Meslier has been saving his team over and over again, making two more blocks in the past minute or so.
This could get very ugly if they don't fix up in the second half.
Not what we want to see.
GOAL!: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal
It's chaotic defending once again as Saka gets a shot away which is deflected off of Klich and the ball ends up in the back of the net.
After a quick VAR check for offside, the goal stands and Arsenal are three to the good.
A great move from Arsenal as they move the ball across the box from Saka, to Odegaard and finally to Lacazette but the striker sees his shot blocked.
Arsenal look lethal going forwards.
The game continues regardless.
And now, to compound Leeds' problems, he looks to be grimacing.
Things couldn't get much worse here for the home side.
They've just made a change though, with Jack Harrison leaving the field, with an apparent injury, in place of Summerville.
GOAL!: Leeds United 0-2 Arsenal
It's a brilliant counter attack from the visitors as Xhaka plays him in down the middle, but he still has a lot to do as he holds strong and chips Meslier.
Excellent goal.
A comfortable save for Meslier, though.
Best chance of the game for the home side so far.
Kieran Tierney is allowed to drift into the box unchallenged from the left hand side and if not for a strong hand from Meslier it would've been two.
Marcelo Bielsa will not happy to see his side concede that goal.
GOAL!: Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal race forward on the attack and Xhaka initially goes down looking for a penalty, but Leeds fail to clear the ball and Martinelli takes full advantage, firing the ball home.
In all honesty, it's what they've deserved.
Let's hope for more!
What a start to this game!
Lacazette gets in one-on-one with Meslier after a pass from Odegaard and sees his effort saved, but it goes right into the path of Saka who should score but somehow misses the target.
Then, moments later, Meslier makes a great save again, this time from Partey!
KICK-OFF: Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal
Teams emerging from the tunnel
Desperate times...
An interesting statistic
Reminder: Pre-Match Prediction
'Realistically, based off of both the current league table and the form of both of these sides, there can only really be one winner on the face of it heading into this one.
That's not to say Leeds won't spring a surprise on Arsenal - they are certainly capable of doing so - but it would be foolish to bet against Arteta's side at the moment.
As such, I'm going with a 3-0 win to the visitors which, while it may sound optimistic, isn't particularly outrageous when you consider Leeds' recent result against Man City.'
Players out for the warm-up
The state of play
1. Manchester City - 41 points
2. Liverpool - 40 points
3. Chelsea - 37 points
4. Arsenal - 29 points
5. West Ham United - 28 points
6. Manchester United - 27 points
7. Tottenham Hotspur - 25 points
[...]
13. Brighton & Hove Albion - 20 points
14. Everton - 19 points
15. Southampton - 17 points
16. Leeds United - 16 points
17. Watford - 13 points
18. Burnley - 11 points
19. Newcastle United - 10 points
Adam Forshaw speaking to Sky Sports
Visitors arriving earlier
🤩 The boys are in the building...
Arsenal's Team
They've named an unchanged team from their win in midweek against West Ham United, with Alexandre Lacazette starting up front once again and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not in the squad due to his latest disciplinary breach.
That said, there is some breaking news, with the club revealing a few minutes ago that Sambi Lokonga isn't with the team due to him testing positive.
Leeds United's Team
He has managed it, but not without making some drastic decisions, including giving a first ever Premier League start to 20-year-old Cody Drameh at right back.
Looking at the substitutes bench, the picture arguably gets even more desperate, with various youth team players being called up temporarily simply to fulfil the match.
Arsenal Starting XI
Leeds United Starting XI
Team news in five minutes!
This evening's venue...
We're here 👋
Leeds arrive at Elland Road
Covid Situation
Man United vs Brighton
Aston Villa vs Burnley
Southampton vs Brentford
Watford vs Crystal Palace
West Ham United vs Norwich City
Everton vs Leicester City
Note: The Aston Villa vs Burnley match was postponed today at 1pm.
Welcome!
There's now only four scheduled matches for this gameweek (and even that number isn't certain), so join me for what may be one of the last games for some time...
What time does the game kick-off across the world?
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Australia (Sydney): 4:30 AM
Japan: 2:30 AM
USA (New York): 12:30 PM
What time does the game kick-off?
Kick-off itself is scheduled for 5:30 PM GMT, on a day which now only has two fixtures in the Premier League, owing to multiple postponements.
Leeds United vs Arsenal Prediction
That's not to say Leeds won't spring a surprise on Arsenal - they are certainly capable of doing so - but it would be foolish to bet against Arteta's side at the moment.
As such, I'm going with a 3-0 win to the visitors which, while it may sound optimistic, isn't particularly outrageous when you consider Leeds' recent result against Man City.
Latest games between Leeds United and Arsenal
That came all the way back in May 2003, but since then it's gone the way of the North London side on all but two occasions, when they've played out draws.
Most recently the teams faced one another in the Carabao Cup, when Arsenal beat Bielsa's side 2-0 thanks to goals from Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah in October of this year.
Key Player from Arsenal - Emile Smith Rowe
The 21-year-old has been an integral part of Arsenal's season so far, matching the goal tally of former captain Aubameyang, and getting three more than Alexandre Lacazette.
He, along with Bukayo Saka, have been somewhat running the show at the Emirates, and Gunners' fans will hope that continues again on Saturday evening.
Key Player from Leeds United - Raphinha
He is the club's top scorer this campaign, with seven goals - an astonishing five more than the next-highest, with those coming in just 15 games.
Just one assist is a statistic he will want to improve, but being the main goalscoring threat in a struggling team is, for now, where his priorities should remain.
Arsenal: Quietly rising up the ranks
- Sead Kolasinac remains out with a long-term ankle injury
- It remains to be seen whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return to the side after being stripped of the captaincy
- Otherwise, Arteta has a fully fit squad to choose from
Predicted XI
Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Saka, Partey, Xhaka, Martinelli; Odegaard; Lacazette
Probable line-ups of Leeds United
- Jamie Shackleton 'has a problem in his achilles', so will be unavailable
- Also absent will be Dan James due to 'a problem in his abductor muscles'
- Robin Koch will be in the squad but may not start the game
Meslier; Koch, Ayling, Llorente, Dallas; Forshaw, Klich; Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison; Gelhardt
Who is the referee and his assistants?
The fourth official will be John Brooks, while on VAR duty it will be Michael Oliver, being assisted by Sian Massey-Ellis.
Arsenal: Quietly rising up the ranks
It's no secret that last season was well below the expectations of most supporters, with them ending the 2020/21 campaign in a dismal 8th place - just two points ahead of their opponents on Saturday night in fact.
Even back in August of this season things seemed to be disastrous with three losses in the first three league games and yet, to his credit, Arteta has managed to turn things around.
They now sit 4th in the Premier League - somewhere they haven't been for over a year - and do genuinely appear to have turned into an exciting team to watch, especially after a big win against West Ham United in midweek.
Leeds United: Second Season Struggles
Adding to the impressive nature of their strategy was the fact they had only been promoted to the Premier League that season, after an absence of 16 years.
And yet, in this campaign, things appear to have hit a rather large bump in the road, with the club finding themselves in 16th place, just five points off of the relegation zone.
Most recently, a huge 7-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City did raise some questions over the boss's future, but it seems as though he will remain to try and turn the tide in this upcoming game.
The match will be played at Elland Road
It's a classic English football ground, home to Leeds since their formation in 1919, with the stadium itself being even older, completed in 1897 - though with plenty of renovations since then.
