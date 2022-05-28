New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Philadelphia Union play their final game before the international break as they visit Gillette Stadium to face the New England Revolution.

A 1-0 in extra time to NYCFC in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup stopped a five-game unbeaten run for the Revolution, but they haven't tasted defeat in MLS play since April 23rd.

Phiadelphia stopped a run of five straight draws with an impressive 2-0 victory in Portland last Sunday night that keeps them atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Team news

New England Revolution

Center-back Henry Kessler missed last week's trip to Cincinnati with a leg injury and is questionable to play tonight, but he is nearing a return to action.

Gustavo Bou and Jon Bell recently returned from injury while Jozy Altidore is back in full training after missing the last four matches in all competitions.

Philadelphia Union

Julian Carranza is suspended for this clash through yellow card accumulation after picking up his fifth caution against Portland.

Forward Mikael Uhre is questionable as he continues to battle a quad injury that has kept him out of Philadelphia's last five matches.

Ones to watch

Brandon Bye (New England Revolution)

His ability to shut down opposing attackers combined with pinpoint service down the flank make him one of the best right-backs in the league.

His offensive ability was on full display last week, registering the primary assist on all three Revolution goals. He already has a career-high in helpers with four.

Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union)

The Hungarian midfielder has a team-leading seven goals as well as three assists while starting every game this season. He's a perfect fit in coach Jim Curtin's diamond system, operating behind Jose Martinez and in front of the two Union forwards.

Predicted lineups

New England Revolution: Turner; Jones, Kessler, Farrell, Bye; Rivera, McNamara, Polster, Lletget; Buksa, Gil

Philadelphia Union: Blake; Wagner, Findlay, Glesnes, Mbaizo; Flach, Elliott, Bedoya; Gazdag; Santos, Burke

Previous meetings

Last September, New England came to Subaru Park and emerged with a 1-0 victory despite being reduced to ten men.

Arnor Traustason sent in a free-kick that Matt Polster was able to poke home in the 33rd minute for the only goal of the match.

Traustason was sent off in the 58th minute after pulling down Nathan Harriel, his second caution in the space of four minutes.

The match will be streamed nationally on ESPN+. In New England, TV38, MyRITV and CoziTV will have all of the action while PHL17 has coverage in Philadelphia.

Kickoff time is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.