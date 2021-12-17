As It Happened: Arsenal dominate injury-hit Leeds United
LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Arsenal at Elland Road on December 18, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

19:4710 hours ago

Thanks for following!

That brings to an end this live page covering Leeds United vs Arsenal in the Premier League, where the away side came out on top on Saturday evening.

Thanks for joining me today, I've been Noah Robson and I'll hopefully see you again soon here on VAVEL!

19:4610 hours ago

Check out the match highlights below

19:2910 hours ago

Arsenal: What It Means

On the other hand, this was a brilliant win for Mikel Arteta and his team, meaning they increase their lead above fifth place (although they have played an extra game).

The attack was absolutely lethal at times, opening up the Leeds defence with ease and Arsenal fans will, if anything, be a little disappointed they didn't score even more.

One minor negative will be the lack of a clean sheet but on a night where they showed their attacking potential to such a degree, that will go down as a footnote in an otherwise strong performance.

19:2610 hours ago

Leeds United: What It Means

For Leeds, this was, in truth, another very poor performance, especially in the defensive third, right throughout the entire 90 minutes, but most obviously in the first half.

While Bielsa’s allies may point to the fact he had to deal with a huge number of injury and COVID-related issues, the showing was still extremely disappointing at times.

They did show some fight in the second 45 minutes, looking briefly as if they would get back into the game, but in the end Leeds’ makeshift back four was no match for Arsenal’s attacking potency.

19:2610 hours ago

All the best photos

19:2510 hours ago

The key stats from the game

Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal

Shots: 8-15

On Target: 2-12

Possession: 51%-49%

Corners: 1-4

Fouls: 11-8

Saves: 8-1

Yellow Cards: 3-1

19:2410 hours ago

One for the record books

19:2410 hours ago

Match Summary

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal defeated Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United with ease after excellent attacking play from the visitors right throughout the entire 90 minutes.

The first half was absolutely dominated by the away team, with Arteta watching on in joy as Martinelli got a brace in just over ten minutes, including an excellent chipped finish.

Arsenal kept pushing forwards for the rest of the first half and were rewarded when Saka added a third for the visitors, with them in total control at the halfway point.

Leeds did come out fighting in the second half, getting a goal back from the penalty spot through Raphinha but a goal from Smith-Rowe secured the victory for the visitors in the end.

19:2310 hours ago

Player of the Match: Gabriel Martinelli

There was lots of quality on show in the Arsenal attack this evening, but the one player who shone above the rest was undoubtedly Gabriel Martinelli, as he picked up two goals in the first half.

The 20-year-old was electric going forwards, and his excellent finish for the second goal (an exquisite chip over Meslier) means he’s my player of the match for today.

19:2310 hours ago

FULL TIME: Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal

The referee brings the game to a close and it’s three points for Arsenal after a strong performance against a heavily rotated Leeds United side at Elland Road.

It was a hectic first half with the visitors three goals ahead by the interval thanks in no small part to some very poor defending from the home side throughout the first 45 minutes.

There was a short time in which it seemed like Leeds might have a chance of getting back into the game, but a Smith-Rowe goal meant the North London side left with another victory.

19:2210 hours ago

90+3: Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal

Despite the scoreline, there's still a brilliant noise coming rom the Leeds fans at Elland Road.

Excellent support from them.

19:1910 hours ago

90: Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal

There's going to be three additional minutes at the end of this second half here.
19:1710 hours ago

88: Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal

It's all getting a bit feisty here at Elland Road with Robin Koch picking up a yellow for a needless foul.
19:1510 hours ago

85: Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal

Just after that goal, Arteta made his side's final change, taking off Odegaard for Nuno Tavares.
19:1410 hours ago

GOAL!: Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal

That should finish it!

Smith-Rowe gets on the end of a pass from Odegaard and fires home excellently to give Arsenal their fourth and firmly put the game to bed.

19:1110 hours ago

82: Leeds United 1-3 Arsenal

Another change for Leeds as Summerville is replaced by Liam McCarron.
19:0810 hours ago

78: Leeds United 1-3 Arsenal

Changes for both sides as Saka leaves the pitch for Smith-Rowe and Klich departs for Greenwood.
19:0510 hours ago

76: Leeds United 1-3 Arsenal

That makes things much more interesting for the remainder of this game.

It may end up just being a consolation, but it could also be the start of an incredible comeback for Leeds.

19:0410 hours ago

GOAL!: Leeds United 1-3 Arsenal

Raphinha gets one back!

The Brazilian fires past Ramsdale and gives Leeds a fighting chance as we approach the final 15 minutes here at Elland Road.

Game on!

19:0310 hours ago

74: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

Penalty to Leeds!

Ben White takes down Joe Gelhardt with an extremely rash challenge, and the hosts have a glimmer of hope here.

19:0210 hours ago

73: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

Roberts has another effort from long range but once again it's very tame and doesn't cause any trouble for Ramsdale.
19:0010 hours ago

71: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

Leeds have done a better job of containing the Arsenal attack in this second half and have looked more threatening in the attack themselves too, but have no goals to show for it yet.
18:5710 hours ago

68: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

After some neat interplay Saka gets a shot away and it goes a whisker wide of the post.

Meslier wasn't getting there, that's for sure.

18:5311 hours ago

64: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

Mikel Arteta makes his first change of the game as Tomiyasu goes down injured and then departs for Cedric Soares.
18:5111 hours ago

62: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

Leeds look to have won a free kick on the edge of the box with the referee seeming to stop play but he then changes his mind and lets the game continue.

Odd.

18:4811 hours ago

59: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

Tyler Roberts twists around on the edge of the box well but the shot he eventually gets away flies far over the bar.

In other news, Dallas is back on the pitch and seems to be OK for now.

18:4611 hours ago

57: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

Stuart Dallas picks up a yellow card for pulling Tomiyasu back as he looked to be away.

And now he's crouched down by the touchline with an apparent injury.

18:4511 hours ago

56: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

Klich fires a dangerous ball across the box but no Leeds players can get on the end of it.

You just get the sense this game might not be over yet.

18:4311 hours ago

54: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

Meslier charges off his line to prevent Martinelli from getting to the ball.

Leeds just showing a little more fight in the early stages of this second half.

18:4111 hours ago

52: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

Gelhardt picks up the first yellow card of the game for a foul on Tomiyasu.

Hard to see how that's too different from Xhaka's a few moments ago in all honesty...

18:3911 hours ago

50: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

Xhaka gets himself some attention from both the home fans and the referee after first not standing back from a free kick and then fouling Raphinha.

The Brazilian, worryingly for Leeds, is still down.

18:3611 hours ago

47: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

Two early corners from Arsenal and the visitors defending doesn't looked to have improved a whole lot, with the clearances desperate on both occasions.
18:3411 hours ago

46: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

We're back underway at Elland Road with Arsenal getting us going for another 45 minutes.
18:2911 hours ago

18:2311 hours ago

The half time stats

Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

Shots: 5-12

On Target: 1-11

Possession: 48%-52%

Corners: 1-2

Fouls: 5-3

Saves: 8-1

Yellow Cards: 0-0

18:1811 hours ago

HALF TIME: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

That brings to a close this first half at Elland Road, and it has been absolutely dominated by the away side who are 3-0 up at the interval.

Leeds have looked utterly shambolic in defence and really haven't created much at all up front either, with the visitors defending well too.

If they don't get their act together in the second half, this could get seriously bad for Marcelo Bielsa.

18:1511 hours ago

45+1: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

There's going to be three minutes of added time at the end of this first half.
18:1411 hours ago

45: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

This is absolutely abysmal defending from the home side.

Meslier has been saving his team over and over again, making two more blocks in the past minute or so.

This could get very ugly if they don't fix up in the second half.

18:1411 hours ago

44: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

Just to update you on that earlier situation with the referee, it appears to be explained by the fact he told the Arsenal players not to celebrate that third goal in front of a certain section of Leeds fans.

Not what we want to see.

18:1311 hours ago

GOAL!: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

Saka gets a third for Arsenal!

It's chaotic defending once again as Saka gets a shot away which is deflected off of Klich and the ball ends up in the back of the net.

After a quick VAR check for offside, the goal stands and Arsenal are three to the good.

18:0811 hours ago

39: Leeds United 0-2 Arsenal

This is better from Leeds as they have an extended length of time on the ball, but they haven't been able to carve out any clear opportunities with it so far.
18:0511 hours ago

35: Leeds United 0-2 Arsenal

Brilliant save from Meslier!

A great move from Arsenal as they move the ball across the box from Saka, to Odegaard and finally to Lacazette but the striker sees his shot blocked.

Arsenal look lethal going forwards.

18:0311 hours ago

34: Leeds United 0-2 Arsenal

Not too sure what's happened, but the referee has just gone over to speak to some of the coaching staff and the fourth official, apparently gesturing to a member of the crowd.

The game continues regardless.

18:0211 hours ago

32: Leeds United 0-2 Arsenal

Tyler Roberts shoots from the edge of the box but it is nowhere near troubling Ramsdale.

And now, to compound Leeds' problems, he looks to be grimacing.

Things couldn't get much worse here for the home side.

18:0011 hours ago

31: Leeds United 0-2 Arsenal

Without wanting to count Bielsa's side out too early, they have looked to be in a total mess at the back for this opening half an hour, and you fear it could get worse.

They've just made a change though, with Jack Harrison leaving the field, with an apparent injury, in place of Summerville.

17:5911 hours ago

GOAL!: Leeds United 0-2 Arsenal

Martinelli gets his second!

It's a brilliant counter attack from the visitors as Xhaka plays him in down the middle, but he still has a lot to do as he holds strong and chips Meslier.

Excellent goal.

17:5512 hours ago

26: Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal

Thomas Partey delivers one of his trademark long shots but, to most people's surprise, it's on target.

A comfortable save for Meslier, though.

17:5412 hours ago

25: Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal

Roberts plays a ball over the top to Raphinha who dribbles his way to be in line with the middle of the goal but he drags his shot wide.

Best chance of the game for the home side so far.

17:5312 hours ago

24: Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal

Leeds look all over the place at the moment.

Kieran Tierney is allowed to drift into the box unchallenged from the left hand side and if not for a strong hand from Meslier it would've been two.

17:5112 hours ago

22: Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal

An almost comical passage of play there as a poor pass from Ayling towards Raphinha results in the Brazilian getting tangles up with Gabriel, and the referee blows for a foul against the home side.
17:5112 hours ago

21: Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal

Raphinha attempts an extremely audacious chip from the halfway line, seeing Ramsdale off of his line, but it never comes close to troubling the Arsenal goalkeeper.
17:4812 hours ago

19: Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal

Stuart Dallas takes a ball to the back of the head after Saka attempts a shot with the Leeds man on the ground.
17:4812 hours ago

18: Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal

That goal, while it required the run towards the box by Saka initially, was more of a Leeds disaster in defence than Arsenal excellence in attack.

Marcelo Bielsa will not happy to see his side concede that goal.

17:4612 hours ago

GOAL!: Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal

Martinelli gets the opener!

Arsenal race forward on the attack and Xhaka initially goes down looking for a penalty, but Leeds fail to clear the ball and Martinelli takes full advantage, firing the ball home.

In all honesty, it's what they've deserved.

17:4212 hours ago

13: Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal

Things have calmed down slightly since that chaotic opening few minutes, with both sides having fairly lengthy periods of possession - though it's undoubtedly Arsenal who are more in control.
17:4012 hours ago

11: Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal

Leeds work it carefully in the final third but chances to get the ball in the box are few and far between at the moment for them.
17:3712 hours ago

8: Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal

In a way, these opening few minutes summarise Leeds United - utterly chaotic, but very entertaining.

Let's hope for more!

17:3512 hours ago

5: Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal

Tierney shoots from range but it's easily held onto by Meslier, who's been thoroughly involved in the action so far.
17:3412 hours ago

4: Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal

Saka dribbles into the penalty area but again can't sort his feet out and the ball goes out for a goal kick.

What a start to this game!

17:3312 hours ago

3: Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal

Incredible!

Lacazette gets in one-on-one with Meslier after a pass from Odegaard and sees his effort saved, but it goes right into the path of Saka who should score but somehow misses the target.

Then, moments later, Meslier makes a great save again, this time from Partey!

17:3112 hours ago

1: Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal

Stuart Dallas snatches the ball off of Saka and charges forwards on the left hand side, eventually winning a corner for his side, with Raphinha heading the cross over.
17:3012 hours ago

KICK-OFF: Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal

It's Leeds United who get the game going, and the home side will be kicking from left to right during this opening 45 minutes.
17:2612 hours ago

Teams emerging from the tunnel

The two sides are now emerging from the tunnel onto the pitch (I think it's the teams, it's pretty foggy at Elland Road) and kick off is almost here.
17:2512 hours ago

If this doesn't show the extent of Leeds' injury crisis, I'm not sure what will.
17:2012 hours ago

17:1412 hours ago

Reminder: Pre-Match Prediction

Here's my pre-match prediction ahead of this evening's game:

'Realistically, based off of both the current league table and the form of both of these sides, there can only really be one winner on the face of it heading into this one.

That's not to say Leeds won't spring a surprise on Arsenal - they are certainly capable of doing so - but it would be foolish to bet against Arteta's side at the moment.

As such, I'm going with a 3-0 win to the visitors which, while it may sound optimistic, isn't particularly outrageous when you consider Leeds' recent result against Man City.'

17:0812 hours ago

Players out for the warm-up

17:0212 hours ago

The state of play

Here's what the Premier League table looks like for both teams going into this one...

1. Manchester City - 41 points

2. Liverpool - 40 points

3. Chelsea - 37 points

4. Arsenal - 29 points

5. West Ham United - 28 points

6. Manchester United - 27 points

7. Tottenham Hotspur - 25 points

[...]

13. Brighton & Hove Albion - 20 points

14. Everton - 19 points

15. Southampton - 17 points

16. Leeds United - 16 points

17. Watford - 13 points

18. Burnley - 11 points

19. Newcastle United - 10 points

16:5613 hours ago

Adam Forshaw speaking to Sky Sports

16:5013 hours ago

Visitors arriving earlier

16:4413 hours ago

Arsenal's Team

In total contrast, it appears that Arsenal are pretty much the last team left in the league that haven't had a huge COVID outbreak or injury crisis, or both in conjunction.

They've named an unchanged team from their win in midweek against West Ham United, with Alexandre Lacazette starting up front once again and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not in the squad due to his latest disciplinary breach.

That said, there is some breaking news, with the club revealing a few minutes ago that Sambi Lokonga isn't with the team due to him testing positive.

16:3813 hours ago

Leeds United's Team

For Marcelo Bielsa, trying to scrape together enough players to put out a team must've been a pretty thankless task at times, thanks to a combination of injuries and COVID.

He has managed it, but not without making some drastic decisions, including giving a first ever Premier League start to 20-year-old Cody Drameh at right back.

Looking at the substitutes bench, the picture arguably gets even more desperate, with various youth team players being called up temporarily simply to fulfil the match.

16:3013 hours ago

Arsenal Starting XI

... and here's how the visitors line up.
16:3013 hours ago

Leeds United Starting XI

Here's the home side's team...
16:2513 hours ago

Team news in five minutes!

We'll bring you the two teams in just under five minutes time, and there's a good chance there'll be some new names on the Leeds side.

16:2013 hours ago

This evening's venue...

16:1413 hours ago

Leeds arrive at Elland Road

There might not be very many of them due to injuries and COVID, but the home side have arrived at the ground...
16:0813 hours ago

Covid Situation

So, what matches have been postponed this weekend then?

Man United vs Brighton

Aston Villa vs Burnley

Southampton vs Brentford

Watford vs Crystal Palace

West Ham United vs Norwich City

Everton vs Leicester City

Note: The Aston Villa vs Burnley match was postponed today at 1pm.

16:0213 hours ago

Welcome!

Good afternoon and welcome to this live coverage of a Premier League game - something of a rarity this weekend.

There's now only four scheduled matches for this gameweek (and even that number isn't certain), so join me for what may be one of the last games for some time...

22:17a day ago

Tune in here for Leeds United vs Arsenal

That's all for now ahead of this tasty Premier League tie on Saturday night at Elland Road as we continue in this busy festive period of football.

Do not miss a detail of the match Leeds United vs Arsenal live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

22:12a day ago

What time does the game kick-off across the world?

India: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Australia (Sydney): 4:30 AM

Japan: 2:30 AM

USA (New York): 12:30 PM

22:07a day ago

What time does the game kick-off?

This game is set to be shown live on Sky Sports for viewers who are in the UK, with coverage of the game set to start at 5:00 PM GMT.

Kick-off itself is scheduled for 5:30 PM GMT, on a day which now only has two fixtures in the Premier League, owing to multiple postponements.

22:02a day ago

Leeds United vs Arsenal Prediction

Realistically, based off of both the current league table and the form of both of these sides, there can only really be one winner on the face of it heading into this one.

That's not to say Leeds won't spring a surprise on Arsenal - they are certainly capable of doing so - but it would be foolish to bet against Arteta's side at the moment.

As such, I'm going with a 3-0 win to the visitors which, while it may sound optimistic, isn't particularly outrageous when you consider Leeds' recent result against Man City.

21:57a day ago

Latest games between Leeds United and Arsenal

Looking over the most recent games between these sides and it paints a pretty torrid picture for Leeds United fans, with them without a win in 11 games against the Gunners.

That came all the way back in May 2003, but since then it's gone the way of the North London side on all but two occasions, when they've played out draws.

Most recently the teams faced one another in the Carabao Cup, when Arsenal beat Bielsa's side 2-0 thanks to goals from Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah in October of this year.

21:52a day ago

Key Player from Arsenal - Emile Smith Rowe

Speaking of a forward with seven goals (and indeed their club's top scorer), the player to look out for from the visitors is undoubtedly Emile Smith Rowe.

The 21-year-old has been an integral part of Arsenal's season so far, matching the goal tally of former captain Aubameyang, and getting three more than Alexandre Lacazette.

He, along with Bukayo Saka, have been somewhat running the show at the Emirates, and Gunners' fans will hope that continues again on Saturday evening.

21:47a day ago

Key Player from Leeds United - Raphinha

For the home side, there has been one player in particular who has stood out above the rest of his teammates and that is the Brazilian forward Raphinha.

He is the club's top scorer this campaign, with seven goals - an astonishing five more than the next-highest, with those coming in just 15 games.

Just one assist is a statistic he will want to improve, but being the main goalscoring threat in a struggling team is, for now, where his priorities should remain.

21:42a day ago

Arsenal: Quietly rising up the ranks

Team News of Arsenal
  • Sead Kolasinac remains out with a long-term ankle injury
  • It remains to be seen whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return to the side after being stripped of the captaincy
  • Otherwise, Arteta has a fully fit squad to choose from

Predicted XI

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Saka, Partey, Xhaka, Martinelli; Odegaard; Lacazette

21:37a day ago

Probable line-ups of Leeds United

Team News of Leeds United
  • Jamie Shackleton 'has a problem in his achilles', so will be unavailable
  • Also absent will be Dan James due to 'a problem in his abductor muscles'
  • Robin Koch will be in the squad but may not start the game

Predicted XI

Meslier; Koch, Ayling, Llorente, Dallas; Forshaw, Klich; Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison; Gelhardt

21:32a day ago

Who is the referee and his assistants?

The referee for Leeds United vs Arsenal will be Andre Marriner, with his assistants being Eddie Smart and Scott Ledger.

The fourth official will be John Brooks, while on VAR duty it will be Michael Oliver, being assisted by Sian Massey-Ellis.

21:27a day ago

Arsenal: Quietly rising up the ranks

In a way, the pattern mentioned regarding Leeds United is the opposite to that of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who are undergoing something of a renaissance at present.

It's no secret that last season was well below the expectations of most supporters, with them ending the 2020/21 campaign in a dismal 8th place - just two points ahead of their opponents on Saturday night in fact.

Even back in August of this season things seemed to be disastrous with three losses in the first three league games and yet, to his credit, Arteta has managed to turn things around.

They now sit 4th in the Premier League - somewhere they haven't been for over a year - and do genuinely appear to have turned into an exciting team to watch, especially after a big win against West Ham United in midweek.

21:22a day ago

Leeds United: Second Season Struggles

Just last season, Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United were being praised every week for their exciting brand of football, it being fast-paced and tenacious throughout every game.

Adding to the impressive nature of their strategy was the fact they had only been promoted to the Premier League that season, after an absence of 16 years.

And yet, in this campaign, things appear to have hit a rather large bump in the road, with the club finding themselves in 16th place, just five points off of the relegation zone.

Most recently, a huge 7-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City did raise some questions over the boss's future, but it seems as though he will remain to try and turn the tide in this upcoming game.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on December 05, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on December 05, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

 

21:17a day ago

The match will be played at Elland Road

The Leeds United vs Arsenal match will be played at Elland Road, in Leeds, with a capacity of 37,792 people.

It's a classic English football ground, home to Leeds since their formation in 1919, with the stadium itself being even older, completed in 1897 - though with plenty of renovations since then.

21:12a day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the 2021 Premier League match: Leeds United vs Arsenal live updates!

My name is Noah Robson and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

The top flight fixtures have been cut down drastically this weekend due to covid, but this game is still set to go ahead  at Elland Road.

