Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley: The Warm Down

Burnley picked up a vital point away at Villa Park last night drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa.

Ashley Barnes scored the opener on the verge of halftime, converting a spot-kick after Maxwell Cornet was bought down by Emiliano Buendia.

However, almost immediately after the second period got underway, the Argentinean midfielder rectified his mistake by equalising for the home side.

His superb finish led to a tense second half as Burnley fans held their breath, with results in other games not going their way. Despite, a strong performance from the Clarets they failed to win and now go into the final game of the season fighting for survival.

Pope's performance

Nick Pope was arguably Burnley's best player in the game and played a big part in keeping the score level.

Fotmob gave Pope a rating of 7.9, the second-highest of the game. He made eight key saves, completed 12 accurate passes and nine accurate long balls.

The 30-year-old impressed again with a number of superb saves in order to keep the score level and has been doing this for the Clarets all season. A contender for the club's player of the year, Pope will be one of the first players Burnley will plan to keep heading into the next season.

Pope has been subject to plenty of transfer gossip and rumours in the past year and with the World Cup coming up soon Pope will want to be playing at his best with an eye on being selected.

Busy Buendia

It turned out to be quite the night for Buendia, his foul on counterpart Cornet lead to Burnley's first from the penalty spot just before halftime.

However, he did get the equaliser with a brilliant volley from John McGinn's cross from out wide.

The 25-year-old had an impressive game, completing 43 accurate passes with a 90% pass success rate. He created four key chances, he had a 50% shot accuracy rate and won 54% of his ground duels.

Buendia has been a key figure under new Villa boss Steven Gerrard and has impressed this season with ten goal involvements in 34 games in the league.

The final fight

Burnley's fate will now be decided on the final day of the season with it in their own hands.

The Clarets face Newcastle United at home whilst fellow survival fighters Leeds United host Brentford. With Burnley and Leeds both on the same amount of points, it comes down to Burnley's far superior goal difference separating the two sides.

The goal difference between the two sides is 20 with Burnley on -18 and Leeds on -38. Therefore, It's up to Burnley to decide their own fate and a win over Newcastle would keep them in the Premier League no matter Leeds' result.