The Warm Down: Newcastle sign off to Geordie faithful in style

Eddie Howe's impressive start to life at Newcastle United was emphasised with a complete performance in front of the buoyant toon fans to sign off a spectacular season at St James' Park.

They swept aside Arsenal last night with an own goal from Benjamin White and a late finish from Brazilian starlet, Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle always seemed in control of the game, pressing intensively putting Arsenal's defence under immense pressure, forcing errors and dominating proceedings by winning most second and loose balls in the middle of the park.

Smart saves from Aaron Ramsdale kept Newcastle at bay for the first 45 minutes but soon into the second half the home side found their groove once more and took the lead through an own goal, sending St James' into ruptures.

The game was then wrapped up with a well worked move falling to Bruno Guimaraes who had the easy task of finishing into an empty net giving the Toon Army all three points, proving costly to Arsenal's top four hopes.

Brazilian Brilliance

Its safe to safe where this game was won was in the midfield in which Newcastle dominated from start to finish, this being down to the determination and dog-like mentality from fan favourite and newly crowned Newcastle Player of the Season, Joelinton, and his compatriot, Bruno Guimaraes.

This meant Arsenal had little to no chance to progress their play up the pitch, isolating forward, Eddie Nketiah and wingers, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka.

Not only did they command their areas of the pitch, they ventured forward and created the two goals that became the difference. Joelinton latched onto a ball down the line from Allan Saint-Maximin, to deliver into the six-yard box for Ben White to convert into his own net.

Then Guimaraes wrapped the game up with a simple finish, making him a more than successful January acquisition, with the owners watching on in attendance seeming to be delighted with the developments at Newcastle United so far.

What's Next?

Well up next for the Geordies is a trip across the Pennines for their last fixture of the season at Turf Moor, facing Burnley who will most likely need to pick up all three points.

Newcastle however can enter this game, as they did for the game yesterday, with nothing to play for and instead giving themselves an opportunity to show their worth before an inevitably busy summer transfer window for the magpies.

The long-term future however is as bright as ever in the North-East, with the foundations being set for greatness to come, alongside real unity amongst fans, players and ownership being shown through the parade around the pitch at the end of the game with not a frown to be spotted on Geordie's face last night.