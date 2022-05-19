Aston Villa vs Burnley preview: How to watch, team news, predicted line-ups, kick-off time and ones to watch

Aston Villa host Burnley at Villa Park in what is a critical match for the Clarets in their fight to retain their Premier League status.

While the Villains have secured top-flight safety for next season, Burnley sit one point behind Leeds United and two in back of Everton as they occupy the final relegation spot.

The hosts are looking for a first league double over the Clarets since the 1925-26 season while the visitors have gone unbeaten in their last five trips to the Midlands.

Team news

Aston Villa

Ezri Konsa sustained a knee injury against Crystal Palace and will be sidelined for between three and four months.

Starting goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez picked up a knock in training but is hopeful of shaking it off.

Leon Bailey is unlikely to play after sustaining an ankle injury in the win over Norwich.

Kortney Hause have both been confirmed to be sidelined for this match, having been out of action since January.

Burnley

James Tarkowski went off with a hamstring injury in the second half of the reverse fixture and will be assessed ahead of the last two games.

Captain Ben Mee continues his rehabilitation from a leg injury and is inching closer to a return.

Ashley Westwood suffered an ankle injury against Spurs and underwent successful surgery.

Jay Rodriguez has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but he has resumed training.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson has a long-term calf injury and will miss out again as will Matej Vydra, who had an operation on a torn knee ligament.

Erik Pieters and Dale Stephens were both held out on Sunday for precautionary reasons and will be assessed ahead of the trip to the Midlands.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martínez; Digne, Mings, Chambers, Cash; Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn; Buendía; Ings, Watkins

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Long, Collins; Taylor, McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Roberts; Weghorst, Cornet

Ones to watch

Danny Ings (Aston Villa)

He's been the primary source of Villa's offense recently, having contributed to seven goals in his last nine outings. With Philippe Coutinho acting as a supplier up top, the former Burnley man looks to continue his excellent form.

Maxwel Cornet

He scored in the reverse fixture and with Wout Weghorst being reinstated into the lineup, forming a front two in attack, the Ivorian should have more opportunities to add to his tally.

Previous meetings

Just 12 days ago, Aston Villa ran out 3-1 winners at Turf Moor, damaging Burnley's survival chances.

In the seventh minute, the visitors were in front as Emiliano Buendia played Danny Ings in and he tucked home past goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The Villains doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark. Lucas Digne picked out Buendia in the box and the Argentine scored on a deflected finish.

It was three as Ollie Watkins was left unmarked to head home John McGinn's cross.

Burnley grabbed a consolation goal in second-half stoppage time through Maxwel Cornet.

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League. Kick-off is set for 8pm UK time.