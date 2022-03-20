The five key quotes from Neil Harris' post-Sheffield Wednesday press conference

Gillingham drew 0-0 with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday to move out of the League One relegation zone.

In a match where the Gills had the better chances, the home side may have been frustrated not to take all three points on the day. And after the match, manager Neil Harris spoke to the press. Here are five of his key quotes.

On the performance



“I said in the week we were playing the Man City of league one. The performance from the players was heroic - a lot of quality, a clean sheet mentality. The only thing that was missing was a goal.



“It’s a performance that builds confidence and belief. I thought we controlled the game, and you have to take pride in that performance. We went toe-to-toe with arguably the best side in the division.



“The performance gives us confidence and belief. When we get game plans right, we can match anyone in this division.”

Many expected promotion-chasing Wednesday to arrive at Priestfield and control proceedings. But that didn't happy.

Gillingham had golden chances through, in the main, Vadaine Oliver and Charlie Kelman, but were unable to find the back of the net.

When they had to defend, they defended as one, and registered a sixth clean sheet since Harris' arrival 11 games ago.

On being out the relegation zone



“We’ve not achieved anything yet, but it’s a step in the right direction. Other teams have games in hand so it can change quickly but all we can do is take care of our business. But it means a lot.



“All the injured boys are in there and the first thing Danny Lloyd said was we were out. The players are buzzing and now they can watch Sky Sports. But it’s just another step."

Harris is right - Gillingham aren't safe yet, but they have moved out of the relegation zone for the first time since the former Millwall manager arrived.

It's a big step for the in-form team at the bottom of the table. Many would expect them to stay above that line now, too.

On the support



“I thought the crowd was excellent. A little spell of nervousness because of results elsewhere, but they got behind us and that’s what I want at this football club. That’s why we’re desperate to play in this league next year.



“We’ve got to fight tooth and nail and we can only do that if the fans are with us for 90 minutes, and ever since I’ve been here they’ve been fantastic.



“We were rightly roared off. They saw real quality today and another step in the building blocks for the next few years.”

One of Harris' priorities upon his arrival at Priestfield was to re-connect the pitch and stands, and he's done that alread.

Over 3,500 away fans were at Priestfield for the game but the home faithful held their own to back their team to the hills and a well-earned point.

On Stuart O’Keefe



“He’s got a big gash under his eye. We had Josh Chambers ready but Stuart didn’t want to leave the pitch. That’s what you want and it epitomises the group. It shows the quality of men I’ve got in abundance and that sort of thing should relate to the fans, when I say the players will give me everything.



“You need heart, desire, and passion, and my players have got that. Stuart O’Keefe epitomises what we are about.



“I asked him if he was coming off, he said no. I said alright. He’s the captain, the leader, and he’s the one I turn to when I want information about how the players are, and he’s the one I trust.”

Gillingham captain Stuart O'Keefe took a nasty knock in the second half, and it looked as if he would be forced to go off, with Josh Chambers readied on the sidelines.



O'Keefe emerged from the floor after a lengthy stoppage with a big cut under his eye, but insisted he stayed on. That he did, and it's a real testament to him.

On his strike force



“I thought the front two were excellent, they were a handful. They played against three centre halves and my front two were better.



“Both should have scored, but I set high standards, and I am delighted they got chances. Today we had more quality and created more chances but the next step is to make sure it’s consistent and ruthless.”

Oliver and Kelman have perhaps struggled for different reasons this season, but are both hitting form at a good time.



Although neither scored in this game, they did everything but, and are forming a tidy partnership at the top end of the pitch for Gillingham.