The five key quotes from David Tutonda's post-Sheffield Wednesday press conference

Gillingham moved out of the League One relegation zone on Saturday with a 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

The game also saw the Gills register their sixth clean sheet in 11 matches since Neil Harris was appointed manager. Following full time, wing back David Tutonda spoke to the press. Here are five of his key quotes.

On the performance



“I thought to a man we were unbelievable. We knew it would be a tough game but we stuck to our game plan.



“I felt like we deserved three points but we’ll use one as a boost for next week. It was a season’s best performance. The only thing we were missing was a goal.



“They have a Championship squad, so we knew we’d have to be at our best - we had the better chances and on another day they’re probably in.”



Gillingham were the better team on Saturday, and against a side with a much bigger budget.

They defended resolutely, created chances, and were just missing a goal. Add one or two to a performance like that, and they're laughing.

On the fans



“The fans were unbelievable. They stuck with us from minute one until minute 95. There is a long way to go but as long as we’ve got the fans onside, we can and will 100% get out of this mess and we will probably stay out of it now, so it’s something to look forward to.



“Whether it’s home away they are huge and in this position it is easy to be frustrated but when they roar you on it really gives you that push.”



Over 3,500 away fans crowded into Priestfield on Saturday, and it would have been easy for the home faithful to be drained out because of that.

But they weren't. They were vocal throughout, backed their team, and helped them to a well-earned point.

On being out the relegation zone



“Massive. When the gaffer came we were 10 points adrift so to be a point out now shows the impact he’s had. To a man we’ve worked hard, taken instructions on board, training is so detailed so we have to praise ourselves but at the same time the job is far from done.”



It's the first time Gillingham have been above the proverbial dotted line since Neil Harris arrived, and now they will want to stay there.

It's taken 11 games for Harris and the team to cut the gap from 10 points to, well, none, and that's no mean feat.

On Stuart O’Keefe



“Leader. Absolute leader, Stu. Every day in training, absolute leader.



“When you see your captain with blood pouring from his face and he is willing to continue the war it goes to show and that’s the characters we have in our squad.



“I had my heart in my mouth but knowing him and V as characters I knew they would continue. I was also never going to throw in the towel, I felt good.”



Stuart O'Keefe was appointed captain when Kyle Dempsey left the club in January, and it's clear he has the upmost respect of the players.

He had a nasty clash with forward Vadaine Oliver in the second half, and it looked at one point as if both players would have to make way, but they fought on to help the team, and that's credit to their characters.

On defensive improvement

“Since Neil’s come in it’s been a clean sheet mentality, even in training. Everything is about not conceding easy goals and we’ve had clean sheets, and that’s huge because you need that base to really project yourselves and then you need to put the ball in the back of the net.



“Talking is key, consistent talking, trust, and we’re all friends which is a plus.

“Everyone is hungry here and a manager like Neil who demands so much and gives opportunities makes a massive difference.”

As aforementioned, Gillingham have registered six clean sheets in 11 games since Harris took over, conceding just eight goals. That's on the back of a 7-2 home loss to Oxford United and 51 in 28 before Harris' arrival.



Of course Harris has to take a huge amount of credit, but so do the players. Tutonda also looks a new player under this coach, so it's all smiles in the Gills backline. ​​​​​​

