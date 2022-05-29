Sadio Mane expected to leave Liverpool this summer

The Senegalese forward is set to inform the club of his desire to leave Liverpool for a new experience this summer.

Bayern Munich seem to be huge admirers of Mane and are one of the main suitors to get his signature.

But with Mane having been fully focused on the recent Champions League final, he is yet to decide on a new club.

Mane, 30, has one year left on his contract at Liverpool leaving the club with the decision to cash in on the winger or let him leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Mohammed Salah is another player whose contract runs out at the end of the next campaign, but the Egyptian has already announced he will be staying in Merseyside next season.

Salah said: “I’m staying next season for sure, that’s clear.”

A Liverpool Legend

If Sadio Mane is to close the curtain on his six-year stay at Anfield, he’ll be regarded as Liverpool legend as he helped Liverpool win the lot during the Jurgen Klopp era.

Mane has won a Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and a FIFA Club World Cup in the colours of Liverpool Football Club.

Mane was Klopp’s first signing of the summer transfer window in 2016 and the first signing that remains a key player in a relentless Liverpool side.

Liverpool signed the forward from Southampton for £34million and since then he has made over 250 appearances for The Reds scoring 120 goals.

Mane, just like many Liverpool players, settled into life at Liverpool with ease as it didn’t take long for his name to be bellowed by the Kop.

The winger kick started his Reds career in superb fashion as he netted a goal of the season contender on his competitive debut away at Arsenal in 2016.

Since then, he has contributed as much as anyone in taking Liverpool to the summit of domestic, European and World Football with Jurgen Klopp’s men sweeping up every major honour in recent years.

Mane has also proved influential on the international stage as he inspired Senegal to African Cup of Nations triumph as well as qualification into the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Loved by his teammates. Adored by his fans. Admired by his country. Sadio Mane will go down as Liverpool legend.