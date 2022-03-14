As it happened: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Image created by Adam Doyle / VAVEL

22:365 days ago

Thanks for joining the live blog today. That concludes our coverage of Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid

22:335 days ago

A dominant performance at wing-back

22:145 days ago

A great result for the visitors

22:005 days ago

An all-round performance

21:585 days ago

Full Time: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Another disappointing result for Manchester United as they fall to defeat to Atletico Madrid. 

Despite the result, it was a positive performance from the Red Devils, as they looked dangerous throughout. However, they simply couldn't break down the blue wall at the back for Atletico. 

Renan Lodi's header just before half-time proved to be the difference between the two sides. 

The result sees United's season all but end, they must turn it around as they prepare to take on Leicester on April 2nd.

21:546 days ago

90+4'

A final corner for Manchester United could only find the gloves of Jan Oblak. 
21:516 days ago

90+2'

Angel Correa replaces Antoine Griezmann for Atletico.
21:496 days ago

90'

The fourth official has indicated four minutes of added time.
21:496 days ago

89'

Darren Fletcher has picked up a yellow card for something said towards the fourth official.

Joao Felix is also replaced by Felipe.

21:466 days ago

86'

United have been throwing everyone forward in an attempt to grab the equaliser. Following a poor ball by Rashford, Dalot had no choice but to bring down De Paul, picking up a yellow card.
21:436 days ago

83'

Alex Telles' corner was flicked away by Savic, it found the feet of Dalot who whipped his shot just wide. 

Juan Mata also came on to replace Harry Maguire.

21:406 days ago

81'

Matic picks up a yellow card for throwing the ball at Joao Felix's head, as the Portuguese forward laid on the ground following a foul from Varane.
21:396 days ago

79'

Atletico's captain Koke departs for Geoffery Knodogbia. The Spaniard appears to be carrying a little knock.
21:366 days ago

76' GREAT CHANCE!

A beautifully whipped in free-kick by Telles finds the head of Varane. The Frenchman fires a header towards the goal, but an instinctive save from Oblak stops the equaliser.
21:346 days ago

74'

The referee stops play with United in a good position to score, for an injury to Llorente.

In the mean time, Edinson Cavani replaces Fred.

21:316 days ago

72'

Free-kick in a good position 30 yards out from goal, won by Raphael Varane. 

Somehow, Herrera escapes a yellow card.

21:296 days ago

69'

Lovely ball to Griezmann by Felix. The Frenchman attempted to lift the ball over De Gea, but he found himself in an offside position.
21:266 days ago

64'

Bruno Fernandes plays a brilliant ball in from a wide free-kick. 

The whipped cross flew just over United heads. Alongside this, Rashford replaces Elanga, Pogba replaces Fernandes and Matic replaces McTominay.

21:216 days ago

62'

Herrera released Lodi with a brilliant through-ball. The Brazilian flashes a cross past De Gea's goal and just past Felix's foot. 
21:196 days ago

58' CHANCE!

After 10 minutes of patient play, Elanga released Dalot in behind.

The full-back switched the ball to Sancho, who struck the ball deliciously on the volley. 

His strike whistled inches over Oblak's crossbar.

21:126 days ago

52'

Harry Maguire is pressured well by Joao Felix, forcing the centre-back to lay the ball off to his goalkeeper.

De Gea's clearance can only find de Paul, but his shot was comfortable for the Spaniard. 

21:086 days ago

48'

Jadon Sancho picked up the ball from Fred and had a lot space to run into.

The Englishman looked to cut inside his man and find an accompanying Elanga, but the ball was cut out well.

21:056 days ago

46' CLOSE!

Great piece of skill by Elanga on the Manchester United right. The Swede beat his man delightfully and shot narrowly wide of Oblak's goal. 
21:046 days ago

46'

No changes for either side and the Red Devils get us back underway here.
21:006 days ago

A true delight

20:566 days ago

A classy performance

20:536 days ago

Half-time: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid

United go into the break finding themselves one goal down at the break, and needing to comeback once again.

It was a great start to the game by United. The home side came out with little fear, pressing high and playing some good football.

Anthony Elanga would have hoped to have done better from a few yards out following a Fernandes pass, but for Oblak's head the Red Devils would be 1-0 up.

Both goalkeepers have pulled off some good saves and we were looking to be going in level until Renan Lodi nodded in from close range. 

20:496 days ago

45+1' GREAT SAVE

Bruno Fernandes picks up the ball 25 yards out and fires a rasping, moving strike towards goal. 

Oblak in goal did brilliantly to adjust himself and tip the shot away from danger.

20:476 days ago

Flying full-back

20:466 days ago

43'

Free-kick conceded by de Paul on the left flank. The Argentinian picked up a yellow card for his troubles.

Bruno Fernandes's ball in was cleared well by the Atletico defence.

20:446 days ago

41' GOAL!

Renan Lodi has scored for the Spaniard's, much against the run of play.

A great pass from Koke into Joao Felix who finds a man over. The ball into the back post was met by an unmarked Lodi.

20:416 days ago

39'

The match has gone flat in the last five minutes or so. Atletico's low-block have done a good job of nullifying United's attacking power so far. 
20:366 days ago

33' DISALLOWED!

Llorente was released in behind Telles for the first time, but the Spaniard had wandered into an offside position. 

His cross had found Joao Felix who tapped in, the Portuguese forward though he'd grabbed the opener!

20:336 days ago

31'

Fred has had a brilliant start to the game. The Brazilian has found himself very far forward, often the furthest forward of the United players. 

It has been a confident display from the midfielder, so far being the brightest spark.

20:286 days ago

25'

Once again lovely play on the edge of the area by United. Each player is passing patiently waiting for an opening. On this occasion, the ball is worked across to right-back Diogo Dalot. He fires low and hard, but it was well held by Oblak.
20:246 days ago

22'

The decision was no penalty, Atletico were awarded with a goal kick.
20:226 days ago

21'

Penalty shout for United. Reinildo appeared to kick through Fernandes to win the ball.
20:216 days ago

18'

A patient move from United began with Ronaldo. The striker picked up the ball 20 or so yards out and gave it to Fred who found Telles. His cross was met by Dalot, who had a good volley blocked by Reinildo.
20:186 days ago

15' CLOSE!

Following a decent tackle from Harry Maguire, the ball finds its way to Rodrigo de Paul. The Argentinian's deflected shot forced a brilliant save from David de Gea, diving well to his right.
20:156 days ago

13' GREAT CHANCE

Great move from United that started with Dalot. The full-back skipping past Koke. The Portuguese defender found Bruno Fernandes who fired a ball across to Elanga.

Elanga's close range shot is stopped by Jan Oblak's face!

20:106 days ago

8'

The Red Devils have found a lot of joy down their left flank so far. Cristiano Ronaldo has found a lot of space and is linking up well with Jadon Sancho. 
20:056 days ago

3'

Manchester United have started the game brightly here. A nice ball over the top resulted in a headed chance for Elanga, however the Swede was penalised for a foul on goalkeeper Jan Oblak.
20:016 days ago

Kick-off

The referee blows his whistle and Atletico get us underway here!
19:426 days ago

Anthony Elanga returns to the starting XI.

Despite losing his place to Marcus Rashford on Saturday, Anthony Elanga has returned to the Red Devils starting line-up following his dramatic equaliser in the first-leg.

19:306 days ago

Ahead of the match.

Read what United manager Ralf Rangnick had to say before the game here.

19:156 days ago

Can Atletico plug their leaky defence?

Despite all the quality Atletico possess at the back, they have only managed to keep one clean sheet on the road in their last five games (W2, D1, L2). This isn't helped by the fact United have scored six goals in their last three matches at Old Trafford (W2, D1). With striker Cristiano Ronaldo bagging a hat-trick in his last game against Tottenham, it remains to be seen how the Atletico backline deals with the Portuguese man. 
19:056 days ago

A match for the taking.

Manchester United have gone five years since their last trophy and this season's UEFA Champions League remains their last hope. A perfectly poised game awaits the two sides following a hard fought 1-1 draw in Madrid, United equalising courtesy of Anthony Elanga.
18:566 days ago

Atletico Madrid: Line-up

18:556 days ago

Manchester United: Line-Up

01:026 days ago

00:526 days ago

Atletico Madrid: Team News

The visitors can look forward to the return of their captain Koke, the midfielder returned at the weekend having missed the first leg against United through injury.

Alongside Koke Geoffrey KondogbiaMario Hermoso and Stefan Savic have all been passed fit.

Atletico will, however, remain without Sime VrsaljkoThomas Lemar and Daniel Wass, all three ruled out with injury. The visitors will also be missing Matheus Cunha and Yannick Carrasco, the latter being suspended.

00:476 days ago

Manchester United: Team News

United seem to have a clean bill of health according manager Ralf Rangnick. Question marks remain on the fitness of left-back Luke Shaw, having only just returned from illness. 

Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes were both also back in training, having sat out the 3-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur

Striker Edinson Cavani also returns for selection having played himself into fitness on Saturday.

 

00:476 days ago

Kick-off time

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid will be played at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 BST.
