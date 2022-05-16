Newcastle v Arsenal: As it happened
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Callum Wilson of Newcastle United battles for possession with Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on November 27, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

21:5917 days ago

Thank you for joining us

Thank you for joining us today. Reaction to come right here on Vavel UK. 
21:5717 days ago

Wow - Newcastle take three points

Newcastle United take all three points at home. They completely destroyed Arsenal in their first win over a "Top 6 side" this season. A painful defeat for Mikel Arteta and his side. They now remain 5th in the Premier League, two points behind Tottenham with one game remaining. 
21:5417 days ago

Full Time

21:5317 days ago

Newcastle sub

21:5017 days ago

UCL dream done

21:4717 days ago

Added time

Six minutes of added time to come here
21:4217 days ago

Goal! Newcastle score again

Bruno Guimarães fires the ball home after a big save from Aaron Ramsdale. Looks like Mikel Arteta's side are now out of the race for the Champions League. Advantage Tottenham. 
21:4117 days ago

Arsenal Chance!

Ødegaard fires twice into a wall of bodies, Bruno Guimarães comes away with the ball. 
21:3917 days ago

Newcastle Chance!

Callum Wilson strikes from all of 35 yards out but is narrowly wide. 
21:3717 days ago

Ten minutes remaining

Ten minutes plus added time for Arsenal to salvage something here.
21:3617 days ago

Newcastle chance

Newcastle run the length of the field but fire over the bar via the fingertips of Aaron Ramsdale. 
21:3317 days ago

Newcastle subs

21:3017 days ago

Arsenal change

Gabriel is replaced by Nico Pepe
21:2917 days ago

Newcastle Chance

The home side once again through down the right flank. The cross into the box is deflected behind off Ben White for a corner. 
21:2017 days ago

Newcastle take the lead

21:1817 days ago

Arsenal sub

Alex Lacazette comes on to replace Nuno Tavares. 
21:1417 days ago

Correction - Own Goal

Joelinton's cross comes off Ben White's studs and goes Into the back of the net. 
21:1217 days ago

Goal - Newcastle take the lead

Joelinton races down the flank and plays a cross into Callum Wilson who puts the ball into the back of the net! 
21:1117 days ago

Arsenal Chance

Gabriel plays Tavares in behind who's cross is deflected behind for a corner. The short corner flashes across the face of goal and is cleared. 
21:0917 days ago

Arsenal Sub

Emile Smith-Rowe is replaced by Gabriel Martinelli, a big sub that was needed in my opinion.
21:0617 days ago

Newcastle Sub

21:0517 days ago

Yellow card

Eddie Nketiah is shown a yellow card and Fabian Schär appears to be knocked out and temporarily lose consciousness. The images show him now sat up and speaking. 
21:0117 days ago

The players are back

Both teams are back on the pitch, no changes at the break. 
20:4817 days ago

Half time

Arsenal have held on here so far. Newcastle by far the better team in the first period, they have been relentless. Time for Mikel Arteta to regroup at the break. The hosts will want more of the same. 
20:4117 days ago

Arsenal sub

Tomiyasu is taken off due to a hamstring injury. He is replaced by Cedric. 
20:3817 days ago

Newcastle chance!

Alan St Maximin bursts into the box and forces a top save out of Aaron Ramsdale who puts the ball behind for a corner. 
20:3217 days ago

Battling away

20:2517 days ago

Arsenal chance

Arsenal growing into this game after the initial barrage from Newcastle. Ødegaard finds Saka who's shot is gathered by Martin Dúbravka
20:2217 days ago

Arsenal chance!

Bukayo Saka receives the ball outside, he finds Ødegaard in the box who returns the ball to him and Saka's shot is deflected behind for a corner which flashes across the box and is cleared. 
20:1917 days ago

Newcastle Chance!

Newcastle are throwing everything at Arsenal here, Ben White clearing the most recent chance off the line. 
20:1417 days ago

Ramsdale's blushes spared

20:1217 days ago

Another Chance for Newcastle

Joelinton plays Callum Wilson in behind who's cross flashes across the box but Wilson was deemed offside. 
20:1017 days ago

White Booked

Ben White makes a foul on the edge of the Newcastle box. The resulting free kick from Bruno Guimarães is wide. 
20:0917 days ago

Newcastle chance!

Aaron Ramsdale narrowly escapes an embarrassing goal. Almiron closes him town and tackles him but it escapes to Ben White who clears.
20:0817 days ago

Newcastle on top early on

The Atmosphere is immense here, the home side enjoying lots of possession early on, a couple of chances ruled out for offside.
20:0017 days ago

Here we go!

The players take the knee and Arsenal get us underway here at St James Park.
19:5117 days ago

Pre match display in full effect

The Newcastle fans have their flags and pre match display out here at St James. Atmosphere building!
19:3717 days ago

Keep up to date

Keep up to date right here throughout the course of the 90 minutes. 

Can Newcastle cause an upset? Can Arsenal get back on track? 

19:1217 days ago

Arsenal team news

19:1217 days ago

Newcastle team news

16:4918 days ago

We will bring you team news at 19:00 BST

Keep an eye out here for team news in just over two hours. 

16:4818 days ago

Timings and Tv info

This game will get underway at 20:00 BST at St James Park. It will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD
16:4618 days ago

Youtube Preview

Myself and Newcastle United editor Harry Roy sat down to preview tonight's tie on Arsenal Vavel's YouTube channel. 

Give it a watch here, make sure to like the video and subscribe to our channel! 

16:4518 days ago

Match Preview

If you need to catchup with the match preview for this huge tie, please give it a read right here: 
16:4218 days ago

Previous meetings between these two

Earlier this season, Arsenal eased past Newcastle 2-0 at Emirates Stadium. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli sealed a superb win for Mikel Arteta's side. In previous years, one fixture that stands out is the 4-4 draw in February of 2011. Arsenal also beat Newcastle 7-3 at Emirates Stadium in 2012. Will it be a dramatic score line today? 
16:3518 days ago

Key player for the Arsenal

Martin Ødegaard will be a player to keep an eye on for this game, Arsenal's captain this past month and a consistently key player throughout. Arsenal's number eight will be looking to ensure his side secure three points in Monday night's game. 
16:3418 days ago

Key player for Newcastle

Newcastle United's Joelinton will be keen to make an impact on Monday night, the Brazilian has had a superb season and has been named Newcastle's player of the campaign. He has readjusted his original position, now playing in more of a deep lying role. 
16:2818 days ago

Predicted Arsenal line up

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli
16:2718 days ago

Predicted Newcastle line up

Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin
16:2618 days ago

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will be without now suspended defender Rob Holding who was sent off in their previous game against Tottenham Hotspur. Ben White and Gabriel could feature following late fitness tests and Thomas Partey remains sidelined. 
16:2518 days ago

Team news for Newcastle

Joe Willock won't be fit to face his old club, while Jonjo Shelvey is also ruled out, but Ryan Fraser trained ahead of the game and England internationals Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier are pushing for starts.
16:2318 days ago

The referee for this tie

Here is the full list of officials for Newcastle v Arsenal 


Referee: Darren England. Assistants: Ian Hussin, Dan Robathan. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Jarred Gillett. Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton

16:1818 days ago

Arsenal looking for top four finish

Following a tough North London Derby defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, if Arsenal do win tonight, they will go back to being one point ahead of Tottenham with one game remaining, Everton at home  and Tottenham travel to Norwich. 
16:1318 days ago

Newcastle United

Newcastle currently sit 14th in the Premier League, with three wins in their past five games. Last time out, Eddie Howe's side lost 5-0 at Manchester City and just before that, they narrowly lost out to Liverpool 1-0 in their previous home game. This is their final home game of the season, and they will be looking to end the season on a high. 
16:0118 days ago

St James Park

This game will be hosted at the home of Newcastle United, St James Park. This ground has a capacity of 52,405 and is the eighth largest football stadium in England. 


Arsenal's away fans will be up in the heavens, at the very top of the Leazes Stand. Arsenal's away allocation is 3209 and this fixture sold out to all Platinum, Gold and current Travel Club member 5+ away points. 

15:3718 days ago

Welcome!

Hello there and Welcome to the 2022 Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Arsenal. 

My name is Dan George and i'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with plenty of content pre match, and let you know as everything happens right here on Vavel UK. 

Can Arsenal stay on track to secure top four? Or will Newcastle be able to cause an upset and aid Arsenal's North London Rivals Tottenham. Make sure to catch every moment of it right here. 

