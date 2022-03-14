As it happened: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks for joining the live blog today. That concludes our coverage of Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid
A dominant performance at wing-back
Marcos Llorente's game by numbers vs. Man Utd:
45 touches
10 possessions won
5 passes in the final third
4 tackles made (=most)
4 duels won
2 final third entries
1 clearance
1 touch in the opp. box
Strong at wing-back. 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/R6eD3Yq50s — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 15, 2022
A great result for the visitors
Old Trafford.
Where dreams come true pic.twitter.com/kA7KPePtFV — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 15, 2022
An all-round performance
Antoine Griezmann has made more tackles (4) than any other player on the pitch at Old Trafford.
Peak Simeone Griezzy. 🤙#UCL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 15, 2022
Full Time: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Despite the result, it was a positive performance from the Red Devils, as they looked dangerous throughout. However, they simply couldn't break down the blue wall at the back for Atletico.
Renan Lodi's header just before half-time proved to be the difference between the two sides.
The result sees United's season all but end, they must turn it around as they prepare to take on Leicester on April 2nd.
90+4'
90+2'
90'
89'
Joao Felix is also replaced by Felipe.
86'
83'
Juan Mata also came on to replace Harry Maguire.
81'
79'
76' GREAT CHANCE!
74'
In the mean time, Edinson Cavani replaces Fred.
72'
Somehow, Herrera escapes a yellow card.
69'
64'
The whipped cross flew just over United heads. Alongside this, Rashford replaces Elanga, Pogba replaces Fernandes and Matic replaces McTominay.
62'
58' CHANCE!
The full-back switched the ball to Sancho, who struck the ball deliciously on the volley.
His strike whistled inches over Oblak's crossbar.
52'
De Gea's clearance can only find de Paul, but his shot was comfortable for the Spaniard.
48'
The Englishman looked to cut inside his man and find an accompanying Elanga, but the ball was cut out well.
46' CLOSE!
46'
A true delight
Atlético Madrid have scored six away goals in the Champions League this season:
◎ 2x Antoine Griezmann goals
◉ 2x Antoine Griezmann assists
The perfect cross with his weaker foot. #UCL pic.twitter.com/HUGvViI0uJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 15, 2022
A classy performance
Fred's first-half by numbers vs. Atlético Madrid:
100% tackle success
100% take-on success
36 touches
30 passes
5 x possession won
4 duels won
3 passes into final ⅓
2 take-ons completed
1 outrageous nutmeg
Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/5ueYEtoQvq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 15, 2022
Half-time: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid
It was a great start to the game by United. The home side came out with little fear, pressing high and playing some good football.
Anthony Elanga would have hoped to have done better from a few yards out following a Fernandes pass, but for Oblak's head the Red Devils would be 1-0 up.
Both goalkeepers have pulled off some good saves and we were looking to be going in level until Renan Lodi nodded in from close range.
45+1' GREAT SAVE
Oblak in goal did brilliantly to adjust himself and tip the shot away from danger.
Flying full-back
43'
Bruno Fernandes's ball in was cleared well by the Atletico defence.
41' GOAL!
A great pass from Koke into Joao Felix who finds a man over. The ball into the back post was met by an unmarked Lodi.
39'
33' DISALLOWED!
His cross had found Joao Felix who tapped in, the Portuguese forward though he'd grabbed the opener!
31'
It has been a confident display from the midfielder, so far being the brightest spark.
25'
22'
21'
18'
15' CLOSE!
13' GREAT CHANCE
Elanga's close range shot is stopped by Jan Oblak's face!
8'
3'
Kick-off
Anthony Elanga returns to the starting XI.
Ahead of the match.
Can Atletico plug their leaky defence?
A match for the taking.
Atletico Madrid: Line-up
🛡️ Men on a mission pic.twitter.com/V3i69822Od — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 15, 2022
Manchester United: Line-Up
🚨 LINE-UPS ARE IN! 🔥#MUFC | #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2022
Follow us every step of the way!
How to watch Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Live TV and Stream.
If you want to watch a stream directly you can do through the BT Sport app.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Atletico Madrid: Team News
Alongside Koke Geoffrey Kondogbia, Mario Hermoso and Stefan Savic have all been passed fit.
Atletico will, however, remain without Sime Vrsaljko, Thomas Lemar and Daniel Wass, all three ruled out with injury. The visitors will also be missing Matheus Cunha and Yannick Carrasco, the latter being suspended.
Manchester United: Team News
Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes were both also back in training, having sat out the 3-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur.
Striker Edinson Cavani also returns for selection having played himself into fitness on Saturday.
Embed from Getty Images