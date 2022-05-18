Everton 3-2 Crystal Palace: As it happened

ADVERTISEMENT
Oh what a night!
A dreadful first half display from the home side saw them 2-0 down at half time and looking down and out. But they roared back to life in the second half, as goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin saw them secure Premier League survival in dramatic fashion.
Crystal Palace will be wondering how that game got away from them, but it's Everton's night.
Full time!
Predictably, the evening's second pitch invasion ensues. And who can blame the supporters? A very poor season for the Toffees finally has a happy ending.
Everton almost there
Into 7 minutes of time added on, and the crowd looks ready to spill onto the pitch. They're desperate for the final whistle here.
Everton very deep now, and Palace struggling to create an opening. Christian Benteke fouls Jordan Pickford and you can bet the keeper will be staying down for a while.
Substitution for Everton
Palace are desperately searching for an equaliser. They look shellshocked - Everton haven't been that impressive here but they have somehow harnessed the chaos to force themselves within touching distance of safety.
Richarlison is replaced by Steven Kenny for Everton
Pitch still not clear
Everything is still calming down after those wild celebrations. The air remain thick with smoke from the blue flares.
What a header that was from Calvert-Lewin - he flew through the air like a salmon!
Goal! Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton 3-2 Crystal Palace)
They've done it!
Wilfried Zaha fouls Seamus Coleman and Everton get a free kick midway inside the Palace half. Dele Ali's beautiful free kick is right on the penalty spot and it's headed home by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
The goal sparks wild celebrations and we have a pitch invasion!
Substitution for Crystal Palace
Goalscorer Jean-Philippe Mateta is replaced by the big Belgian, Christian Benteke.
Toffees fans in full voice
The Everton fans are, understandably, delighted with that equaliser and they've found their voice once more. It's been a nervous hour or so for them but they may yet snatch salvation tonight.
Chance for Zaha
Almost an immediate response by Palace! Ebere Eze plays in Wilfried Zaha down the left, he cuts inside and his deflected shot loops just wide.
GOAL! Richarlison (Everton 2-2 Crystal Palace)
The boys in blue are level!
Dele Ali's shot comes off Joachim Andersen and lands at the feet of Richarlison. The Brazilian scuffs his shot into the turf but it's enough to take it past the despairing dive of Jack Butland and into the far corner.
15 minutes left to find a winner!
Substitution for Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace take off Jeffrey Schlupp and replace him with Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher.
Gallagher scored a brilliant goal when these sides last met in the league. A bad omen for the Toffees?
Chance for Calvert-Lewin
Almost a chance!
Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn't had much service tonight, but he rises highest to almost meet a cross from the left. It was just out of reach but had he got there, he would surely have scored.
Chance for Doucoure
Everton win a corner and the second ball falls to Abdoulaye Doucoure on the edge of the box. He hits a decent effort but Jack Butland gathers comfortably enough.
Yellow card!
Another yellow for Palace as Wilfried Zaha pulls back Dele Ali in the centre circle for a silly booking. Patrick Vieira looks unimpressed.
Yellow card!
Michael Keane flies in late on Ebere Eze and goes into the book.
Chance
What a chance for Palace to make it 3-1!
A brilliant passing move ends with Ebere Eze playing in Mateta, but his shot is straight at Pickford and the Everton stopper pushes it wide. Should've done better from there!
Chance!
Richarlison's teasing cross finds Alex Iwobi right in front of goal, but it's just behind the former Arsenal man and he can't get a clean contact.
Palace break
End-to-end stuff now as Palace have their turn to attack on a quick break. Jean-Philippe Mateta forces a corner but it comes to nothing.
Everton waking up
Everton have really woken up after that goal, and Dele Ali is at the centre of everything. His slick pass releases Seamus Coleman down the right, but his cross is disappointing from a promising position.
Substitution for Palace
Palace replace the limping Will Hughes with Luka Milivojevic. A straight swap in central midfield.
Goal! Michael Keane (Everton 1-2 Crystal Palace)
Out of nowhere, the Toffees are back in it!
Vitaliy Mykolenko's free kick is nodded back by Mason HOlgate and Michael Keane takes a touch and steers it into the far corner.
Game on!
Chance for Eze
Another chance for Palace as Ebere Eze's brilliant turn takes him almost in in goal, but he runs out of space and loses the ball just as it looked like he was going to shoot.
Palace start strongly
Palace have made a good start to the second half and great play by Zaha and Mateta down the Palace left forces a corner. Ebere Eze's delivery is poor, though and easily cleared.
Second half begins
Can Everton turn this around?
Substitution
Half time: Everton 0-2 Crystal Palace
Patrick Vieira will be over the moon with his side's display - they've been dominant and showed real quality.
For Frank Lampard, a big 15 minutes coming up.
Penalty shout!
A bouncing delivery into the box hits Jeff Schlupp's thigh and bounces onto his arm - the Everton players want a penalty but nothing doing.
Would've been very, very harsh.
Stoppage time
We're into 4 minutes of time added on in the first half. Can the Toffees find something to lift the crowd before the break?
Chance for Richarlison
The longer this game goes on, the more Crystal Palace's superiority tells. They're popping the ball around effortlessly and in truth, they look vastly superior to Everton.
Richarlison has a half chance from a header 6 yards out, but he's leaning back and it loops tamely over the bar.
Close!
Andre Gomes has a strike from range on his left foot, but he slips as he strikes it and it's easy for Jack Butland to gather. Everton will be desperate for a goal back before half time.
Goal! Jordan Ayew (Everton 0-2 Crystal Palace)
Wouldn't you just know it!
Seconds after escaping a red card, Jordan Ayew extends the Eagles' lead. It's a horribly scrappy goal, the ball bouncing off the Ghanaian's chest and dribbling over the line after Jordan Pickford had palmed away Wilfried Zaha's effort.
Palace will be delighted. Big, big trouble for Everton now.
Yellow card! Jordan Ayew
And that first booking is swiftly followed by a second! Jordan Ayew clatters into Anthony Gordon by the touchline. He's gone over the ball there - VAR decided there's no need for anything further but Ayew will consider himself a bit fortunate.
That was a very poor challenge.
Yellow card - Will Hughes
Will Hughes is beaten to the ball by Anthony Gordon and brings the Evertonian down. He's the first man to go into Antony Taylor's book.
Chance for Richarlison
Palace look like a side that's liberated with no pressure on. They're controlling this one and dominating possession.
A long kick out from Jordan Pickford eventually makes its' way to Richarlison, but his tame effort is straight at Jack Butland.
Chance!
Ooh, this is a decent chance! Seamus Coleman's delivery from the right finds Vitaliy Mykolenko open at the back post on the left. It's on the half volley, a difficult take, but he screws it horribly wide.
Lampard staying positive
That goal has created a few nervous expressions on home fans faces. Frank Lampard is encouraging his team to keep their heads.
GOAL! Jean-Philippe Mateta (Everton 0-1 Crystal Palace)
Jeff Schlupp draws a fouls on the left and Ebere Eze steps up. His delivery is met brilliantly by Jean-Philippe Mateta who heads home to give the Eagles the lead!
Disaster for the home side
Close!
A brilliant curling effort from Richarlison's free kick beats the wall, dips, and just clips the top of the crossbar!
So close to that vital goal for the Toffees.
Free kick to Everton
Will Hughes fouls Richarlison on the edge of the box. Free kick Everton in a very promising central position...
Palace growing into the game
Palace enjoying a good spell of possession, and it's dampening the enthusiasm of the crowd a bit. Everton made a fast start but that's in danger of fizzling out.
Goodison as noisy as ever
Normally when Crystal Palace play, all you can hear is their famously noisy fanbase. Not tonight. The home crowd are raucous in support of their boys in blue.
A passionate opening ten minutes in the stands.
Corner to Palace
Great work down the left by Zaha and Jeff Schlupp wins Palace a corner. It's taken short and eventually falls for Schlupp on the edge of the box, but he shanks his effort wide.
Chance!
First real opening for Palace as Tyrick Mitchell sends a cross over from the left, and Jordan Ayew heads narrowly over from the penalty spot. Only a half-chance, but still a chance for the Eagles.
Corner to Everton
Alex Iwobi and Richarlison work some space down the right and the Brazilian forces a corner, but Anthony Gordon's delivery is poor and it's easily cleared.
Flashpoint!
The Everton players aren't happy but it's handbags really.
Here come the teams!
Goodison crowd up for the fight
A thick blue smog of smoke from dozens of flares must have made it difficult for the driver to see where he was going!
They're up for this one tonight. Not long now.
Palace still have targets in mind
The Eagles are not just jostling for position in mid-table. They also have some significant targets in their sights - it's possible that they could end this campaign with their best ever Premier League goal difference, fewest goals conceded, most points, and their highest-placed finish. And if that wasn't enough motivation, a win tonight would take them above bitter rivals Brighton in the table.
Everton will be coming at them with everything they have tonight, but Palace will be no pushovers.
Match-ups to watch
Toffees captain Seamus Coleman starts on the right of a back three and will face off against an in-form Wilfried Zaha. Coleman, an experienced and canny operator, has a good track record against the Ivorian, helping restrict him to just one goal in twelve league appearances against Everton. Zaha, however, has found the back of the net in five of his last nine, and keeping him quiet is never easy. He will relish the red-hot hostility of Goodison Park under the lights.
At the other end, Anthony Gordon’s tussle with Palace full-back Tyrick Mitchell pits two of the league’s brightest young stars against each other. Scouser Gordon has enjoyed a hugely promising breakout campaign for the Toffees, but his end product is a concern: a solitary goal and assist from his last sixteen matches is not enough for a team in Everton’s predicament. Mitchell, meanwhile, has had a season beyond his wildest dreams, with his first senior England call-up and Young Player of the Year nomination a fitting reward for his consistent displays at left back. A dip in form recently saw him out of the team for three games, and Palace fans will be hoping he is back to his best against a winger who is sure to test him.
Is this the night that Everton finally do it?
Back-to-back wins against Chelsea and Leicester City at the start of May had put Frank Lampard’s men on the brink of survival, but since then they have stumbled. A draw at
Watford felt like a missed opportunity, and the implosion at home to Brentford on Sunday,
where the Toffees blew a half-time lead and ended up losing 3-2 with nine men, even more so.
Of course, it’s still in their hands. Just two points from their last two games would secure their Premier League status for another year, but Evertonians will be desperate to avoid a nervy trip to Arsenal on the final day with the team still needing something.
Line-ups are in!
Everton (3-5-2): Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gomes, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison
Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Godfrey, Allan, Davies, Van de Beek, Alli, Gray Welch
Crystal Palace have made three changes from their draw away at Aston Villa, with Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes and Jordan Ayew coming in for Cheikhou Kouyate, Conor Gallagher and Luka Milivojevic.
Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Butland, Clyne, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew, Eze, Mateta, Zaha
Subs: Guaita, Ward, Kelly, Kouyaté, Milivojevic, Édouard, Gallagher, Rak-Sakyi, Benteke
Vieira's thoughts
On the performance against Aston Villa and chance to finish in the top 10:
"Yes, it is a challenge. And there is a possibility as well to go over 49 points that can be a target for us.
"When you get to the end of the season like that, you always do less and you are in a comfortable zone and you're just waiting for the end of the season. The challenge for us was to keep being competitive until the last game of the season. I was really pleased with the attitude that the players showed on the pitch because we competed well and we played some good football at times."
On the Goodison park atmosphere
"The last couple of games that they played at home the atmosphere was unbelievable. They are in a really difficult position, they need to win and we expect a tough game - a difficult one.
"But we will want to play of course as best as we can and the objective is always to try to win the game."
On the 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Everton:
"It was a game that I learned a lot about the players because there’s always a question mark about how you manage the game when you are in a really difficult period. In that game I was really pleased because especially in the first 20 minutes we didn't play well and I think they were really good.
"We remained calm and we managed that difficult period really well and then we went and scored that goal on the set-piece and after that, I think we managed the game really well and we started to play with more belief and confidence and we managed to go through. That was a really good game because of the way we managed it and that is something that we will have to keep in our mind for the game tomorrow."
Lampard's comments
He confirmed that Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph will miss the game through injury, but Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are fit to start.
On Calvert-Lewin:
"It’s great having Dominic back, particularly with the performance that he showed against Brentford. Particularly in those opening moments, 11 v 11, he was very powerful, very fit looking. Since I’ve been here he’s been either injured or trying to come back from little niggles, and he’s not been able to give what he’d want to for us.
"As a striker, it’s nice to get the confidence of a goal, no matter how they come. He should take confidence from the fact that he got on the scoresheet and his performance. It was a performance that we want and that Dominic would expect from himself, and he’s more than capable of giving. That’s not easy off the back of injuries so it was nice to see that."
On their league situation and fan support:
"That’s the nice thing (that it’s in our hands). If you’d offered that to us a few weeks ago, for sure we’d have taken it. But those are just words – if we can put in the right performance and get things go our way, tap into the atmosphere which will be special, then we know we have an opportunity to get where we want to be.
"I think we’ll get patience. The fans understand that it’s a big occasion against a difficult opponent. Against Brentford, even when it became very difficult with 10 men, they stuck with us. I believe they’ll do that no matter what the circumstances of the game."
Welcome!
The Toffees, who were 45 minutes from salvation on Sunday before imploding, have another chance to guarantee their Premier League survival if they can claim all three points tonight.
Standing in their way will be Patrick Vieira's Palace side, who have been so impressive this season and are looking for a top-half finish.
It's bound to be bouncing at Goodison. Hold on to your hats!
