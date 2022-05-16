The Warmdown: Newcastle put a dagger through Arsenal hearts

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal looks dejected following their sides defeat in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta's young Arsenal side fell to a disappointing 2-0 loss against Newcastle United on Monday night, all but ending their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

The Gunner's never seemed to gain a foothold in a game which was largely dominated by Eddie Howe's side.

After losing Thursday's North London derby 3-0 to top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Monday's game at St James' Park was a must win one for Arsenal.

Arsenal now need a miracle on the final day if they are to qualify for the Champions League, with the Gunners needing already relegated Norwich to beat Spurs if they are to stand a chance.

Simply not good enough

Newcastle United completely blew Arsenal away on Monday night, they dominated the midfield, pressed well and played with an intensity Mikel Arteta's side couldn't match.

The Gunners never really got going and looked particularly nervous on the ball and in defence throughout the game.

Aaron Ramsdale made a string of good saves to keep Arsenal in the game, but the loss of Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu on the cusp of half time was a major dent in the hopes of the North London side.

In the second half the Gunners didn't improve and Callum Wilson's shot which was cruelly given as a Benjamin White own goal, felt like the point in the game where Arsenal's task became near impossible.

Bruno Guimaraes 85th minute goal was the final nail in the coffin for Mikel Arteta's men, who before that had sacrificed two of their back four in favour of Alexandre Lacazette and Nicholas Pepe in desperate search of an equaliser.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United (39) scores Newcastle's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Monday's game marked the seventh occasion this season where Arsenal had gone a goal down away from home, and were unable to find a way back into the game.

Looking ahead

Arsenal now have just one game left of their 2021/22 Premier League campaign, where they face a visit from Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

Rivals Tottenham travel to Norwich, where the Championship bound club could hand Mikel Arteta a lifeline in the unlikely outcome of an upset at Carrow Road.

However, it looks as though the red side of North London is set to play Europa League football next season.

Whilst the past season can be looked back on in frustration, with plenty of unnecessarily dropped points throughout it, there are numerous reasons to be optimistic for the future.

Arsenal have fielded on average the youngest side in the Premier League this season, with highly rated youngsters such as Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli (to name just a few) to build their squad around.

Promising manager Mikel Arteta has recently signed a new deal to keep himself at the Emirates for the next three years, which is great news for the club as they will be looking to take the next step of their project over the Summer.

Recruitment will be key during the next transfer window, with the contracts of key players such as Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah set to run out in the coming months.

The squad is set to have a major overhaul, with plenty of transfer business, in and out, to be conducted by Edu Gaspar and the management team.

It will be interesting to see what business Arsenal will complete over the Summer months, and how they will line up at the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season, but before then all eyes remain firmly on the final game against Everton and Carrow Road on Sunday.