Boreham Wood 0-3 Solihull Moors: Moors Secure Third With Final Day Victory

Team News

Solihull Moors made just one change from the side that beat Dagenham & Redbridge last weekend. This saw Kyle Storer return to the starting lineup in replace of the suspended Jamey Osborne following his failed red card appeal.



Line-up: McDonnell (GK) ; Clarke, Gudger, Howe, Boyes ; Maycock, Storer ; Sbarra, Barnett, Dallas ; Hudlin (4-2-3-1)

As for Boreham Wood, they named a completely unchanged starting lineup from the one that lost the weekend before, away to Grimsby Town.



Line-up: Ashmore (GK) ; Stephens, Evans, Comley ; Smith, Mafuta, Raymond, Mendy ; Lewis ; Marsh, Boden (3-4-1-2)

Story Of The Match

Boreham Wood started the game much stronger of the two sides and should have taken the lead after just three minutes. Tyrone Marsh did well to find Denton Lewis but his effort whistles past the far post.



Lewis was involved again minutes later when his cross found Stephens at the back post but his effort went wide of the goal.



However, it was the visitors who took the lead with their first proper shot on target. Full-back Harry Boyes whipped in an excellent free-kick which found the head of Kyle Hudlin who’s effort beat the keeper to put Solihull in the lead.



Within minutes, Callum Maycock could have doubled Solihull’s lead when he found himself in space inside the area but his effort was saved well by Nathan Ashmore.



At the other end, Moors loanee Joe McDonnell produced an outstanding save to deny Gus Mafuta from close range.



Joe Sbarra and Ryan Barnett also had chances to double the lead for the visitors, before half time. However, it was Sbarra who eventually grabbed Solihull’s second goal when he pounced on a loose ball and finished it beautifully past Ashmore.



Half Time: Boreham Wood 0-2 Solihull Moors

The second halves first chance fell to Solihull’s Joe Sbarra but his effort was blocked by the Boreham Wood defence.



Tyrone Marsh also had an effort for the hosts in what was an uneventful beginning to the second half. However, his effort went over the crossbar.



However, Solihull Moors gained a penalty after a foul in the area. Up stepped substitute Adam Rooney with his very first touch to convert past Nathan Ashmore to ensure the points and a third place finish for the visitors.



Full Time: Boreham Wood 0-3 Solihull Moors

My Man Of The Match

My man of the match for this encounter was Solihull Moors midfielder Joe Sbarra. Sbarra got himself on the scoresheet, taking his total to eighteen for the season and constantly caused Boreham Wood problems throughout the afternoon.



How Does This Affect The Table?

Defeat for Boreham Wood, sees their season end very poorly after a promising start. They picked up sixty-seven points and finished the league in ninth place.



Meanwhile, victory for Solihull Moors, sees them finish the National League season in third place meaning they have qualified for the semi-finals of the play offs on May 29th against either Chesterfield or Halifax Town.



