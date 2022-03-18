Aldershot Town vs King's Lynn Town: How to watch, kick-off time, predicted lineups, team news and ones to watch

Two teams in currently dire runs of form will look to break their duct tomorrow afternoon, as Aldershot Town host King's Lynn Town for a 15:00 BST kick-off.

The Shots are currently in worrying form, with no wins in their last five and the threat of relegation slowly creeping up on them, despite the current bottom three being in doomed form.

Amongst the bottom three are the Linnets, who are winless in their last eight and are quickly seeing their National League tenure come to a conclusion, with time running out on Tommy Widdrington's side.

Widdrington's team have seen their luck slightly rise as of late, after draws with Solihull Moors and Woking before a close-knit defeat at the hands of Torquay United.

Team news

Mark Molesley will be without loanees Dillon Barnes and James Vennings, who both had their loan moves terminated last week.

Other than that, Aldershot have a majorly fit squad, and will be looking for a rare three points with the tools available to them.

Tyler Denton is expected to be back in the fold after missing the Torquay game due to his partner having their child, who arrived healthy.

Kyle Callan-McFadden will continue to be absent after a long-term injury, but other than that Widdrington expects to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Predicted lineups

Aldershot Town: Walker; Lyons-Foster, Jordan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Daniel, Harris, Sylla, Glover, Willard, Berkeley-Agyepong, Panayiotou

King's Lynn Town: Jones; Barrows, Jones, Coulson, Clunan, Hargreaves, McGavin, Linton, Hickman, Omotayo, Barrett

Ones to watch

Lewis Kinsella

In a campaign which has been majorly disappointing for the Shots, one bonus is that of captain and defender Kinsella.

The former Aston Villa defender has been seen controlling that left-hand side, and has even managed to nab three goals this season despite his main focus being defending, having him as the Shots joint highest scorer.

Kinsella has also been most combative and least afraid to get stuck in, after picking up eight yellow cards so far.

Michael Clunan

Another captain and another stalwart for their club, Clunan has been a brilliant player in an underwhelming King's Lynn side.

Being linked with higher division sides, Clunan is one of the casualties King's Lynn may have to face if they do get relegated. Clunan has built his way through non-league, and has now proved himself at the pinnacle, with five goals from midfield.

Previous meeting

King's Lynn are yet to defeat Aldershot in the few occasions these two teams have faced one another, and took zero points from the Shots last time these two sides clashed.

A late goal from midfielder Alfy Whittingham secured the victory for Aldershot last time out, with Molesley's side looking to do the double over the Linnets this season.

No livestream will be available of tonight’s match, but ticketing and admission are still available via the Aldershot Town website and on the day.

Live coverage will also be provided by the relevant club social media channels, as well as a match report and reaction post for VAVEL.com.