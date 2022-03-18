Bradford City vs Port Vale preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

The Bantams have been rejuvenated under the recent appointment of former Manchester City manager Mark Hughes. It took two losses against Mansfield and Swindon Town who are both motivated to achieve a promotion position, for the Yorkshire side to return to winning ways. Hughes’ side triumphed over league-leaders Forest Green last weekend and continued this impressive performance by beating Hartlepool United.

The Valiants have collected back-to-back wins similar to the home side as Darrell Clarke’s squad currently sit four points outside the top seven. Most of Port Vale’s points this campaign have been collected away from home, with the Stoke-on-Trent side claiming 24 points from 17 games.

Team news

Bradford City fans are hopeful to see the return of Charles Vernam as Hughes stated that he’s been training and progressing well.

Jamie Walker featured against Hartlepool mid-week and we could be seeing more of him tomorrow.

Elliot Watt suffered a knock and is set to be assessed on how serious the injury is, he is expected to be out for around 1-3 weeks.

Lewis Cass' season has been cut short after damaging his ligaments in a training session.

James Gibbons is also expected to be absent as the defender also injured his ankle ligaments against Harrogate Town at the start of the month.

Predicted lineups

Bradford City: Bass; Hendire, O’Connor, Songo’o, Foulds, Sutton Cooke, Walker, Evans, Giliead, Cook.

Port Vale: Stone; Smith, Martin, Hall, Worrall, Garrity, Pett, Charsley, Hussey, Proctor, Wilson.

Ones to watch

City’s number eight has returned to his best under Mark Hughes and has helped dictate the tempo in multiple clashes so far.

Cooke's attacking play style and accurate passing has made him one of the main chance creators in recent games. The midfielder claimed two assists against Hartlepool after supplying Yann Songo’o and Matty Foulds.

Huddersfield Town’s youth prospect hasn’t found it difficult transitioning to life in League Two and has kickstarted his goal-scoring record, the 19-year-old bagged a brace against the Stags to secure all three points stayed at Vale Park.

Previous meetings

The two sides previously met in November which finished in a stalemate as James Wilson scored for the hosts after rounding Richard O’Donnell and Lee Angol’s well-placed header levelled up the scores late on.

Officiating

This fixture is going to be refereed by Darren Drysdale.

Darren's assistants for the game are Lewis Raper and Stephen Wade.



The fourth official is Alan Clayton

How to watch

This game is a 15:00 GMT kick-off, so therefore cannot be watched in the UK. However, it can be watched internationally through the clubs' streaming services on their website.

Tickets are also still available for the match.