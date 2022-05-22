Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester United: Zaha scores against former club to secure Eagles final day victory

On the final day of the season, there wasn't much to play for between Crystal Palace and Manchester United, but Wilfried Zaha will relish a goal against his former club to see The Eagles win 1-0.

The conclusive game in Patrick Vieira's first season as Palace boss followed the same trend as his predecessor's record against the Red Devils. In a much-changed Manchester United lineup, The Eagles found cracks, using them to their advantage, and finishing the day in 12th place.

Palace looked most likely to score from the start, with Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher sowing the seeds of a dominant display. The duo were energetic and positive in their play right from the first second.

To a great extent, Ralf Rangnick's United side looked like they had already got their sights set on the beach, and when Zaha danced his way through a crowd of United defenders, there was only one outcome.

The Ivorian scored, wheeling away to the chorus of "He's just too good for you" - a chant that epitomises Zaha's legacy at Selhurst Park.

Story of the match

A frenetic first half, where both teams had made significant changes to their usual lineups, saw midfield battles in abundance and attacks coming in from either side.

While Hannibal for the Red Devils got the ball into the box early on, drawing an apparent foul from Jack Butland, he was subsequently deemed offside, giving way to an end to end the first half.

Attacks from Palace became the most fervent, with Joel Ward and Joachim Andersen winning early headers in the box. Crystal Palace being on the front foot was a theme in the opening stages, and their emphasis on quick transitions paid off in the 36th minute.

The Ivorian did all the hard work himself, wriggling around the edge of the Red Devils' box to create some space to get a shot away. As soon as the fan favourite saw his opportunity, he seized it; looking up, taking his time, and drilling a driven shot into the bottom left of his former side's goal.

After the opener, both the volume and heat in the stadium skyrocketed. Hannibal's energy was matched by Gallagher's enthusiasm, giving birth to an interesting midfield battle.

And while end to end football was the way forward in the first half at Selhurst Park, it was Palace who looked most likely to consolidate on their lead.

Second half

The second period started as the first ended, with Palace pulling their weight around the field and dominating the United defenders. But just like at the start of the day, Palace struggled to make the most of their chances.

Conor Gallagher drove a ball wide, while Edouard was deemed offside following a promising move that was initiated by Zaha. In essence, it was as if the Red Devils were happy to give up their Europa League position to West Ham.

Hannibal proved the most likely to grab a goal for the Reds, with Palace's marking being primarily focused on the experienced players. But while he was offside for his first chance of the second half, his second effort was dealt with easily by The Eagles' goalkeeper.

Introduction to the fray for Cheikhou Kouyate, James McArthur, and Eberechi Eze only added to Palace's dominance, but the game, although exciting, slowly and surely dissipated.

Man United found some joy from winning corners, and Scott McTominay's header came closest to a leveller in the second half. But as United were helped along the way by Brighton, their Europa League ambitions were still intact, despite a lacklustre display against Crystal Palace.