Tottenham Hotspur announce Ivan Perišić signing

Ivan Perišić has officially been announced as a new Tottenham Hotspur player this afternoon following a breakthrough in negotiations last week.

Reunited

The versatile 33-year old has signed a two year deal for Tottenham, reuniting with former manager Antonio Conte in the process. The Italian manager will be hoping that the signing of Perišić will be a big boost in the wingback department.

What will he bring?

The experienced wingback contributed eight goals and seven assists across 35 league games last season from left-wingback as Inter Milan agonisingly missed out on the Serie A title to city rivals AC Milan.

The signing of perišić shows a change in tact by Tottenham who typically prefer signing younger, less experienced players.

However, perišić's experience in winning was something particularly emphasised by Tottenham in their announcement video and it will be a huge addition to Antonio Conte's side as he looks to end Tottenham's trophy draught.

Words from Tottenham's new man

The latest addition to the Tottenham side has already had his first interview, saying:

"I'm really excited to start with the Spurs family, when I got in contact with the coach and the sporting director, I told them I really wanted to come here, to the Premier League.

"It's a privilege to work with a coach like this... [Antonio Conte] I'm really happy to see him again. I like his character and I know we're going to do a great job here."

When asked on what he feels he would bring to the side, Ivan said:

"I'm going to bring a lot of hard work because I like to work a lot, I like to work for the team because only like this can you win something important.

"I can play several positions in the system Tottenham is playing now and bring a lot of experience."